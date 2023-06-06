Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.
Warm weather and sunny skies clearly had readers dreaming of summer vacation this month. From sunscreen to compression socks, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in May.
Prevent gross, costly clogs with the top-rated SinkShroom, a stainless steel strainer that actually keeps water flowing down the drain even when the strainer itself is full of debris. That means that, unlike most cheap strainers, the SinkShroom won't back up your sink with dirty water while you clean.
With the power of Apple's FindMy network backing them up, AirTags make it easy to keep track of your luggage, keys, wallet and more. We've dubbed AirTags the ultimate summer travel companion, and right now you can get four on sale for just $79.
Underscored readers continue to love Mavogel's eye mask, and for good reason: the mask is soft, comfy and, most importantly, extremely effective at blocking out light.
Cleaning the car is a breeze with this reusable gel, which squeezes into tight spots to scoop up dust and crumbs.
One end of these dual-sided measuring spoons is perfect for liquids, while the other is narrow enough to fit into most spice jars. Best of all, the spoons feature a magnetic center that'll keep them neatly nested in your kitchen drawer. They're an under-$25 score that'll revolutionize your kitchen prep.
With eight settings, sleek looks and an affordable pricepoint, the sturdy Honeywell's QuietSet is our pick for the best cooling fan around. Pick one up before the summer heat sets in!
Anker's compact USB C GaN (gallium nitride) charger may be tiny, but it packs a punch: with a 30W capacity, the Nano 3 can boost a smartphone, tablet or even a small laptop fast. (Check out our full review of the Nano 3 here, plus our guide to the best USB-C chargers of 2023.)
Made from durable, food-grade silicone, these squeezable measuring cups are heatproof, microwave-safe and very easy to clean. Our reviewer raved that these unsung kitchen heroes are perfect for everything from melting butter to brewing iced tea.
Start summer vacation off right with this best-selling in-flight phone holder. Just clip the mount to your tray table and voila: you're ready for hands-free viewing of all your downloads.
Slice, dice, and julienne your way to healthier meals with this TikTok-famous veggie chopper.
The best travel pillow of 2023 is a must-have for red-eyes, long bus rides or even just some extra neck support on the couch. Cabeau's pillow strikes the right balance between softness and firm support, and it squishes down to a fraction of its size when not in use.
These stackable, airtight storage containers promise to keep your food fresh and your pantry organized. The 16-piece set comes with a wide variety of containers, in sizes perfect for coffee, pasta, sugar, flour and more.
Goshi's washcloth features a gently exfoliating weave designed to leave your skin softer, smoother and cleaner after every shower.
TikTok has declared that wired earbuds are officially back in fashion. Get on trend with some classic Apple EarPods, which hold up surprisingly well in 2023.
Effective, compact and affordable, the Philips Sonicare 4100 is our favorite electric toothbrush around.
Compression socks can help prevent blood clots, varicose veins and leg swelling, so make sure to pack some for your next long flight. We love this set of 3 socks from Charmking, which comes in a range of colors and fun prints.
Both nonstick and dishwasher safe, these reusable silicone baking mats are a worthy replacement for wasteful aluminum foil and parchment paper.
Hawaiian Tropic's SPF 30 spray scored the top spot in our sunscreen testing, thanks to its easy application, non-greasy feel and delicious coconut scent.
Of course, not everyone wants to smell like a coconut all day. If that's you, check out Neutrogena's best-selling sunscreen spray, featuring SPF 70 and a matte finish.
And if you happened to accidentally forget the sunscreen, be sure to have Esarora's beloved ice roller on hand for some quick, cooling relief.