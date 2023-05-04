Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

This month saw readers shopping for items to make travel better, cooking easier and the car cleaner. From bluetooth transmitters to waterproof phone pouches, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in April.

iMangoo Shockproof Carrying Case Amazon Keep all your chargers, battery packs and cables organized and protected on your next trip with this sleek, shockproof carrying case. The case comes in 10 finishes and also features a convenient earbud sleeve. $10 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Ticarve Cleaning Gel Amazon This reusable gel is perfect for getting crumbs and dust out of dashboards, air vents and just about any nook or cranny you can think of. Our reviewer also found it surprisingly fun to use. $10 $7 at Amazon

Rishon Enterprises Addalock Portable Door Lock Amazon Add some extra security to your next trip with this portable door lock. The lightweight lock is compatible with most doors and boasts more than 11,000 five-star reviews. $32 $18 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Chef'n Garliczoom Amazon Pop a few cloves into the Chef'n garliczoom, roll the gadget a few times and there you have it: perfectly prepped garlic, no tedious mincing (or dreaded garlic fingers) required. Read our review $17 $14 at Amazon