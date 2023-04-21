This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Earth Week, a weeklong focus on our planet and ways to celebrate and preserve it. We’ll be featuring tips on how to live more sustainably, products to help you spend more time in nature and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new, and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all.

Sustainable living has become a source of anxiety for individuals navigating climate collapse, while also being a source of profit for corporations. It’s never been more profitable for a company to go green, and by 2030, the global green technology and sustainability market is expected to be worth $417 billion.

The rise of green marketing over the last several decades has shifted environmental demands away from governmental regulation of polluting industries, and puts the responsibility on individuals to solve the problem of global warming. Many brands promote themselves as eco-friendly, nontoxic, plastic-free, zero waste, biodegradable, compostable and recyclable, but it’s often unclear what these terms mean or how to verify a company’s environmental claims. For consumers, it can be difficult to distinguish legitimate facts from illegal greenwashing campaigns that disguise disinformation as environmentalism to market a corporation’s products or improve its public reputation.

Today, the majority of Americans value environmental sustainability when buying products and services, and people have become more concerned about the ecological impact of their shopping habits since the pandemic. However, as the planet continues to warm, it’s clear that buying green won’t save the planet like marketers said it would. The IPCC’s 2023 Climate Change report forecasts a planetary disaster within the next ten years without a swift reduction in global burning of fossil fuels, land use and overall energy consumption. The United States ranks among the top three carbon dioxide emitters globally, and the economic sectors that emit the most greenhouse gasses are the ones that profit from overconsumption.

iStock

Increased public awareness about greenwashing has led to decreased consumer trust in green marketing claims and more scrutiny, but the tactics of the worst industrial polluters have become harder to identify. We turned to greenwashing experts and environmental scholars to understand how greenwashing functions and how to avoid buying into its toxic claims.

What are different forms of greenwashing?

Greenwashing thrives in a culture centered on consumerism instead of political action. The term was coined in 1986 by environmentalist Jay Westerveld, but the earliest examples of greenwashing date back to the 1950s during the second wave of American consumer culture, the rise of television advertising, and the proliferation of single-use disposable packaging. In order to make consumption a way of life, people had to be convinced to buy things they did not need.

“Green consumerism thus made shopping synonymous with politics,” writes historian Finis Dunaway, author of “Seeing Green: The Use and Abuse of American Environmental Images.” “This vision narrowed environmental citizenship to be an expression of consumer choice rather than an effort to challenge corporate structures or renew public life.”

Businesses commonly use tactics like green consumerism to camouflage greenwashing and it can be difficult to tell them apart. A report on greenwashing by environmental think-tank Planet Tracker breaks down some of the most used methods of companies to obscure their greenwashing practices.

iStock

How to identify greenwashing

iStock

Consumer protection laws are in place to protect people from being deceived, and the Federal Trade Commission’s Green Guides hold businesses accountable for violating environmental marketing standards. However, fines are issued long after companies have reaped profits, and consumers rarely recoup their losses. In 2022, the FTC issued its largest civil penalty ever of $3 million against Walmart for violating consumer protection laws, but the fine is merely a slap on the wrist given that Walmart profited over $147 billion just last year.

“Nowadays, it’s rare to see a product marketed as green that doesn’t have recycled content, organic ingredients or some element that could arguably be better than alternatives,” says Leah Thomas, author of “The Intersectional Environmentalist: How to Dismantle Systems of Oppression to Protect People + Planet.” “But that does make it extra tricky for the consumer to know exactly how green it is.” Young people seek out brands that align with their values more than generations before them, she explains, “which makes it super important to ensure claims can be vetted by third party certifications.”

Language matters

iStock

One of the easiest ways to scan advertisements for greenwashing is to examine the language used in their messaging. Greenwashing often relies on buzzwords to reel in consumers and vague terms to evade criticism.

Natural could include anything found in nature and doesn’t mean the ingredients are good for you. Technically cyanide, arsenic and asbestos are natural, but are deadly even in trace amounts.

Organic typically means that a product has been grown, raised or produced without pesticides or genetic modification according to typically means that a product has been grown, raised or produced without pesticides or genetic modification according to government standards . However, USDA certification doesn’t guarantee environmental responsibility . A product could be certified organic and still contribute to deforestation or industrial-scale monoculture farming.

Eco-friendly has to do with taking ecological precautions to safeguard the environment, but it’s a vague term that carries no weight.

Green is an undefined vague word that conveys an action or quality tied to environmentalism or eco-consumerism.

Sustainable technically means something that is maintained at a renewable rate so its source is not depleted, but its ubiquity in green marketing has rendered the word all but meaningless.

Biodegradable is the quality of something that partially or completely biodegrades within a human lifetime, but the percentage of biodegradability and how it is measured varies widely.

For a deeper dive into labels, Greener Choices, an initiative by Consumer Reports, put forth an eco label report card that explains frequently used green claims and rates them on a scale of how meaningful the label is, its verification, consistency, public availability, potential conflict of interest, and whether it was developed with input from the public and industry.

Look beyond branding

iStock

Ads are designed to attract buy-in, not to disclose truth, so keep an eye out for these key characteristics that point to whether or not a business is engaging in greenwashing. Reflect on the overarching message of the campaign, what it’s focusing on, and what imagery supports its claims.

How to avoid greenwashing and help the environment

Greenwashing thrives on uninformed and unrestrained consumerism which in turn feeds capitalism. According to Rogers, “the quality and quantity we consume is a cultural practice, the outcome of our specific cultural conditions. It is not inherently human. It is learned behavior that we can change,” she writes. If we want new results, we must adopt new behaviors.

Instead of a product guide, we have compiled an action guide to help you dodge greenwashing with a strategic shopping checklist to buy better and ultimately buy less, and to help you reimagine the role of environmentalism in daily life without centering consumerism.

Compare certifications and evidence against marketing claims

iStock

Any claim that a company makes in advertising, on its website or in a social media campaign has to be backed-up with evidence that is easy for consumers to find, not obscured from view. The onus is on the business, not the consumer, to validate each claim with responsible reporting, independent auditing, transparent sourcing and third-party certification.

Certifications are an important part of vetting a business or product, but keep in mind that they are only one piece of the puzzle. Not every certification program is the same.

A recent report on textile certifications, License to Greenwash by Changing Markets Foundation, found that the leading certification schemes offer false promises, lack independence, transparency and enforcement of standards, and reveal conflicts of interest. Among the worst rated are the Higg Index and Sustainability Action Coalition.

In the food industry, farmers pay certifiers to obtain organic status, which skews certification toward large companies that can afford the cost, and disincentivizes certifiers to report companies who fail to meet the standards. Likewise, fair trade certifications have come under scrutiny for failing to enforce their own standards, and fair trade benefits do not extend to workers that farmers hire.

iStock

Consider certifications to be a launching point, and look for more than just one form of accreditation to assess a company, their services and products. This takes extra time, but slowing down to investigate brand claims helps you swap quantity for quality. By shopping smarter and less often, you will end up with fewer, better quality items that will last for ages.

The bottom line

One of the main issues with greenwashing is that it centers the blame of global warming on individuals rather than demanding industries take accountability for their pollution, whether that’s greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels, toxic chemical use, deforestation or air pollution.

Beyond sustainable shopping, there are ways to get plugged into your own community to address climate-related issues that affect you and your neighbors and to demand industry change. “Getting connected to local grassroots environmental justice groups is a great way to get involved in intersectional environmentalist issues,” suggests Thomas, who recommends joining a local food justice project, community garden, grassroots organization or even an outdoor recreation group to be part of. “Environmental justice is when everyone regardless of race or income has access to a safe living environment,” she continues.

To avoid the lure of greenwashing and overconsumption, look for the potential in everything around you, from people to products. Nothing is truly disposable. “What if we looked at products and could immediately see the life — human and ecological — that went into making them?” ponders Rogers. “We would leave behind the Hey you! Buy this! You won’t be happy without it! We might achieve new levels of self-determination.”