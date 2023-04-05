underscored garlic chopper - chelsea
Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

Spring has officially sprung, and the start of the season saw readers shopping for products to take advantage of the warm(ish) weather, protect their phones and make their nightstands a little cuter. From flouncy dresses to lamps that look like ducks, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in March.

Editor Favorite
R. Vivimos Women's Long Sleeve Midi Dress
amazon boho dress pc
Customers love this affordable midi dress, affectionately dubbed the #AmazonNightgown. The breezy boho dress comes in a wide range of prints and is cute enough for a garden party yet comfy enough for lounging around the house.

$32 at Amazon
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
4 pack of apple air tag device
Save when you buy a four-pack of Apple AirTags and keep track of your keys, wallet, purse or even pets. (You can also scoop up a single AirTag for $29).

$99 $90 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Msbasic Women's Short Sleeve Wrap Dress
underscored MSBasic V-Neck Dress.jpg
Another great Amazon fashion find, this soft, flattering wrap dress will become a staple in your spring wardrobe.

$34 at Amazon
Best Tested
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon Mavogel Eye Mask
Mavogel makes our favorite sleep mask of the year. We love its breathable fabric, adjustable fit and the fact that it doesn't budge throughout the night.

$10 $20 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High-Waisted Yoga Pants
colorfulkoala leggings cnnu.jpg
Colorfulkoala offers the look and feel of Lululemon's ultra popular Align leggings without the hefty price tag. (Check out some more of our favorite leggings here.)

$23 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Vanva Universal Air Vent Car Mount
Amazon Vanva Car Mount
Secure, stable and easy to install, Vanva's universal car mount is an absolute steal at under $10.

$13 $10 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Swedish Dishcloths
Amazon Swedish Dishcloths
Readers continue to love Swedish dishcloths, and with good reason: you can reuse them up to 100 times, making a single cloth equivalent to about 15 rolls of paper towels.

$25 $18 at Amazon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel
pudliki cleaning gel 16x9 cnnu.jpg
Pulidiki's lightly scented, reusable gel promises to clear dust and crumbs from air vents, consoles, remote controls, keyboards and just about any other hard-to-reach spot you can think of.

$13 $6 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Chef'n GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper
chefn garliczoom cnnu.jpg
Mince multiple cloves of garlic in seconds with the ingenious Garlic Zoom, an inexpensive kitchen gadget that makes cooking — and cleanup — easier than ever.

$17 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Sinjimoru Silicone Cell Phone Strap
sinjimoru phone strap pc
This stretchy strap will keep your phone firmly in hand while scrolling, snapping selfies or even working out. Our reviewer raved about the strap's utility and sleek design, which adds security without bulk and won't dig into your skin.

$11 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
Amazon Goshi Shower Towel
Goshi's bestselling wash cloth eliminates the need for harsh shower scrubs. Exfoliating without being abrasive, the cloth is great for whipping up a lather and promises smoother skin after every shower.

$15 at Amazon
FYY Electronics Organizer
Amazon FYY electronic organizer
Keep your cords tangle-free on the go with this electronics organizer, which comes in 11 colors and features a convenient carrying strap. Lightweight and waterproof, the case also fits nicely in your purse, luggage or backpack.

$13 at Amazon
Whitmor Dryer Balls
Amazon Whitmor Dryer Balls
Dryer balls help reduce static cling and wrinkles while also fluffing up towels, pillows and comforters, making them an eco-friendly alternative to chemical fabric softener. (We've rounded up lots of other excellent products for laundry day here.)

$10 $8 at Amazon
Gemice Travel Bottles
gemice travel bottles card cnnu.jpg
We love these silicone travel bottles for their leakproof design and wide mouths, which make filling and cleaning the bottles quick and easy. They're for more than just toiletries, too: made from food-grade silicone, Gemice's bottles are also great for packing a side of sauce or salad dressing with your lunch.

$15 at Amazon
Best Tested
Jall Digital Alarm Clock
Jall Alarm Clock
Start each day off right with our pick for the best alarm clock of 2023, which features great sound and a cool, modern look.

$22 at Amazon
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover product card CNNU
Unlike traditional lint rollers, ChomChom's pet hair remover doesn't require flimsy adhesive sheets: just roll the tool along carpet, upholstery or clothing to lift away pet hair (plus general lint and fuzz) and then empty it over the trash. Voila: a hair-free home — until the next time your fur baby jumps on the couch, of course.

$32 $26 at Amazon
Saunorch Universal Travel Power Adapter
Amazon Saunorch Universal International Travel Power Adapter
Saunorch's universal adaptor works across 150 countries and can safely charge up to five devices at once, meaning you'll never have to travel with multiple clunky adaptors again.

$26 $20 at Amazon
Quimica Alemana Nail Hardener
Amazon Quimica Nail Hardener
Give cracked, brittle nails some TLC with this manicurist-recommended treatment, enriched with nourishing vitamins and tea tree oil.

$12 $10 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Perilogics Universal In Flight Phone Holder
underscored Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount3
Back on our list again is Perilogic's nifty phone mount, which clips onto your tray table for hands-free viewing of all your downloads.

$13 at Amazon
Muid Benson Lying Flat Duck Night Light
lying flat duck light cnnu.jpg
This cute nightlight doubles as a whimsical phone holder. Use it in a kid's bedroom or on your own nightstand for a little pick-me-up.

$16 $19 at Amazon