underscored Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount3
Emily McNutt/CNN

Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

Warm weather and sunny skies clearly had readers dreaming of summer vacation this month. From sunscreen to compression socks, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in May.

Editor Favorite
Kitchen SinkShroom
sinkshroom lead image cnnu.jpg
Jill Waldbieser/CNN Underscored

Prevent gross, costly clogs with the top-rated SinkShroom, a stainless steel strainer that actually keeps water flowing down the drain even when the strainer itself is full of debris. That means that, unlike most cheap strainers, the SinkShroom won't back up your sink with dirty water while you clean.

Read our review
$20 $10 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTags, 4 Pack
Apple AirTags, 4 Pack
Amazon

With the power of Apple's FindMy network backing them up, AirTags make it easy to keep track of your luggage, keys, wallet and more. We've dubbed AirTags the ultimate summer travel companion, and right now you can get four on sale for just $79.

Read our review
$99 $90 at Amazon
Best Tested
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon Mavogel Eye Mask
Amazon

Underscored readers continue to love Mavogel's eye mask, and for good reason: the mask is soft, comfy and, most importantly, extremely effective at blocking out light.

Read our review
$20 $10 at Amazon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel
pudliki cleaning gel 16x9 cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Cleaning the car is a breeze with this reusable gel, which squeezes into tight spots to scoop up dust and crumbs.

$13 $6 at Amazon
Forkmannie Dual-Sided Magnetic Measuring Spoons
Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set
Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set
Amazon

One end of these dual-sided measuring spoons is perfect for liquids, while the other is narrow enough to fit into most spice jars. Best of all, the spoons feature a magnetic center that'll keep them neatly nested in your kitchen drawer. They're an under-$25 score that'll revolutionize your kitchen prep.

Read our review
$16 at Amazon
Best Tested
Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan
Honeywell Quietset Whole Room Tower Fan
Honeywell Quietset Whole Room Tower Fan
Amazon

With eight settings, sleek looks and an affordable pricepoint, the sturdy Honeywell's QuietSet is our pick for the best cooling fan around. Pick one up before the summer heat sets in!

Read our review
$75 $70 at Amazon
Anker 511 Nano 3 Charger
anker 511 nano 3 black cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Anker's compact USB C GaN (gallium nitride) charger may be tiny, but it packs a punch: with a 30W capacity, the Nano 3 can boost a smartphone, tablet or even a small laptop fast. (Check out our full review of the Nano 3 here, plus our guide to the best USB-C chargers of 2023.)

$23 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Oxo 3-Piece Squeeze & Pour Silicone Measuring Cup Set
OXO silicone measuring cups cnnu
Amazon

Made from durable, food-grade silicone, these squeezable measuring cups are heatproof, microwave-safe and very easy to clean. Our reviewer raved that these unsung kitchen heroes are perfect for everything from melting butter to brewing iced tea.

Read our review
$23 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Perilogics Universal In Flight Phone Holder
Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount
Amazon

Start summer vacation off right with this best-selling in-flight phone holder. Just clip the mount to your tray table and voila: you're ready for hands-free viewing of all your downloads.

Read our review
$25 $20 (2 pack) at Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper cnnu
Amazon

Slice, dice, and julienne your way to healthier meals with this TikTok-famous veggie chopper.

$40 $30 at Amazon
Best Tested
Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow
Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow
Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow
Amazon

The best travel pillow of 2023 is a must-have for red-eyes, long bus rides or even just some extra neck support on the couch. Cabeau's pillow strikes the right balance between softness and firm support, and it squishes down to a fraction of its size when not in use.

$40 at Amazon
Praki Airtight Food Storage Container 16-Piece Set
Praki Airtight Food Storage Container Set
Amazon

These stackable, airtight storage containers promise to keep your food fresh and your pantry organized. The 16-piece set comes with a wide variety of containers, in sizes perfect for coffee, pasta, sugar, flour and more.

$46 $30 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
Amazon Goshi Shower Towel
Amazon

Goshi's washcloth features a gently exfoliating weave designed to leave your skin softer, smoother and cleaner after every shower.

Read our review
$15 at Amazon
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector
Apple EarPods
Apple EarPods
Amazon

TikTok has declared that wired earbuds are officially back in fashion. Get on trend with some classic Apple EarPods, which hold up surprisingly well in 2023.

$29 $17 at Amazon
Best Tested
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Effective, compact and affordable, the Philips Sonicare 4100 is our favorite electric toothbrush around.

Read our review
$50 $40 at Amazon
Charmking Compression Socks for Men and Women
Charmking Compression Socks for Women & Men
Charmking Compression Socks for Women & Men
Amazon

Compression socks can help prevent blood clots, varicose veins and leg swelling, so make sure to pack some for your next long flight. We love this set of 3 socks from Charmking, which comes in a range of colors and fun prints.

$14 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats - Set of 2
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats - Set of 2
Amazon

Both nonstick and dishwasher safe, these reusable silicone baking mats are a worthy replacement for wasteful aluminum foil and parchment paper.

Read our review
$25 $16 at Amazon
Best Tested
Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray
picnic essentials hawaiian tropic new
Amazon

Hawaiian Tropic's SPF 30 spray scored the top spot in our sunscreen testing, thanks to its easy application, non-greasy feel and delicious coconut scent. 

Read our review
$12 at Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist SPF 70 Sunscreen Spray
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist SPF 70 Sunscreen Spray
Amazon

Of course, not everyone wants to smell like a coconut all day. If that's you, check out Neutrogena's best-selling sunscreen spray, featuring SPF 70 and a matte finish.

$29 $22 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Esarora Ice Roller
Esarora Ice Roller
Esarora Ice Roller
Amazon

And if you happened to accidentally forget the sunscreen, be sure to have Esarora's beloved ice roller on hand for some quick, cooling relief.

Read our review
$19 at Amazon