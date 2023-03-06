Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.
This month saw readers shopping for products to deep clean the bathroom, keep their nails looking fresh and stay organized on the go. From power scrubbers to pre-made packing lists, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in February.
Make driving safer and more enjoyable with Vanva's universal mount, which will keep your phone steady whether you're on smooth pavement or bumpy backroads.
Mavogel's eye mask remains a perpetual bestseller thanks to its soft, breathable fabric and extremely comfortable fit. The mask also features a hidden nose wire designed to prevent light from seeping through and disturbing your beauty sleep.
Get your skin smooth and squeaky clean with Goshi's top-rated shower towel, featuring a weave that gently exfoliates as you scrub.
In addition to great sound and battery life, the AirPods Pro 2 feature fantastic noise cancellation. That's why our reviewer declared them the gold standard for Apple earbuds.
This reusable, lightly scented cleaning gel is perfect for getting crumbs and dust from hard-to-reach places.
Swap out your fabric softener for Whitmor's dryer balls, which can help reduce wrinkles, tangles and static cling without chemicals. (Check out more great laundry products here.)
Perilogic's mount clips to your tray table so you can watch any movies you've downloaded to your phone hands-free. It's an inexpensive way to make your next flight more enjoyable.
Apple AirTags are great for more than misplaced keys and wallets: the massive reach of Apple's FindMy network means you can keep track of things like lost luggage from miles away.
Stop swelling and itching in their tracks with the viral Bug Bite Thing, which uses the power of suction to get irritating saliva or venom out of your skin fast.
With type A, C, G and I sockets, Saunorch's travel adaptor has you covered in more than 150 countries across the globe. The compact device can also boost up to five devices at once, making it great for families or anyone traveling with multiple electronics.
Keep dirty shoes away from the rest of your luggage with these reusable PVC bags. They're also great for protecting leather and suede goods from getting scuffed in transit.
No more tangled wires or misplaced cables! This padded, waterproof electronics case will keep all your gadgets organized and protected on the go.
Looking to cut down on waste and save some money at the same time? Swedish dishcloths are the paper towel alternative that can be thrown in the wash and reused up to 100 times. Each dishcloth can absorb up to 20 times its own weight in liquid and replaces about 15 rolls of paper towels.
Attach this power scrubber to any cordless drill to cut through grime fast. The kit comes with three brush heads designed to get every nook and cranny of the bathroom squeaky clean — without the elbow grease.
This manicurist-recommended nail hardener uses vitamin E, keratin and tea tree oil to strengthen nails in just one week.
Great for travel or simply decluttering your desk, this foldable, wireless charging pad can boost your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at once. (We've got lots more great wireless chargers for you to check out here.)
We're long-time fans of this excellent alarm clock, which features great sound, a sleek design and easy setup.
Stop wasting money on tiny travel-sized toiletries and grab a set of these reusable, refillable bottles instead. The bottles are made from food-grade silicone and feature a leak-proof design to protect your luggage from spills. Their wide mouths also make them easy to fill with your favorite shampoos, moisturizers and more. (Check out more of our favorite travel products here!)
Take some of the stress out of travel with this handy packing list, which is a simple way to make sure you've got everything you need for your next trip. Plus, nothing quite beats the satisfaction of physically checking items off a list! (Looking for more packing tips? We've got you covered.)
Sniffly season is still in full-swing, making it a good time to invest in a quality digital thermometer. We like that iHealth's model is affordable, consistent and very easy to use.