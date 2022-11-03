Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.
Spooky season saw our readers shopping for products to keep their smiles bright, their countertops sparkling and their toes cozy. From white strips to cat socks, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in October.
Mavogel's fantastic mask features supremely soft cotton and a light-blocking nosewire. No velcro means the adjustable elastic strap won't get caught in your hair, and the mask also comes with a convenient pouch for travel.
Swap your grimy loofah for Goshi's bestselling shower towel, which features a contrasting weave that gently exfoliates skin while you lather up.
Wyze's small but mighty plug is our pick for the best smart plug of 2022. It's easy to set up, responds quickly to prompts and even features a useful vacation mode.
Crisp fall weather calls for some cute and cozy socks! This five-pack boasts more than 17,000 5-star ratings.
Back on our list once again is this lightly scented, reusable gel, which is perfect for hard-to-clean items like air vents and keyboards.
Crest's top-rated, enamel-safe strips promise to remove a whopping 14 years of stains, with noticeable results after just three days.
Get your skin glowing in time for the holidays with this top-rated sheet mask set. Ingredients like green tea, avocado and acai berry promise to nourish, brighten and calm all skin types.
These nonstick silicone mats are great for everything from sheet pan dinners to baking cookies. Best of all, you can just toss them in the dishwasher when you're done cooking.
Save time and kitchen drawer space with Oxo's 3-in-1 tool, which you can use to cut an avocado in half, remove the pit and slice up the fruit.
Beckham Hotel Collection makes the best affordable pillows for back sleepers. Our reviewer praised the pillows for "offering a shocking amount of comfort at a bargain price" and also loved that the pillows didn't flatten out overnight.
This ultra-popular lip mask includes ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter and vitamin C to nourish your pout while you sleep.
Apple added some exciting additions to the AirPods Pro with this release, including active noise cancellation. (Already have AirPods and wondering if it's worth the upgrade? We've got a full breakdown of the differences between models for you below.)
With a sleek third-generation Echo Dot, you can play music, get weather updates, make calls and even adjust the temperature using just your voice.
The Chamberlain MyQ lets you control your garage door right from your smartphone. You can even set a nightly closing schedule and get real-time notifications of activity when you're not home. Setup is simple and the MyQ is compatible with most door openers manufactured after 1993.
Perfect for hikes, travel and go bags, LifeStraw's lightweight filter protects against 99.9% of bacteria, parasites and microplastics.
Stay powered up on the go with Anker's bestselling charger, which boasts 55,000 5-star ratings. The lightweight battery pack is slim enough for your pocket and powerful enough to charge an iPhone 12 twice.
Simple setup, consistent temperature readings and a clear display make iHealth's digital thermometer a must-have for cold and flu season.
For an excellent electric toothbrush, look no further than the Philips Sonicare 4100. In our testing, the 4100 proved just as effective and pleasant to use as higher-priced models.
Swedish dishcloths are reusable, biodegradable and machine-washable. A single Swedish dishcloth can replace about 15 rolls of paper towels, meaning they're better for the planet and your bank account.
Deep-clean tiles, countertops and more with these nylon brush heads, which attach directly to your favorite cordless drill for an intense burst of scrubbing power. Don't worry about scratches; the nylon bristles are safe for the vast majority of kitchen and bathroom surfaces, including porcelain and fiberglass.