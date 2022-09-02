Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.
This month saw readers shopping for products to keep their pearly whites pearly and white, survive the late summer humidity and clean the bathroom without the elbow grease. From dishcloths to desiccants, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in August.
$9.95 at Amazon
Davids toothpaste features hydroxyapatite, a dentist-recommended, nontoxic fluoride alternative that's great for preventing both sensitivity and decay.
$39.99 $36.71 at Amazon
Mosquito season isn't over yet! Keep the pests away with Thermacell's rechargeable bug repeller, which our reviewer praised for its portability, effectiveness and safety compared to citronella candles and tiki torches.
$49.99 $44.99 at Amazon
Our pick for the best budget pillows for back sleepers are squishy, supportive and breathable.
$17.99 at Amazon
Swedish dishcloths are the ultimate kitchen multitaskers. Use them to mop up messes, wipe down countertops, dry your dishes and more. Best of all, you can just toss them in the washing machine whenever they need a refresh.
$11.99 $7.99 at Amazon
This sweetly-scented, reusable cleaning putty promises to scoop away dust, dirt and crumbs from hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.
$24.95 $17.59 at Amazon
Let these oven-safe silicone baking mats finally break your wasteful tin foil addiction. MMat's sheets can also go in the dishwasher, making cleanup simple.
$74.99 $62.99 at Amazon
Muggy weather is no match for Honeywell's tower fan. With its sleek footprint, affordable price point and quiet motor, Honeywell's fan is our pick for the best cooling fan of 2022.
$19.99 $8.48 at Amazon
Eye masks don't get better than Mavogel's. Our reviewer loved the mask's soft, cotton fabric and the fact that it didn't budge overnight.
$54.99 $19.99 at Amazon
iHealth's bestselling digital thermometer aced our in-house testing, thanks to its consistent temperature readings, lightweight design and easy-to-read LED display.
$29 at Amazon
Keep track of your keys, wallet or even your luggage with Apple's AirTag. The tiny tracker uses Apple's Find My Network to help locate lost items all around the world. (Read more about how an AirTag can help you keep track of your checked baggage here.)
$11.99 at Amazon
This hydroxyapatite-toting toothpaste from Boka promises to help remineralize and brighten sensitive teeth without fluoride. The lemon lavender flavor also offers a refreshing, albeit adventurous, break from standard mint.
$6.93 at Amazon
DampRid's desiccant saps moisture from the air, making it ideal for bathrooms in humid climates or whose design makes them prone to odor-causing dampness. (Check out more expert-recommended bathroom cleaning supplies here.)
$49.99 at Amazon
Affordable, effective and gentle, the Philips Sonicare 4100 is the perfect toothbrush for those looking to upgrade their oral care routine. It's also our choice for the best electric toothbrush of 2022.
$21.99 at Amazon
Anker's 10,000 mAh battery pack will charge most iPhones at least twice. It's also slim, lightweight and durable — in short, everything a portable charger should be. (We've reviewed more excellent portable chargers for you here.)
$12.97 at Amazon
Make long flights better with this hands-free mount, which clamps onto your tray table and adjusts to fit nearly any phone. As some ingenious reviewers have pointed out, you can also clip the mount to shopping carts, car seats and dining tables to keep kids entertained while out and about.
$31.99 $29.26 at Amazon
Comfort Spaces' sheets feature an ultra-fine microfiber blend that promises to keep hot sleepers cool and dry throughout the night. Reviewers also praise them for being extremely soft and for holding up well in the wash.
From $5.23 at Amazon
OxiClean isn't just for fabric stains: the powder is also ideal for everything from deep-cleaning discolored grout to freshening up trash cans. It's also chlorine-free and color-safe.
$39.99 at Amazon
We love the Cabeau Evolution S3 for providing a great balance of comfort and support. It also comes with a convenient carrying case and compresses down to about half its size when not in use.
$12.99 at Amazon
This set promises a fuller pout in two steps: use the moisturizing mask overnight to soothe and hydrate your lips, then top them with the tingly, ginger-infused gloss the next day.
$223.82 at Amazon
Zojirushi's rice cooker is well worth the investment: it churned out bowl after bowl of perfectly fluffy rice in our testing, while also offering lots of useful features and being easy to clean. Our reviewer especially loved its "Keep Warm Mode" and never having to scrape over-cooked rice off the bottom of the pan.