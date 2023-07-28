James Kennedy is the resident DJ of “Vanderpump Rules” and a one-man quote machine. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve certainly heard the insult, “you’re a worm with a mustache” — that’s a DJ James Kennedy original. This summer, the star of Bravo’s Emmy-nominated reality show made a cameo in the music video for the remix of “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” with social media personality Jax (no, not that Jax) in partnership with Malibu rum. As filming for “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 picks back up, we caught up with Kennedy to ask him about his pool party must-haves, his most recent impulse buy and what he calls “the James Bond of ladders.” • Related: The best beach coolers in 2023, tested by editors • Related: The best portable Bluetooth speakers of 2023, tested by editors • Related: The 14 best water-resistant sunscreens, according to experts • Related: The best patio umbrellas in 2023, according to experts • Related: 20 best pool floats to carry you through summer