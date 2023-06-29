Yeti has teamed up with esteemed Butter Pat Industries to create a beautiful, premium-quality cast iron skillet that’s ready for the stovetop or the open flame. On June 12, Yeti released its brand new 12-inch Cast Iron Skillet Kit, which includes the pan, a metal ring rag and scraper card for cleaning, plus a convenient cotton storage bag.

The Yeti skillet comes pre-seasoned and polished to create a buttery smooth surface, and since it’s hand-cast, the pan is lighter and thinner than a traditional cast iron skillet. Plus, two convenient pouring spouts means you can get rid of oil with zero spillage.

At $400, this skillet is not cheap, however, you’re paying for the expert craftsmanship that comes with the Butter Pat name. When we tested cast iron skillets, the Butter Pat pan we tried performed amazingly, we just couldn’t swallow the high price tag. However, if you’ve got the money to burn, you’ll be happy with this skillet for years and years to come.

The pan is in stock now, but it’s been selling out fast so you should grab it while you can. Yeti has been restocking the pan every few days, but the brand says it’s a very limited run so there might not be many more restocks in the future.