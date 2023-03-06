Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

This month saw readers shopping for products to deep clean the bathroom, keep their nails looking fresh and stay organized on the go. From power scrubbers to pre-made packing lists, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in February.

Best Tested Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask Amazon Mavogel's eye mask remains a perpetual bestseller thanks to its soft, breathable fabric and extremely comfortable fit. The mask also features a hidden nose wire designed to prevent light from seeping through and disturbing your beauty sleep. Read our review $20 $10 at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel Amazon This reusable, lightly scented cleaning gel is perfect for getting crumbs and dust from hard-to-reach places. $12 $7 at Amazon

Perilogics Universal Airplane In-Flight Phone Mount Amazon Perilogic's mount clips to your tray table so you can watch any movies you've downloaded to your phone hands-free. It's an inexpensive way to make your next flight more enjoyable. $18 $13 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTags are great for more than misplaced keys and wallets: the massive reach of Apple's FindMy network means you can keep track of things like lost luggage from miles away. Read our review $29 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Bug Bite Thing Amazon Stop swelling and itching in their tracks with the viral Bug Bite Thing, which uses the power of suction to get irritating saliva or venom out of your skin fast.

Read our review $10 at Amazon

Saunorch Universal International Travel Power Adapter Amazon With type A, C, G and I sockets, Saunorch's travel adaptor has you covered in more than 150 countries across the globe. The compact device can also boost up to five devices at once, making it great for families or anyone traveling with multiple electronics. $26 $16 at Amazon

Diommell Transparent Shoe Bags, Set of 12 Amazon Keep dirty shoes away from the rest of your luggage with these reusable PVC bags. They're also great for protecting leather and suede goods from getting scuffed in transit. $16 at Amazon

FYY Electronic Organizer Amazon No more tangled wires or misplaced cables! This padded, waterproof electronics case will keep all your gadgets organized and protected on the go. $13 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Swedish Dishcloths Amazon Looking to cut down on waste and save some money at the same time? Swedish dishcloths are the paper towel alternative that can be thrown in the wash and reused up to 100 times. Each dishcloth can absorb up to 20 times its own weight in liquid and replaces about 15 rolls of paper towels. Read our review $25 $21 at Amazon

Drill Brush Power Scrubber Amazon Attach this power scrubber to any cordless drill to cut through grime fast. The kit comes with three brush heads designed to get every nook and cranny of the bathroom squeaky clean — without the elbow grease. $19 at Amazon

Gemice TSA-Approved Travel Bottles for Toiletries Amazon Stop wasting money on tiny travel-sized toiletries and grab a set of these reusable, refillable bottles instead. The bottles are made from food-grade silicone and feature a leak-proof design to protect your luggage from spills. Their wide mouths also make them easy to fill with your favorite shampoos, moisturizers and more. (Check out more of our favorite travel products here!) $12 at Amazon

Knock Knock Pack This! Pad Packing List Notepad Amazon Take some of the stress out of travel with this handy packing list, which is a simple way to make sure you've got everything you need for your next trip. Plus, nothing quite beats the satisfaction of physically checking items off a list! (Looking for more packing tips? We've got you covered.) $11 $7 at Amazon