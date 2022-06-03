Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

The days are heating up, the nights are getting shorter and readers are shopping for products to travel in comfort and get their skin summer-ready. From mini razors to passport holders, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in May.

$19.99 $9.98 at Amazon

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask Amazon

Our pick for the best eye mask blocks out every last bit of light, making it perfect for flights, couples with different bed times or just sleeping in on bright summer days.

$24.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Swedish Dish Cloths, 10-Pack Amazon

Absorbent, biodegradable and machine-washable, Swedish dishcloths help you clean up without the waste. Read our full Swedish dishcloth review here.

$13.49 at Amazon

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon

Get ready for shorts weather with Goshi’s exfoliating towel, which gently buffs away dry, dull skin in the shower.

$19.99 at Amazon

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon

Whether you like your eggs hard boiled, jammy or poached, Dash’s egg cooker will make them perfectly every time.

$8.99 at Amazon

Gillette Venus Mini Extra Smooth Razor Amazon

Toss this mini razor and case in your luggage every time you travel. The handle features a pivoting head to help avoid nicks, and it’s also compatible with other Venus blade refills. (Shop more of our favorite razors here.)

$16.99 at Amazon

WixGear Universal Airplane Phone Mount Amazon

Enjoy hands-free entertainment on your next flight with this universal phone and tablet mount, which attaches directly to your tray table. See more of our favorite products for flying comfortably here.

$12.99 $10.43 at Amazon

ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Amazon

Keep your vaccine card and passport safe and easily accessible with this slim, RFID-blocking case, which comes in more than 30 colors.

From $18.99 at Amazon

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen With SPF 30 Amazon

CeraVe’s tinted sunscreen comes recommended by multiple makeup artists, who praise its lightweight, moisturizing formula.

$24.95 $19.99 at Amazon

MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2 Kate Bratskeir/CNN

These reusable, dishwasher-safe mats feature a nonstick surface and are oven safe up to 500 degrees. They work so well that they made our reviewer quit tinfoil for good.

$69.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Handheld Fabric Steamer Alex Rennie/CNN Underscored

Conair’s Turbo Extreme Steam aced our handheld steamer testing, thanks to its intuitive design and versatile range of settings.

$39.99 at Amazon

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow Amazon

If you’re looking to get some shuteye on your next flight, add Cabeau’s top-rated travel pillow to your cart. The memory foam pillow balances softness with support and also comes with a convenient carrying case.

$14.95 at Amazon

Protect Life Store Travel First Aid Kit Amazon

It’s always a good idea to have a first aid kit on hand during travel, and this compact, 100-piece kit is the perfect size to toss in your carry-on bag.

$12.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle Amazon

This ingenious little bottle/dish hybrid is one of editors’ favorite pet products. It recollects the water your pup doesn’t finish, so you don’t have to dump out the excess when your pup decides they’re done after a single sip.

$11.14 at Amazon

Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Amazon

Regularly cleaning your washing machine helps prevent odor-causing residue from seeping into your clothes. These Affresh tabs make it easy: Just pop one into your machine and select the clean washer cycle.

$199 $179.99 at Amazon

iRobot Braava Jet 240 Andrea Smith/CNN Underscored

For a great robomop on a budget, you simply can’t beat the Braava Jet 240, which we named the best robot mop on the market. Our tester loved the Braava’s compact, lightweight design and excellent cleaning power.

$59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Black + Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum Amazon

Black + Decker’s Dustbuster is the best handheld vacuum you can buy. It’s so easy to use that you won’t mind whipping it out for quick cleanups, while its large capacity canister makes it suited to bigger jobs as well.

$19.98 at Amazon

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

Jall’s excellent alarm clock is stylish, reliable and easy to use. A few of the reasons why we named it the best alarm clock are that it allows you to set multiple alarms and offers temperature and humidity readings.

$11.65 $10.25 at Amazon

Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon

Revlon’s TikTok-famous face roller promises to keep shine at bay without messing up your makeup. (Check out more excellent beauty buys under $25 here.)

$19.99 at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip Amazon

Anker’s power strip offers safe and reliable high-speed charging in a compact package. With three USB-A ports and AC outlets, it’s great for both your desk and travel.

$19 $17.98 at Amazon

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter Amazon

A shiny new iPhone deserves a top-rated power adaptor. Apple’s 20W adaptor is our choice for the best iPhone charger.