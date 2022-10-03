Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.
The official start of fall saw readers shopping for products to sleep better, waste less and make travel more comfortably. From phone mounts to reusable baking mats, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in September.
$39.99 at Amazon
Thermacell's E55 promises to create a 20-foot safe space from pests without DEET or citronella. Our reviewer loved that it's silent, scent-free and, most importantly, legitimately effective at keeping mosquitoes away.
$19.99 $9.98 at Amazon
Mavogel's cotton mask is lightweight, comfortable and easily our choice for the best sleep mask of 2022.
$19.99 at Amazon
We love using biodegradable Swedish dishcloths for everything from scrubbing dishes to wiping up spills. Grab them whenever you'd reach for a paper towel and then simply run them through the wash when you're done.
$49.96 at Amazon
Philips Sonicare 4100 is our favorite electric toothbrush of 2022, thanks to its gentle pressure, effective cleaning and affordable price point.
$11.99 $7.99 at Amazon
Keep your car or desk crumb free with this reusable gel, designed to collect debris from cup holders, keyboards, TV remotes and any other cranny-filled space.
$239.99 at Amazon
Apple finally refreshed the AirPods Pro, which now offer active noise cancellation and an extra small ear tip option. (We've got a full breakdown of the differences between the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Pro 2 here.)
$47.99 $32.19 at Amazon
T-fal's pan gets its slick surface from anodized aluminum, which means that there's no chance of peeling or chipping. The tall sides also make it great for stews, stir-fries or heaping piles of veggies. Our reviewer simply couldn't imagine a better nonstick pan.
From $29.08 at Amazon
These soft, moisture-wicking sheets are made from an ultra-fine microfiber blend that's ideal for hot sleepers.
$54.99 $22.99 at Amazon
Stay on top of cold and flu season with iHealth's digital thermometer, which proved simple to use and provided consistent temperature readings in our in-house testing.
$24.95 $17.59 at Amazon
Ditch the tin foil for these nonstick silicone baking mats, which are safe for the oven, dishwasher and freezer.
$64.99 $49.99 at Amazon
The best cooling fan of 2022 is sleek, quiet and affordable.
$21.99 at Amazon
Anker makes some of the best portable chargers around. The 313 (a.k.a. PowerCore Slim 10,000) is supremely lightweight yet packs a punch, with enough power to charge most iPhones twice.
$39.99 at Amazon
Our favorite travel pillow balances squishy comfort with firm support and promises to make your next redeye much more bearable.
$12.97 at Amazon
This adjustable mount attaches directly to your tray table, allowing you to watch all your downloads without having to hold your phone for hours. You can also clamp it to car seats or shopping carts to keep the kids entertained while out and about. See more of our favorite in-flight products here.
$9.95 at Amazon
Hydroxyapatite is a dentist-approved fluoride alternative that helps remineralize teeth and strengthen enamel. It's the star ingredient of Davids toothpaste, which also comes with a convenient metal tube key to help you squeeze out every drop of product.
$28.99 at Amazon
Apple's tiny AirTags make it easy to find your keys, wallet and even checked luggage.
$10 $8.85 at Amazon
Dryer balls create better airflow to cut down on drying time, reduce static cling and keep wrinkles at bay. These from Whitmor also feature soft spikes to gently fluff and soften fabric. (Check out more must-have laundry products under $20 here.)
$46.46 at Amazon
Get a better sleep on a budget with these supportive pillows from Beckham Hotel, which are our favorite affordable pillows for back sleepers.
$6.64 at Amazon
Chapped lips don't stand a chance against Weleda's lip butter, which dermatologist Dr. Shereen Idriss highly recommends for its calendula and panthenol-packed formula.
$29.99 at Amazon
Philips recommends replacing the brush heads on your electric toothbrush every three months. These soft-bristled brush heads are compatible with any click-on Sonicare model, including the aforementioned 4100.