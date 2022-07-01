Bug Bite Thing

Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

Summer is officially in full swing. Hot, sunny days and mosquito-filled nights have readers shopping for products to get away from it all, protect their skin from the elements and keep bug bites at bay. From sunblock sticks to packing cubes, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in June.

Apple AirTag

$29 $27.50 at Amazon

Apple Airtag
Apple AirTag
Jacob Krol/CNN

AirTags are for more than just keys and wallets. The tiny devices can also be used to keep track of your luggage, making AirTags the ultimate summer travel companion.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

$19.99 $9.98 at Amazon

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon

Mavogel's eye mask is our top choice for getting some shuteye anywhere. The soft cotton mask is great at blocking out light and will stay put no matter how much you toss and turn.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

$16.99 $15.99 at Amazon

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Amazon

Whip up breakfast for the whole family with Dash's bestselling gadget, which will boil, steam or poach up to six eggs at once.

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow

$39.99 at Amazon

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow
Cabeau Evolution S3
Amazon

We love Cabeau's pillow for its perfectly squishy memory foam and handy travel case. Use it on flights, long train rides or even for some extra support while lounging on the couch.

Bug Bite Thing

From $9.95 at Amazon

Bug Bite Thing
Bug Bite Thing

Bug Bite Thing works by sucking the venom out of insect bites, stopping itchiness in its tracks. It sounds too good to be true, but it provided some much-needed relief from mosquito season in our testing.

Gillette Venus Mini Extra Smooth Razor

$8.99 $7.09 at Amazon

Gillette Venus Mini Extra Smooth Razor
Gillette Venus Mini Extra Smooth Razor
Amazon

Readers continue to love this convenient mini razor, which comes with its own case and is ideally sized for summer travel.

ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder

$12.99 $9.89 at Amazon

ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder
ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder
Amazon

This top-rated passport holder comes in 30 colors and features a clear slot to keep your vaccine card safe.

Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder

$32.30 at Amazon

Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder
Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder
Amazon

If you really want to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, you should be reapplying your sunblock every few hours. Brush On Block's powder sunscreen comes in a purse-friendly case and applies seamlessly over makeup, making it easier than ever to do just that. (Check out more dermatologist-recommended face sunscreens here.)

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light

$13.99 $11.98 at Amazon

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light
Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light
Amazon

Whether you're camping in the middle of the woods or just hanging out in the backyard, Oyoco's battery-powered light will keep the party going after dark. The light, which clamps directly to umbrella poles, also features three brightness levels and convenient hanging hooks. See more of our favorite Amazon outdoor furniture here.

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel

$13.49 at Amazon

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
Kai Burkhardt/CNN

Goshi's shower towel features a gently exfoliating weave that helps combat dry skin, breakouts and keratosis pilaris.

Aveeno Positively Mineral Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin SPF 50

$12.29 $9.97 at Amazon

Aveeno Positively Mineral Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin SPF 50
Aveeno Positively Mineral Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin SPF 50
Amazon

Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner says this "ultra-gentle sunscreen" is great for all skin types, thanks to a fragrance-free mineral formula that won't irritate your skin or eyes.

Anker Power Strip With USB

From $19.99 at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip
Anker PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip
Amazon

With three USB-A ports and AC outlets in a single, compact cube, Anker's power "strip" is perfect for keeping all your devices charged on the go (or simply decluttering your desk).

Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Hot Honey

$14.99 at Amazon

Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Hot Honey
Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Hot Honey
Amazon

Add a sweet and spicy kick to everything from pizza to ice cream.

Belkin AirTag Case With Strap

$12.99 $10 at Amazon

Belkin AirTag Case With Strap
Belkin AirTag Case With Strap
Belkin

Belkin's top-rated case is ideal for attaching your shiny new AirTag to your keys, purse or luggage.

Veken Packing Cubes, Set of 6

From $23.99 at Amazon

Veken Packing Cubes, Set of 6
Veken Packing Cubes, Set of 6
Amazon

Packing cubes keep your luggage organized and help you find what you need without digging throughout your entire suitcase. Veken makes some of the most popular packing cubes around, and we also love that this set comes with separate bags for your shoes and dirty clothes.

Drill Brush All-Purpose Power Scrubber

$18.95 $12.70 at Amazon

Drill Brush All Purpose Power Scrubber
Drill Brush All-Purpose Power Scrubber
Amazon

Attach one of these brush heads to any cordless drill to deep clean the bathroom without the elbow grease.

Sun Bum Original Face Stick SPF 30

$9.99 at Amazon

Sun Bum Original Face Stick SPF 30
Sun Bum Original Face Stick SPF 30
Amazon

Another great face sunscreen option when you're on the go, Sun Bum's stick glides smoothly over skin and fits right in your pocket.

Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle

$15.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle
Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle
Stephanie Griffin/CNN

Make sure your pup always has water on hot summer days with this dual bottle/dish, which ingeniously recollects whatever your dog doesn't immediately lap up. (Check out more of our favorite pet products here.)

‘Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes’ by Spiffy McChappy

$8.99 at Amazon

‘Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes’ by Spiffy McChappy
‘Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes’ by Spiffy McChappy
Amazon

Endless entertainment for Dad, endless cringing for everyone else.

Perilogics Universal Airplane Phone Mount

$12.97 at Amazon

Perilogics Universal Airplant in Flight Phone Mount.
Perilogics Universal Airplant in Flight Phone Mount.
Amazon

This phone mount clamps right to your tray table, allowing you to watch all your downloads without having to hold your arm up for hours. See more of our favorite products for stress-free traveling here.