Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

Spring has officially sprung, and the start of the season saw readers shopping for products to take advantage of the warm(ish) weather, protect their phones and make their nightstands a little cuter. From flouncy dresses to lamps that look like ducks, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in March.

Editor Favorite R. Vivimos Women's Long Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon Customers love this affordable midi dress, affectionately dubbed the #AmazonNightgown. The breezy boho dress comes in a wide range of prints and is cute enough for a garden party yet comfy enough for lounging around the house. $32 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High-Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon Colorfulkoala offers the look and feel of Lululemon's ultra popular Align leggings without the hefty price tag. (Check out some more of our favorite leggings here.) $23 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Swedish Dishcloths Amazon Readers continue to love Swedish dishcloths, and with good reason: you can reuse them up to 100 times, making a single cloth equivalent to about 15 rolls of paper towels. $25 $18 at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel Amazon Pulidiki's lightly scented, reusable gel promises to clear dust and crumbs from air vents, consoles, remote controls, keyboards and just about any other hard-to-reach spot you can think of. $13 $6 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Sinjimoru Silicone Cell Phone Strap Amazon This stretchy strap will keep your phone firmly in hand while scrolling, snapping selfies or even working out. Our reviewer raved about the strap's utility and sleek design, which adds security without bulk and won't dig into your skin. $11 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon Goshi's bestselling wash cloth eliminates the need for harsh shower scrubs. Exfoliating without being abrasive, the cloth is great for whipping up a lather and promises smoother skin after every shower. $15 at Amazon

FYY Electronics Organizer Amazon Keep your cords tangle-free on the go with this electronics organizer, which comes in 11 colors and features a convenient carrying strap. Lightweight and waterproof, the case also fits nicely in your purse, luggage or backpack. $13 at Amazon

Whitmor Dryer Balls Amazon Dryer balls help reduce static cling and wrinkles while also fluffing up towels, pillows and comforters, making them an eco-friendly alternative to chemical fabric softener. (We've rounded up lots of other excellent products for laundry day here.) $10 $8 at Amazon

Gemice Travel Bottles Amazon We love these silicone travel bottles for their leakproof design and wide mouths, which make filling and cleaning the bottles quick and easy. They're for more than just toiletries, too: made from food-grade silicone, Gemice's bottles are also great for packing a side of sauce or salad dressing with your lunch. $15 at Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon Unlike traditional lint rollers, ChomChom's pet hair remover doesn't require flimsy adhesive sheets: just roll the tool along carpet, upholstery or clothing to lift away pet hair (plus general lint and fuzz) and then empty it over the trash. Voila: a hair-free home — until the next time your fur baby jumps on the couch, of course. $32 $26 at Amazon

Saunorch Universal Travel Power Adapter Amazon Saunorch's universal adaptor works across 150 countries and can safely charge up to five devices at once, meaning you'll never have to travel with multiple clunky adaptors again. $26 $20 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Perilogics Universal In Flight Phone Holder Emily McNutt/CNN Back on our list again is Perilogic's nifty phone mount, which clips onto your tray table for hands-free viewing of all your downloads. $13 at Amazon