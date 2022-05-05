Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

This month saw readers shopping for things to take advantage of the upcoming summer travel season, organize their homes and play (virtual) volleyball right in their living rooms. From pillows to passport holders, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in April.

$24.99 $21.99 at Amazon

Swedish Dish Cloths, Pack of 10 Amazon

Keep your counters clean and the environment happy with these bestselling dishcloths. Absorbent, biodegradable and machine washable, Swedish dishcloths are an eco-friendly alternative to wasteful paper towels. Read our full review of them here.

$14.99 at Amazon

Amazon

Goshi’s towel features an exfoliating weave that leaves your skin feeling squeaky clean and softer after every shower.

$12.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle Stephanie Griffin/CNN

A must have for pup parents, this leakproof water bottle features an attached dish and recollects whatever you pup doesn’t finish. It’s perfect for trips to the dog park, long car rides and flights. (Our editors have more fantastic pet products to shop here.)

$12.97 at Amazon

Perilogics Universal Airplant in Flight Phone Mount. Amazon

This adjustable clamp attaches directly to your tray table, allowing you to enjoy the movies you’ve downloaded without holding your phone for an entire flight. See more of our favorite products for stress-free traveling here.

$19.99 $8.48 at Amazon

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask Amazon

Readers continue to love Mavogel’s affordable eye mask, which our reviewer praised for its soft fabric, comfortable fit and fantastic light-blocking ability.

$64.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Honeywell Quietset Whole Room HYF290B tower fan Honeywell

Honeywell makes our pick for the best cooling fan of 2022. This quiet fan has eight speed settings and a sleek design that makes it easy to tuck out of the way. (Note that while the black fan is currently back ordered, the white model is in stock and ready to ship.)

$19.98 at Amazon

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

Jall’s alarm clock boasts more than 33,000 5-star ratings and also earned the top spot in our extensive alarm clock testing. That’s because it has everything a great alarm clock should: reliable sound, easy set up and a sleek design that’ll look good on your nightstand.

$24.95 $20.99 at Amazon

MMmat Silicone Baking Mat Amazon

Silicone baking mats are an easy way to cut down on kitchen waste: just reach for one any time you’d tear off of a sheet of aluminum foil or parchment paper. The nonstick mats are oven safe up to 500 degrees and you can simply toss them in the dishwasher when you’re done cooking. (If you don’t like the orange trim on MMmat’s sheets, Amazon Basics makes another great option.)

$59.99 $49 at Amazon

Black + Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum Amazon

You can’t beat Black + Decker’s Dustbuster for quick cleanups. Our tester deemed it the easiest handheld vacuum to use, charge and empty, and also praised the Dustbuster’s large capacity canister and versatile built-in attachments.

$49.98 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Sports Amazon

Nintendo’s newly released “Switch Sports” recreates all the arm-flailing fun of “Wii Sports” with modern graphics and customizable avatars. “Switch Sports” comes with Nintendo’s classic tennis, bowling, and Chambara (i.e., sword fighting) games while also adding soccer, volleyball and badminton into the mix.

$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow Amazon

Cabeau scored top marks in our travel pillow testing for its balance of soft comfort and firm neck support. We also love that it rolls away into an included carrying case when your travels are done.

$10.18 at Amazon

Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Amazon

Regularly cleaning your washing machine helps prevent odor-causing residue from seeping into your clothes. These Affresh tabs make it easy: just pop one into your machine and select the clean washer cycle.

$8.54 at Amazon

Gillette Venus Mini Extra Smooth Razor Amazon

This mini-sized razor come with a compact travel case so you can stay smooth on the go. (We’ve rounded up more great razors to shop here.)

$10.99 $9.89 at Amazon

ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Amazon

This slim passport holder includes a clear pocket for your vaccination card and comes in more than 30 colors and patterns. We also like that it features RFID-blocking technology to help prevent identity theft.

$18.99 $13.99 at Amazon

Holikme Wall Mount Metal Organizer Amazon

Declutter your closet or garage with Holikme’s wall-mounted organizer, featuring four spring-loaded slots for mops, brooms and rakes. The hanger can support up to 40 pounds and also includes hooks for brushes, cleaning cloths and so on. (Want more ways to bring some order to your home? We’ve got you.)

$12.80 at Amazon

Slice Micro Ceramic Safety Cutter Amazon

With its razor-sharp ceramic blade and nonslip finish, Slice’s safety cutter is perfect for everything from opening packages to scrapbooking.

$21.99 at Amazon

Anker Power Bank Power Core Slim Amazon

Anker’s bestselling charger passes the TSA’s battery rules, meaning you can feel confident bringing it with you on your next flight. Its slim design fits easily in your purse or backpack yet packs a punch, able to recharge a phone up to three times.

$59.99 $28.80 at Amazon

Braun Digital No Touch and Forehead Thermometer Amazon

Braun blew away the competition in our thermometer testing. While admittedly a bit pricier than other thermometers, it’s also extremely easy to use and offers accurate, consistent temperature readings.

$19 $17.98 at Amazon

Amazon

Apple’s power adaptor is a must-have for charging your new iPhone fast. It took just 90 minutes to boost an iPhone 13 to 99% power in our testing.