Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.
The days are heating up, the nights are getting shorter and readers are shopping for products to travel in comfort and get their skin summer-ready. From mini razors to passport holders, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in May.
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
$19.99 $9.98 at Amazon
Our pick for the best eye mask blocks out every last bit of light, making it perfect for flights, couples with different bed times or just sleeping in on bright summer days.
Swedish Dish Cloths, 10-Pack
$24.99 $17.99 at Amazon
Absorbent, biodegradable and machine-washable, Swedish dishcloths help you clean up without the waste. Read our full Swedish dishcloth review here.
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
$13.49 at Amazon
Get ready for shorts weather with Goshi’s exfoliating towel, which gently buffs away dry, dull skin in the shower.
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
$19.99 at Amazon
Whether you like your eggs hard boiled, jammy or poached, Dash’s egg cooker will make them perfectly every time.
Gillette Venus Mini Extra Smooth Razor
$8.99 at Amazon
Toss this mini razor and case in your luggage every time you travel. The handle features a pivoting head to help avoid nicks, and it’s also compatible with other Venus blade refills. (Shop more of our favorite razors here.)
WixGear Universal Airplane Phone Mount
$16.99 at Amazon
Enjoy hands-free entertainment on your next flight with this universal phone and tablet mount, which attaches directly to your tray table. See more of our favorite products for flying comfortably here.
ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder
$12.99 $10.43 at Amazon
Keep your vaccine card and passport safe and easily accessible with this slim, RFID-blocking case, which comes in more than 30 colors.
CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen With SPF 30
From $18.99 at Amazon
CeraVe’s tinted sunscreen comes recommended by multiple makeup artists, who praise its lightweight, moisturizing formula.
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2
$24.95 $19.99 at Amazon
These reusable, dishwasher-safe mats feature a nonstick surface and are oven safe up to 500 degrees. They work so well that they made our reviewer quit tinfoil for good.
Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Handheld Fabric Steamer
$69.99 $54.99 at Amazon
Conair’s Turbo Extreme Steam aced our handheld steamer testing, thanks to its intuitive design and versatile range of settings.
Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow
$39.99 at Amazon
If you’re looking to get some shuteye on your next flight, add Cabeau’s top-rated travel pillow to your cart. The memory foam pillow balances softness with support and also comes with a convenient carrying case.
Protect Life First Aid Kit
$14.95 at Amazon
It’s always a good idea to have a first aid kit on hand during travel, and this compact, 100-piece kit is the perfect size to toss in your carry-on bag.
Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle
$12.99 $11.99 at Amazon
This ingenious little bottle/dish hybrid is one of editors’ favorite pet products. It recollects the water your pup doesn’t finish, so you don’t have to dump out the excess when your pup decides they’re done after a single sip.
Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner
$11.14 at Amazon
Regularly cleaning your washing machine helps prevent odor-causing residue from seeping into your clothes. These Affresh tabs make it easy: Just pop one into your machine and select the clean washer cycle.
iRobot Braava Jet 240
$199 $179.99 at Amazon
For a great robomop on a budget, you simply can’t beat the Braava Jet 240, which we named the best robot mop on the market. Our tester loved the Braava’s compact, lightweight design and excellent cleaning power.
Black + Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum
$59.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Black + Decker’s Dustbuster is the best handheld vacuum you can buy. It’s so easy to use that you won’t mind whipping it out for quick cleanups, while its large capacity canister makes it suited to bigger jobs as well.
Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock
$19.98 at Amazon
Jall’s excellent alarm clock is stylish, reliable and easy to use. A few of the reasons why we named it the best alarm clock are that it allows you to set multiple alarms and offers temperature and humidity readings.
Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
$11.65 $10.25 at Amazon
Revlon’s TikTok-famous face roller promises to keep shine at bay without messing up your makeup. (Check out more excellent beauty buys under $25 here.)
Anker Power Strip With USB
$19.99 at Amazon
Anker’s power strip offers safe and reliable high-speed charging in a compact package. With three USB-A ports and AC outlets, it’s great for both your desk and travel.
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
$19 $17.98 at Amazon
A shiny new iPhone deserves a top-rated power adaptor. Apple’s 20W adaptor is our choice for the best iPhone charger.