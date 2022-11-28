Bug Bite Thing review
Bug Bite Thing

With 2022 coming to a close, we’re revisiting the products our readers couldn’t get enough of over the past year. The last 12 months saw readers shopping for items to help them sleep more soundly, clean more efficiently and seriously up their selfie game. From Swedish dishcloths to AirTags, check out the 20 products on Amazon Underscored readers loved most in 2022.

Home

Editor Favorite
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2
Amazon

Ditch the tin foil for these nonstick silicone baking mats, which are safe for the oven, dishwasher and freezer.

Read our review

$25 From $16 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack
Amazon

We love using biodegradable Swedish dishcloths for everything from scrubbing dishes to wiping up spills. Grab them whenever you'd reach for a paper towel and then simply run them through the wash when you're done.

Read our review

From $10 at Amazon
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Amazon

Whip up breakfast for the whole family with Dash's bestselling gadget, which will boil, steam or poach up to six eggs at once.

From $20 at Amazon
Whitmor Dryer Balls, Set of 4
Amazon

Dryer balls create better airflow to cut down on drying time, reduce static cling and keep wrinkles at bay. These from Whitmor also feature soft spikes to gently fluff and soften fabric. (Check out more must-have laundry products under $20 here.)

$10 $9 at Amazon
Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture-Wicking Sheet Set
Amazon

These soft, moisture-wicking sheets are made from an ultrafine microfiber blend that's ideal for hot sleepers.

$21 From $17 at Amazon
Best Tested
Jall Digital Alarm Clock
Amazon

Jall’s alarm clock boasts more than 33,000 5-star ratings and also earned the top spot in our extensive alarm clock testing. That’s because it has everything a great alarm clock should: reliable sound, easy setup and a sleek design that’ll look good on your nightstand.

Read our review

From $22 at Amazon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car
Amazon

Keep your car or desk crumb-free with this reusable gel, designed to collect debris from cup holders, keyboards, TV remotes and any other cranny-filled space.

$12 $7 at Amazon
Best Tested
Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Amazon

You can’t beat Black+Decker’s Dustbuster for quick cleanups. Our tester deemed it the easiest handheld vacuum to use, charge and empty, and also praised the Dustbuster’s large-capacity canister and versatile built-in attachments.

Read our review

$59 at Amazon
Holikme Mop Broom Holder Wall Mount
Amazon

Declutter your closet or garage with Holikme’s wall-mounted organizer, featuring four spring-loaded slots for mops, brooms and rakes. The hanger can support up to 40 pounds and also includes hooks for brushes, cleaning cloths and so on. (Want more ways to bring some order to your home? We’ve got you.)

$18 From $9 at Amazon
Drill Brush Power Scrubber Attachment
Amazon

Deep-clean tiles, countertops and more with these nylon brush heads, which attach directly to your favorite cordless drill for an intense burst of scrubbing power. Don't worry about scratches; the nylon bristles are safe for the vast majority of kitchen and bathroom surfaces, including porcelain and fiberglass.

$19 $18 at Amazon
Best Tested
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer
Amazon

Stay on top of cold and flu season with iHealth's digital thermometer. iHealth's thermometers proved simple to use and provided consistent temperature readings in our in-house testing.

Read our review

$55 $19 at Amazon

Tech

Anker Portable Charger 313 Power Bank
Amazon

Anker makes some of the best portable chargers around. The 313 (aka PowerCore Slim 10,000) is supremely lightweight yet packs a punch, with enough power to charge most iPhones twice.

From $22 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Apple AirTag
Amazon Apple AirTag
Amazon

Apple's tiny AirTags make it easy to find your keys, wallet and even checked luggage.

Read our review

$29 $25 at Amazon
Best Tested
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
january Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Amazon

Apple’s power adaptor is a must-have for charging your new iPhone fast. It took just 90 minutes to boost an iPhone 13 to 99% power in our testing.

Read our review

$19 $16 at Amazon
Anker Power Strip With USB
Amazon

With three USB-A ports and AC outlets in a single, compact cube, Anker's power "strip" is perfect for keeping all your devices charged on the go (or simply decluttering your desk).

$20 From $16 at Amazon

Beauty and health

Editor Favorite
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
Amazon

Swap your grimy loofah for Goshi's bestselling shower towel, which features a contrasting weave that gently exfoliates skin while you lather up

Read our review

$15 at Amazon
Best Tested
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon

Mavogel's cotton mask is lightweight, comfortable and easily our choice for the best sleep mask of 2022.

Read our review

$20 $8 at Amazon
Davids Natural Toothpaste
Amazon

Hydroxyapatite is a dentist-approved fluoride alternative that helps remineralize teeth and strengthen enamel. It's the star ingredient of Davids toothpaste, which also comes with a convenient metal tube key to help you squeeze out every drop of product.

$12 at Amazon
Derol Lip Plumper by Vafee
Amazon

This set promises a fuller pout in two steps. Use the moisturizing mask overnight to soothe and hydrate your lips, then top them with the tingly, ginger-infused gloss the next day.

$13 $10 at Amazon
Gillette Venus Mini Extra Smooth Razors
Amazon

Readers continue to love this convenient mini razor, which comes with its own case and is ideally sized for any kind of travel.

$10 $7 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool
FSA Store

Bug Bite Thing works by sucking the venom out of insect bites, stopping itchiness in its tracks. It sounds too good to be true, but it provided some much-needed relief from mosquito season in our testing.

Read our review

$10 at Amazon

Travel

Editor Favorite
Perilogics Universal Airplane In-Flight Phone Mount
Amazon

This adjustable mount attaches directly to your tray table, allowing you to watch all your downloads without having to hold your phone for hours. You can also clamp it to car seats or shopping carts to keep the kids entertained while out and about. See more of our favorite in-flight products here.

$15 $10 at Amazon
ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo
Amazon

This top-rated passport holder comes in 30 colors and features a clear slot to keep your vaccine card safe.

$13 $8 at Amazon
Best Tested
Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow
neck pillow
Sam Fuller

Our favorite travel pillow balances squishy comfort with firm support and promises to make your next red-eye much more bearable.

$40 $30 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
lifestraw lead CNNU.jpg
Amazon

Perfect for hikes, travel and go bags, LifeStraw's lightweight filter protects against 99.9% of bacteria, parasites and microplastics.

Read our review

$50 $13 at Amazon

Pets

MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle
Amazon

Make sure your pup always has water on hot days with this dual bottle/dish, which ingeniously recollects whatever your dog doesn't immediately lap up. (Check out more of our favorite pet products here.)

$33 $18 at Amazon
All for Paws Interactive Flutter Bug Cat Butterfly Toy
Amazon

Give your indoor cat some outdoor play with this interactive butterfly toy. Made to constantly spin and rotate 360 degrees, this toy gives your feline friend something to chase and play with when you're not around.

From $20 at Amazon
Pet Qwerks Plush Hedgehog Interactive Dog Toy
Amazon

This soft and lovable plush toy is perfect for smaller dogs who need a playtime and cuddle-time companion.

$7 at Amazon