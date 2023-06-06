Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

Warm weather and sunny skies clearly had readers dreaming of summer vacation this month. From sunscreen to compression socks, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in May.

Editor Favorite Kitchen SinkShroom Jill Waldbieser/CNN Underscored Prevent gross, costly clogs with the top-rated SinkShroom, a stainless steel strainer that actually keeps water flowing down the drain even when the strainer itself is full of debris. That means that, unlike most cheap strainers, the SinkShroom won't back up your sink with dirty water while you clean. Read our review $20 $10 at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel Amazon Cleaning the car is a breeze with this reusable gel, which squeezes into tight spots to scoop up dust and crumbs. $13 $6 at Amazon

Forkmannie Dual-Sided Magnetic Measuring Spoons Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set Amazon One end of these dual-sided measuring spoons is perfect for liquids, while the other is narrow enough to fit into most spice jars. Best of all, the spoons feature a magnetic center that'll keep them neatly nested in your kitchen drawer. They're an under-$25 score that'll revolutionize your kitchen prep. Read our review $16 at Amazon