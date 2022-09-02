Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

This month saw readers shopping for products to keep their pearly whites pearly and white, survive the late summer humidity and clean the bathroom without the elbow grease. From dishcloths to desiccants, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in August.

Davids Nano Hydroxyapatite Natural Toothpaste $9.95 at Amazon Davids Sensitive + Whitening Premium Toothpaste Amazon Davids toothpaste features hydroxyapatite, a dentist-recommended, nontoxic fluoride alternative that's great for preventing both sensitivity and decay.

Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller $39.99 $36.71 at Amazon Mosquito season isn't over yet! Keep the pests away with Thermacell's rechargeable bug repeller, which our reviewer praised for its portability, effectiveness and safety compared to citronella candles and tiki torches.

Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows, Set of 2 $49.99 $44.99 at Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 Amazon Our pick for the best budget pillows for back sleepers are squishy, supportive and breathable.

Swedish Dishcloths, Set of 10 $17.99 at Amazon Swedish Dishcloths Amazon Swedish dishcloths are the ultimate kitchen multitaskers. Use them to mop up messes, wipe down countertops, dry your dishes and more. Best of all, you can just toss them in the washing machine whenever they need a refresh.

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel $11.99 $7.99 at Amazon Pulidiki Cleaning Gel Amazon This sweetly-scented, reusable cleaning putty promises to scoop away dust, dirt and crumbs from hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan $74.99 $62.99 at Amazon Honeywell Quietset Whole Room Tower Fan Amazon Muggy weather is no match for Honeywell's tower fan. With its sleek footprint, affordable price point and quiet motor, Honeywell's fan is our pick for the best cooling fan of 2022.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask $19.99 $8.48 at Amazon Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask Amazon Eye masks don't get better than Mavogel's. Our reviewer loved the mask's soft, cotton fabric and the fact that it didn't budge overnight.

iHealth No-Touch Digital Thermometer $54.99 $19.99 at Amazon iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer Amazon iHealth's bestselling digital thermometer aced our in-house testing, thanks to its consistent temperature readings, lightweight design and easy-to-read LED display.

Apple AirTag $29 at Amazon Amazon Keep track of your keys, wallet or even your luggage with Apple's AirTag. The tiny tracker uses Apple's Find My Network to help locate lost items all around the world. (Read more about how an AirTag can help you keep track of your checked baggage here.)

Boka Lemon Lavender Natural Toothpaste $11.99 at Amazon Boka Lemon Lavender Natural Toothpaste Boka This hydroxyapatite-toting toothpaste from Boka promises to help remineralize and brighten sensitive teeth without fluoride. The lemon lavender flavor also offers a refreshing, albeit adventurous, break from standard mint.

DampRid Moisture Absorber with Activated Charcoal $6.93 at Amazon DampRid Moisture Absorber with Activated Charcoal Amazon DampRid's desiccant saps moisture from the air, making it ideal for bathrooms in humid climates or whose design makes them prone to odor-causing dampness. (Check out more expert-recommended bathroom cleaning supplies here.)

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush $49.99 at Amazon Philips Affordable, effective and gentle, the Philips Sonicare 4100 is the perfect toothbrush for those looking to upgrade their oral care routine. It's also our choice for the best electric toothbrush of 2022.

Anker Portable Charger 313 $21.99 at Amazon Anker Portable Charger Amazon Anker's 10,000 mAh battery pack will charge most iPhones at least twice. It's also slim, lightweight and durable — in short, everything a portable charger should be. (We've reviewed more excellent portable chargers for you here.)

Perilogics Universal Airplane Phone Mount $12.97 at Amazon Perilogics Universal Airplant in Flight Phone Mount. Amazon Make long flights better with this hands-free mount, which clamps onto your tray table and adjusts to fit nearly any phone. As some ingenious reviewers have pointed out, you can also clip the mount to shopping carts, car seats and dining tables to keep kids entertained while out and about.

Comfort Spaces CoolMax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set $31.99 $29.26 at Amazon Comfort Spaces Coolmax Cooling Sheets Amazon Comfort Spaces' sheets feature an ultra-fine microfiber blend that promises to keep hot sleepers cool and dry throughout the night. Reviewers also praise them for being extremely soft and for holding up well in the wash.

OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover Powder From $5.23 at Amazon OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover for Household and Laundry Amazon OxiClean isn't just for fabric stains: the powder is also ideal for everything from deep-cleaning discolored grout to freshening up trash cans. It's also chlorine-free and color-safe.

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow $39.99 at Amazon Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow Amazon We love the Cabeau Evolution S3 for providing a great balance of comfort and support. It also comes with a convenient carrying case and compresses down to about half its size when not in use.

Vafee Derol Lip Plumper Set $12.99 at Amazon Vafee Derol Lip Plumper Amazon This set promises a fuller pout in two steps: use the moisturizing mask overnight to soothe and hydrate your lips, then top them with the tingly, ginger-infused gloss the next day.