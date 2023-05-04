Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.
This month saw readers shopping for items to make travel better, cooking easier and the car cleaner. From bluetooth transmitters to waterproof phone pouches, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in April.
This viral chopper can dice, julienne or even spiralize your favorite fruits and veggies, making healthy meal preps a breeze.
Make your next flight more enjoyable with Perilogic's best-selling phone mount. This perennial reader favorite that attaches directly to your tray table, allowing you to stream movies and shows without having to hold your phone.
Swap single-use tin foil and parchment paper for these reusable silicone baking mats, which are both oven- and dishwasher-safe.
Get a better night's sleep with Mavogel's excellent eye mask, made from soft, breathable cotton and featuring a nose-wire that helps block out all light.
This bluetooth transmitter plugs into a standard headphone jack so you can take advantage of inflight entertainment without sacrificing audio quality. The lightweight, rechargeable device can run for 20 hours. We won't travel without it!
Keep all your chargers, battery packs and cables organized and protected on your next trip with this sleek, shockproof carrying case. The case comes in 10 finishes and also features a convenient earbud sleeve.
Say goodbye to tangled necklaces and missing earrings with this top-rated travel jewelry organizer, offered in nine gorgeous colors. (We've rounded up more great products for traveling with jewelry here.)
This reusable gel is perfect for getting crumbs and dust out of dashboards, air vents and just about any nook or cranny you can think of. Our reviewer also found it surprisingly fun to use.
A luggage scale is a must-have for frequent travelers or over-packers. We love that this option from Etekcity is affordable, reliable and easy to grip.
Add some extra security to your next trip with this portable door lock. The lightweight lock is compatible with most doors and boasts more than 11,000 five-star reviews.
Pop a few cloves into the Chef'n garliczoom, roll the gadget a few times and there you have it: perfectly prepped garlic, no tedious mincing (or dreaded garlic fingers) required.
Airtags leverage the power of Apple's extensive FindMy network to pinpoint lost items, and we love them for tracking everything from keys to pets to suitcases. Buy a single tag for $29 or save by scooping up a 4-pack.
Esarora's massively popular ice roller — beloved by supermodels and celebrity stylists — promises to soothe and depuff your skin. Stick it in the freezer for a few hours before use, then glide the roller over your face whenever you need a skin refresh.
Opening packages is a breeze with this top-rated safety cutter, featuring an ultra-sharp ceramic blade that slices through plastic like butter.
Keep your car tidy with this ingenious, leak proof trash bin, which attaches directly to your seatback. It also has convenient pockets on the sides for snacks.
These sturdy bags will protect your shoes from scuffs and marks in transit — while also protecting the rest of your luggage from your dirty shoes.
Summer is just around the corner — which means mosquitos are on their way, too. This rechargeable repeller will help keep the bugs away without harmful chemicals.
Vanva makes our favorite car mount, thanks to its security, stability and ease of use.
Perfect for cruises, the beach or even just a rainy day, this waterproof pouch will protect your phone from the elements. It's roomy enough to fit most phones in their cases, and you can still use your touch screen through the plastic.
Haozi's adapter has you covered in more than 150 countries and can safely charge three devices at once. (Check out more excellent adaptors and converters here.)