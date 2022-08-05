Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.
This month saw readers shopping for products to stay cool in the blazing summer heat, make their homes smarter and stay organized on the go. From tower fans to packing cubes, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in July.
Amazon Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote
$39.99 at Amazon
Amazon’s Fire TV stick lets you stream all your favorites from HBO, Netflix and more. You’ll also get access to more than 200,000 free movies and shows, while remote voice control makes it easy to find what you want to watch fast.
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
$19.99 $9.98 at Amazon
Back near the top of our list once again is this fantastic eye mask from Mavogel, featuring soft, breathable fabric and a clever nose wire that helps block out every last bit of light.
Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan
$64.99 From $49.99 at Amazon
Honeywell makes our pick for the best cooling fan you can buy right now. It’s quiet, sturdy and sleek, offering eight speed settings to cool your space fast.
Blink Mini Smart Security Camera
$34.99 at Amazon
Motion detection, two-way audio and HD video make the palm-sized Blink Mini a great security camera with a compact footprint.
Apple AirTag
$29 $27.50 at Amazon
With horror stories about lost and wildly delayed luggage popping up left and right, AirTags are fast becoming a must-have travel companion this summer. Put one in your suitcase to make sure you never lose track of your checked bags again.
Apple AirPods Pro With MagSafe Charging Case
$249 $179.99 at Amazon
Score a great price on Apple’s AirPods Pro, which offer active noise cancellation, three silicone tip sizes for comfort and excellent sound. They’re our choice for the best true wireless earbuds for Apple users.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Generation)
From $49.99 at Amazon
For an affordable smart speaker, look no further than the Echo Dot. Amazon’s mini version of the popular Echo features great sound for its size, while Alexa lets you check the weather, play music, set alarms and more using just your voice.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd-Generation)
From $84.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 is ideal for those who want a reliable smart display that won’t break the bank. Our reviewer praised its sound quality in particular, deeming it “the perfect addition to your nightstand.”
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
$15.69 at Amazon
We love how simple LifeStraw’s filter is to use, and its compact size makes it easy to toss in with your travel or camping gear. Best of all, LifeStraw’s Give Back Program means each purchase provides a child in need clean drinking water for one year. Read our LifeStraw review here.
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel
$11.99 $8.99 at Amazon
This colorful, reusable putty promises to clear dust and crumbs from your console, vents, keyboard and any other hard-to-clean surfaces.
iHealth No-Touch Digital Thermometer
$54.99 $19.99 at Amazon
iHealth’s thermometer proved both reliable and simple to use, making it our pick for the best thermometer. We also love its sleek looks and large LED display.
Vafee Derol Lip Plumper, 2-Pack
$12.99 at Amazon
Boost your pout with this popular lip plumper set, featuring a minty mask that moisturizes your lips overnight and a tingly gloss designed to create a temporary plumping effect the next day. (Check out more lip-boosting glosses here.)
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush
$49.96 From $39.99 at Amazon
The Philips Sonicare 4100 is both affordable and highly effective, earning it the top spot in our electric toothbrush testing. We especially appreciate that it offers a gentle mode.
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2
$24.95 $19.99 at Amazon
These reusable, nonstick mats are safe for the oven, freezer and dishwasher — and they might just make you quit tin foil for good.
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects
$45.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Make your vacation photos pop with Crest’s bestselling 3D Whitestrips, which promise to leave your teeth sparkling by removing up to 14 years of stains.
Anker PowerCore Slim 10k Portable Charger
$21.99 at Amazon
Anker’s portable power bank can fully charge an iPhone 12 twice, yet is slim enough to fit comfortably in a small purse or daypack. The charger is also scratch- and drop-resistant, and it comes with a convenient travel pouch. (In the market for a portable charger? We’ve got more great options for you here.)
Perilogics Universal Airplane Phone Mount
$12.97 at Amazon
Flights are more enjoyable with this ingenious phone mount, which attaches directly to your tray table for hands-free streaming of all your downloads.
DII Swedish Dishcloths, Set of 3
$17.99 $14.94 at Amazon
Reusable Swedish dishcloths are fantastic alternatives to wasteful paper towels, and we love that this set is offered in a bunch of playful prints.
Veken Packing Cubes, Set of 6
$24.99 From $21.19 at Amazon
Veken’s packing cubes are Amazon’s bestselling travel packing organizers. The set comes with four cubes, ranging from size small to extra-large, plus separate shoe and laundry bags. (Shop more excellent packing cubes here.)
Waterpik Aquarius Flosser
$99.99 From $54.99 at Amazon
Water flossers are great for anyone with sensitive gums or who simply want an extra-deep clean. The Waterpik Aquarius promises to remove up to 99.9% of plaque, and it can be used with both regular water and mouthwash.