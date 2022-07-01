Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

Summer is officially in full swing. Hot, sunny days and mosquito-filled nights have readers shopping for products to get away from it all, protect their skin from the elements and keep bug bites at bay. From sunblock sticks to packing cubes, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in June.

Apple AirTag $29 $27.50 at Amazon Apple AirTag Jacob Krol/CNN AirTags are for more than just keys and wallets. The tiny devices can also be used to keep track of your luggage, making AirTags the ultimate summer travel companion.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask $19.99 $9.98 at Amazon Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask Amazon Mavogel's eye mask is our top choice for getting some shuteye anywhere. The soft cotton mask is great at blocking out light and will stay put no matter how much you toss and turn.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $16.99 $15.99 at Amazon Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon Whip up breakfast for the whole family with Dash's bestselling gadget, which will boil, steam or poach up to six eggs at once.

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow $39.99 at Amazon Cabeau Evolution S3 Amazon We love Cabeau's pillow for its perfectly squishy memory foam and handy travel case. Use it on flights, long train rides or even for some extra support while lounging on the couch.

Bug Bite Thing From $9.95 at Amazon Bug Bite Thing Bug Bite Thing Bug Bite Thing works by sucking the venom out of insect bites, stopping itchiness in its tracks. It sounds too good to be true, but it provided some much-needed relief from mosquito season in our testing.

Gillette Venus Mini Extra Smooth Razor $8.99 $7.09 at Amazon Gillette Venus Mini Extra Smooth Razor Amazon Readers continue to love this convenient mini razor, which comes with its own case and is ideally sized for summer travel.

ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder $12.99 $9.89 at Amazon ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Amazon This top-rated passport holder comes in 30 colors and features a clear slot to keep your vaccine card safe.

Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder $32.30 at Amazon Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder Amazon If you really want to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, you should be reapplying your sunblock every few hours. Brush On Block's powder sunscreen comes in a purse-friendly case and applies seamlessly over makeup, making it easier than ever to do just that. (Check out more dermatologist-recommended face sunscreens here.)

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light $13.99 $11.98 at Amazon Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light Amazon Whether you're camping in the middle of the woods or just hanging out in the backyard, Oyoco's battery-powered light will keep the party going after dark. The light, which clamps directly to umbrella poles, also features three brightness levels and convenient hanging hooks. See more of our favorite Amazon outdoor furniture here.

Aveeno Positively Mineral Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin SPF 50 $12.29 $9.97 at Amazon Aveeno Positively Mineral Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin SPF 50 Amazon Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner says this "ultra-gentle sunscreen" is great for all skin types, thanks to a fragrance-free mineral formula that won't irritate your skin or eyes.

Anker Power Strip With USB From $19.99 at Amazon Anker PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip Amazon With three USB-A ports and AC outlets in a single, compact cube, Anker's power "strip" is perfect for keeping all your devices charged on the go (or simply decluttering your desk).

Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Hot Honey $14.99 at Amazon Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Hot Honey Amazon Add a sweet and spicy kick to everything from pizza to ice cream.

Belkin AirTag Case With Strap $12.99 $10 at Amazon Belkin AirTag Case With Strap Belkin Belkin's top-rated case is ideal for attaching your shiny new AirTag to your keys, purse or luggage.

Veken Packing Cubes, Set of 6 From $23.99 at Amazon Veken Packing Cubes, Set of 6 Amazon Packing cubes keep your luggage organized and help you find what you need without digging throughout your entire suitcase. Veken makes some of the most popular packing cubes around, and we also love that this set comes with separate bags for your shoes and dirty clothes.

Drill Brush All-Purpose Power Scrubber $18.95 $12.70 at Amazon Drill Brush All-Purpose Power Scrubber Amazon Attach one of these brush heads to any cordless drill to deep clean the bathroom without the elbow grease.

Sun Bum Original Face Stick SPF 30 $9.99 at Amazon Sun Bum Original Face Stick SPF 30 Amazon Another great face sunscreen option when you're on the go, Sun Bum's stick glides smoothly over skin and fits right in your pocket.

Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle $15.99 $11.99 at Amazon Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle Stephanie Griffin/CNN Make sure your pup always has water on hot summer days with this dual bottle/dish, which ingeniously recollects whatever your dog doesn't immediately lap up. (Check out more of our favorite pet products here.)

‘Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes’ by Spiffy McChappy $8.99 at Amazon ‘Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes’ by Spiffy McChappy Amazon Endless entertainment for Dad, endless cringing for everyone else.