Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

Spooky season saw shopping for products to keep their smiles bright, their countertops sparkling and their toes cozy. From white strips to cat socks, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in October.

CNN Underscored Best Tested
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon

Mavogel's fantastic mask features supremely soft cotton and a light-blocking nosewire. No velcro means the adjustable elastic strap won't get caught in your hair, and the mask also comes with a convenient pouch for travel.

Read our review

$19.99 $9.98 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
editors-favorite-beauty-kai-goshi

Swap your grimy loofah for Goshi's bestselling shower towel, which features a contrasting weave that gently exfoliates skin while you lather up.

Read our review

$13.49 at Amazon
CNN Underscored Best Tested
Wyze Smart Plug, Set of 2
underscored_best tested products_smart plug_wyze plug.jpeg
Jake Krol/CNN

Wyze's small but mighty plug is our pick for the best smart plug of 2022. It's easy to set up, responds quickly to prompts and even features a useful vacation mode.

Read our review

$19.98 $14.98 at Amazon
Jeasona Women's Cat Socks
Jeasona
Amazon

Crisp fall weather calls for some cute and cozy socks! This five-pack boasts more than 17,000 5-star ratings.

$25 $14.99 at Amazon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel
Amazon

Back on our list once again is this lightly scented, reusable gel, which is perfect for hard-to-clean items like air vents and keyboards.

$11.99 $7.99 at Amazon
Crest 3D White Professional Effects White Strips
Crest 3D White Luminous Mint Teeth Whitening Toothpaste cnnu
Amazon

Crest's top-rated, enamel-safe strips promise to remove a whopping 14 years of stains, with noticeable results after just three days.

$45.99 at Amazon
Glam Up Sheet Mask Set, Pack of 12
Sheet Mask by Glam Up, 12-Pack
Amazon

Get your skin glowing in time for the holidays with this top-rated sheet mask set. Ingredients like green tea, avocado and acai berry promise to nourish, brighten and calm all skin types.

$15 $11.98 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2
readerfavs mmmat
Amazon

These nonstick silicone mats are great for everything from sheet pan dinners to baking cookies. Best of all, you can just toss them in the dishwasher when you're done cooking.

Read our review

$24.95 $16.99 at Amazon
Oxo 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer
Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer
Amazon

Save time and kitchen drawer space with Oxo's 3-in-1 tool, which you can use to cut an avocado in half, remove the pit and slice up the fruit.

$11.95 at Amazon
CNN Underscored Best Tested
Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows, Set of 2
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping
Amazon

Beckham Hotel makes the best affordable pillows for back sleepers. Our reviewer praised the pillows for "offering a shocking amount of comfort at a bargain price" and also loved that the pillows didn't flatten out overnight.

Read our review

$46.46 at Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

This ultra-popular lip mask includes ingredients like coconoil oil, shea butter and vitamin C to nourish your pout while you sleep.

$24 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple

Apple added some exciting additions to the AirPods Pro with this release, including active noise cancellation. (Already have AirPods and wondering if it's worth the upgrade? We've got a full breakdown of the differences between models for you below.)

Read our review

$239 at Amazon
Echo Dot 3rd Generation Smart Speaker with Alexa
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon

With a sleek third generation Echo Dot, you can play music, get weather updates, make calls and even adjust the temperature using just your voice.

$39.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Reader Favorite
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Control
Chamberlain MyQ-G0401
Eric Chiu/CNN

The Chamberlain MyQ lets you control your garage door right from your smartphone. You can even set a nightly closing schedule and get real-time notifications of activity when you're not home. Setup is simple and the MyQ is compatible with most door openers manufactured after 1993.

Read our review

$29.98 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
LifeStraw Portable Water Filter
lifestraw lead CNNU.jpg
Amazon

Perfect for hikes, travel and go bags, LifeStraw's lightweight filter protects against 99.9% of bacteria, parasites and microplastics.

Read our review

$14.99 at Amazon
Anker Portable Charger 313
Anker Portable Charger
Amazon

Stay powered up on the go with Anker's bestselling charger, which boasts 55,000 5-star ratings. The lightweight battery pack is slim enough for your pocket and powerful enough to charge an iPhone 12 twice.

$21.99 at Amazon
CNN Underscored Best Tested
iHealth No-Touch Digital Forehead Thermometer
iHealth Forehead Thermometer for Adults
Amazon

Simple setup, consistent temperature readings and a clear display make iHealth's digital thermometer a must-have for cold and flu season.

Read our review

$54.99 $22.99 at Amazon
CNN Underscored Best Tested
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush
Amazon

For an excellent electric toothbrush, look no further than the Philips Sonicare 4100. In our testing, the 4100 proved just as effective and pleasant to use as higher-priced models.

Read our review

$49.96 $39.96 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Swedish Dishcloths, Set of 10
Swedish Dishcloths
Amazon

Swedish dishcloths are reusable, biodegradable and machine washable. A single Swedish dishcloth can replace about 15 rolls of paper towels, meaning they're better for the planet and your bank account.

Read our review

$24.99 $17.99 at Amazon
Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit
Drill Brush Power Scrubbers
Amazon

Deep clean tiles, countertops and more with these nylon brush heads, which attach directly to your favorite cordless drill for an intense burst of scrubbing power. Don't worry about scratches: the nylon bristles are safe for the vast majority of kitchen and bathroom surfaces, including porcelain and fiberglass.

$18.95 $15.95 at Amazon