The start of 2023 saw readers dreaming of winter getaways and shopping for items to make travel more comfortable, efficient and enjoyable. From packing cubes to power adapters, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in January.

Best Tested Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask Amazon Start the new year on the right side of the bed with this excellent eye mask from Mavogel, which boasts nearly 47,000 5-star ratings. We named it the best sleep mask because of its comfortable fit, soft fabric and clever light-blocking nose wire. $20 $10 at Amazon

Ucomx Nano 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charger Amazon Reduce nightstand clutter with this compact 3-in-1 charger, which can power up your iPhone, Apple watch and AirPods all at once. The charger also folds up small enough to fit in your purse or pocket, making it an excellent travel charger. (We've got lots more great wireless chargers for you to check out here.) $50 $34 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Perilogics Universal Airplane In-Flight Phone Mount Amazon Make your next flight more comfortable with Perilogic's universal phone holder. The mount attaches directly to your tray table, so you can watch your favorite shows and movies without having to hold your phone for hours. $18 $13 at Amazon

Veken Packing Cubes, Set of 6 Amazon Packing cubes keep your luggage organized and make it easier to find what you need without digging through piles of clothes. This top-rated set from Veken comes with four bags ranging in size from small to extra large, plus two extra bags for your shoes and dirty laundry. $26 From $20 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Apple AirTag Apple AirTags tap into the power of Apple's massive Find My network to help locate misplaced keys, forgotten wallets and even checked bags that didn't make it to your final destination. (If you've got lots of items to keep track of, AirTags also come in a four-pack for $99.) We've named it a must-have travel accessory this year. $29 at Amazon

ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Amazon With RFID-blocking technology, three credit card slots and 20 color options, ACdream's dual passport and vaccine card holder is a great companion for your next vacation. $11 at Amazon

Gemice TSA-Approved Travel Bottles for Toiletries Amazon Refillable toiletry bottles make it easy to bring your favorite lotions, shampoos and more on the go. They also cut down on waste and save money in the long run, since you won't have to buy new travel-sized toiletries for each trip. (Check out more must-have travel products here.) From $12 at Amazon

Freetoo Portable Luggage Scale Amazon Avoid surprise fees at the baggage counter by weighing your luggage with this digital scale, which is compact enough to fit in your pocket and has a capacity of 110 pounds. $16 $11 at Amazon

FYY Electronic Organizer Amazon Convenient pockets, protective padding and a waterproof exterior make this electronics organizer an excellent addition to your carry-on or commuter bag. From $11 at Amazon

Best Tested Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow Amazon Our favorite travel pillow is supportive without being stiff. It also features a breathable, washable cover and compresses way down into an included case, so you can keep it clean and tucked away until takeoff. $40 at Amazon

Best Tested Jall Digital Alarm Clock Amazon Jall's sleek, reliable alarm clock has been a reader favorite for months. We named it the best alarm clock because we loved how simple Jall's clock is to set up and also praised its polished looks and sound quality. From $22 at Amazon

Diommell Transparent Shoe Bags, Set of 12 Amazon These sturdy bags will protect your shoes from getting scuffed in your suitcase while also separating dirty kicks from the rest of your clothes. They're also great for keeping shoes dust-free in storage $16 at Amazon

Casegrace Travel Jewelry Case Amazon Avoid tangled necklaces and misplaced earrings with this compact, waterproof jewelry case. The case also features a removable divider so you can adjust it to accommodate your specific pieces. From $8 at Amazon

Quimica Alemana Nail Hardener Amazon Frequent manicures look great but can wreak havoc on your nails. Quimica's affordable nail hardener is a favorite of professionals like New York manicurist Mo Qin, who loves that it can strengthen brittle nails in just a week. $11 $10 at Amazon

Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder Amazon Riemot's clever cup holder slips right over your luggage handle so you can cart your coffee around the airport hands-free. It also folds down for easy storage when not in use and is machine-washable, meaning you don't have to worry about any accidental spills. $30 $16 at Amazon

iMangoo Shockproof Carrying Case Amazon This spacious, shockproof case is great for keeping electronics organized and protected during travel. $10 at Amazon

Slice Micro Ceramic Safety Cutter Amazon Slice's bestselling safety cutter features a rust-proof ceramic blade and a non-slip grip that helps protect your fingers. Use it for everything from opening packages to cutting coupons. $9 at Amazon

Saunorch Universal International Travel Power Adapter Emily McNutt Charge up to five devices at once nearly anywhere in the world with Saunorch's universal power adapter. Saunorch's adapter also boasts a smart IC chip that automatically adjusts to the correct current output for each device, and its compact design makes it easy to fit in your purse or luggage. $26 $16 at Amazon