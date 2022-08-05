Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

This month saw readers shopping for products to stay cool in the blazing summer heat, make their homes smarter and stay organized on the go. From tower fans to packing cubes, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in July.

$39.99 at Amazon

Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV stick lets you stream all your favorites from HBO, Netflix and more. You’ll also get access to more than 200,000 free movies and shows, while remote voice control makes it easy to find what you want to watch fast.

$19.99 $9.98 at Amazon

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask Amazon

Back near the top of our list once again is this fantastic eye mask from Mavogel, featuring soft, breathable fabric and a clever nose wire that helps block out every last bit of light.

$64.99 From $49.99 at Amazon

Honeywell Quietset Whole Room Tower Fan Amazon

Honeywell makes our pick for the best cooling fan you can buy right now. It’s quiet, sturdy and sleek, offering eight speed settings to cool your space fast.

$34.99 at Amazon

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera Amazon

Motion detection, two-way audio and HD video make the palm-sized Blink Mini a great security camera with a compact footprint.

$29 $27.50 at Amazon

Amazon

With horror stories about lost and wildly delayed luggage popping up left and right, AirTags are fast becoming a must-have travel companion this summer. Put one in your suitcase to make sure you never lose track of your checked bags again.

$249 $179.99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon

Score a great price on Apple’s AirPods Pro, which offer active noise cancellation, three silicone tip sizes for comfort and excellent sound. They’re our choice for the best true wireless earbuds for Apple users.

From $49.99 at Amazon

Amazon

For an affordable smart speaker, look no further than the Echo Dot. Amazon’s mini version of the popular Echo features great sound for its size, while Alexa lets you check the weather, play music, set alarms and more using just your voice.

From $84.99 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is ideal for those who want a reliable smart display that won’t break the bank. Our reviewer praised its sound quality in particular, deeming it “the perfect addition to your nightstand.”

$15.69 at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon

We love how simple LifeStraw’s filter is to use, and its compact size makes it easy to toss in with your travel or camping gear. Best of all, LifeStraw’s Give Back Program means each purchase provides a child in need clean drinking water for one year. Read our LifeStraw review here.

$11.99 $8.99 at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel Amazon

This colorful, reusable putty promises to clear dust and crumbs from your console, vents, keyboard and any other hard-to-clean surfaces.

$54.99 $19.99 at Amazon

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer Amazon

iHealth’s thermometer proved both reliable and simple to use, making it our pick for the best thermometer. We also love its sleek looks and large LED display.

$12.99 at Amazon

Vafee Derol Lip Plumper Amazon

Boost your pout with this popular lip plumper set, featuring a minty mask that moisturizes your lips overnight and a tingly gloss designed to create a temporary plumping effect the next day. (Check out more lip-boosting glosses here.)

$49.96 From $39.99 at Amazon

Philips

The Philips Sonicare 4100 is both affordable and highly effective, earning it the top spot in our electric toothbrush testing. We especially appreciate that it offers a gentle mode.

$24.95 $19.99 at Amazon

MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2 Amazon

These reusable, nonstick mats are safe for the oven, freezer and dishwasher — and they might just make you quit tin foil for good.

$45.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Amazon

Make your vacation photos pop with Crest’s bestselling 3D Whitestrips, which promise to leave your teeth sparkling by removing up to 14 years of stains.

$21.99 at Amazon

Anker Power Bank Power Core Slim Amazon

Anker’s portable power bank can fully charge an iPhone 12 twice, yet is slim enough to fit comfortably in a small purse or daypack. The charger is also scratch- and drop-resistant, and it comes with a convenient travel pouch. (In the market for a portable charger? We’ve got more great options for you here.)

$12.97 at Amazon

Perilogics Universal Airplant in Flight Phone Mount. Amazon

Flights are more enjoyable with this ingenious phone mount, which attaches directly to your tray table for hands-free streaming of all your downloads.

$17.99 $14.94 at Amazon

DII Swedish Dishcloths, Set of 3 Amazon

Reusable Swedish dishcloths are fantastic alternatives to wasteful paper towels, and we love that this set is offered in a bunch of playful prints.

$24.99 From $21.19 at Amazon

Veken Packing Cubes, Set of 6 Amazon

Veken’s packing cubes are Amazon’s bestselling travel packing organizers. The set comes with four cubes, ranging from size small to extra-large, plus separate shoe and laundry bags. (Shop more excellent packing cubes here.)

$99.99 From $54.99 at Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Amazon

Water flossers are great for anyone with sensitive gums or who simply want an extra-deep clean. The Waterpik Aquarius promises to remove up to 99.9% of plaque, and it can be used with both regular water and mouthwash.