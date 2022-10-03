underscored thermacell lifestyle
Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

The official start of fall saw readers shopping for products to sleep better, waste less and make travel more comfortably. From phone mounts to reusable baking mats, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in September.

Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller

$39.99 at Amazon

Thermacell's E55 promises to create a 20-foot safe space from pests without DEET or citronella. Our reviewer loved that it's silent, scent-free and, most importantly, legitimately effective at keeping mosquitoes away.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

$19.99 $9.98 at Amazon

Mavogel's cotton mask is lightweight, comfortable and easily our choice for the best sleep mask of 2022.

Swedish Dishcloths, Set of 10

$19.99 at Amazon

We love using biodegradable Swedish dishcloths for everything from scrubbing dishes to wiping up spills. Grab them whenever you'd reach for a paper towel and then simply run them through the wash when you're done.

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush

$49.96 at Amazon

Philips Sonicare 4100 is our favorite electric toothbrush of 2022, thanks to its gentle pressure, effective cleaning and affordable price point.

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel

$11.99 $7.99 at Amazon

Keep your car or desk crumb free with this reusable gel, designed to collect debris from cup holders, keyboards, TV remotes and any other cranny-filled space.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 

$239.99 at Amazon

Mike Andronico/CNN

Apple finally refreshed the AirPods Pro, which now offer active noise cancellation and an extra small ear tip option. (We've got a full breakdown of the differences between the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Pro 2 here.)

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid

$47.99 $32.19 at Amazon

T-fal's pan gets its slick surface from anodized aluminum, which means that there's no chance of peeling or chipping. The tall sides also make it great for stews, stir-fries or heaping piles of veggies. Our reviewer simply couldn't imagine a better nonstick pan.

Comfort Spaces CoolMax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set

From $29.08 at Amazon

These soft, moisture-wicking sheets are made from an ultra-fine microfiber blend that's ideal for hot sleepers.

iHealth No-Touch Digital Thermometer

$54.99 $22.99 at Amazon

Stay on top of cold and flu season with iHealth's digital thermometer, which proved simple to use and provided consistent temperature readings in our in-house testing.

MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2

$24.95 $17.59 at Amazon

Kate Bratskeir/CNN

Ditch the tin foil for these nonstick silicone baking mats, which are safe for the oven, dishwasher and freezer.

Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan

$64.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The best cooling fan of 2022 is sleek, quiet and affordable.

Anker Portable Charger 313

$21.99 at Amazon

Anker makes some of the best portable chargers around. The 313 (a.k.a. PowerCore Slim 10,000) is supremely lightweight yet packs a punch, with enough power to charge most iPhones twice.

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow

$39.99 at Amazon

Our favorite travel pillow balances squishy comfort with firm support and promises to make your next redeye much more bearable.

Perilogics Universal Airplane Phone Mount

$12.97 at Amazon

This adjustable mount attaches directly to your tray table, allowing you to watch all your downloads without having to hold your phone for hours. You can also clamp it to car seats or shopping carts to keep the kids entertained while out and about. See more of our favorite in-flight products here.

Davids Nano Hydroxyapatite Natural Toothpaste

$9.95 at Amazon

Hydroxyapatite is a dentist-approved fluoride alternative that helps remineralize teeth and strengthen enamel. It's the star ingredient of Davids toothpaste, which also comes with a convenient metal tube key to help you squeeze out every drop of product.

Apple AirTag

$28.99 at Amazon

Jacob Krol

Apple's tiny AirTags make it easy to find your keys, wallet and even checked luggage.

Whitmor Dryer Balls

$10 $8.85 at Amazon

Dryer balls create better airflow to cut down on drying time, reduce static cling and keep wrinkles at bay. These from Whitmor also feature soft spikes to gently fluff and soften fabric. (Check out more must-have laundry products under $20 here.)

Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows, Set of 2

$46.46 at Amazon

Get a better sleep on a budget with these supportive pillows from Beckham Hotel, which are our favorite affordable pillows for back sleepers.

Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter

$6.64 at Amazon

Chapped lips don't stand a chance against Weleda's lip butter, which dermatologist Dr. Shereen Idriss highly recommends for its calendula and panthenol-packed formula.

Philips Sonicare C2 Brush Heads, Set of 3

$29.99 at Amazon

Philips recommends replacing the brush heads on your electric toothbrush every three months. These soft-bristled brush heads are compatible with any click-on Sonicare model, including the aforementioned 4100.