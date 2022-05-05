Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.
This month saw readers shopping for things to take advantage of the upcoming summer travel season, organize their homes and play (virtual) volleyball right in their living rooms. From pillows to passport holders, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in April.
Swedish Dish Cloths, 10-Pack
$24.99 $21.99 at Amazon
Keep your counters clean and the environment happy with these bestselling dishcloths. Absorbent, biodegradable and machine washable, Swedish dishcloths are an eco-friendly alternative to wasteful paper towels. Read our full review of them here.
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
$14.99 at Amazon
Goshi’s towel features an exfoliating weave that leaves your skin feeling squeaky clean and softer after every shower.
Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle
$12.99 $11.99 at Amazon
A must have for pup parents, this leakproof water bottle features an attached dish and recollects whatever you pup doesn’t finish. It’s perfect for trips to the dog park, long car rides and flights. (Our editors have more fantastic pet products to shop here.)
Perilogics Universal Airplant in Flight Phone Mount
$12.97 at Amazon
This adjustable clamp attaches directly to your tray table, allowing you to enjoy the movies you’ve downloaded without holding your phone for an entire flight. See more of our favorite products for stress-free traveling here.
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
$19.99 $8.48 at Amazon
Readers continue to love Mavogel’s affordable eye mask, which our reviewer praised for its soft fabric, comfortable fit and fantastic light-blocking ability.
Honeywell Quietset Whole Room HYF290B tower fan
$64.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Honeywell makes our pick for the best cooling fan of 2022. This quiet fan has eight speed settings and a sleek design that makes it easy to tuck out of the way. (Note that while the black fan is currently back ordered, the white model is in stock and ready to ship.)
Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock
$19.98 at Amazon
Jall’s alarm clock boasts more than 33,000 5-star ratings and also earned the top spot in our extensive alarm clock testing. That’s because it has everything a great alarm clock should: reliable sound, easy set up and a sleek design that’ll look good on your nightstand.
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2
$24.95 $20.99 at Amazon
Silicone baking mats are an easy way to cut down on kitchen waste: just reach for one any time you’d tear off of a sheet of aluminum foil or parchment paper. The nonstick mats are oven safe up to 500 degrees and you can simply toss them in the dishwasher when you’re done cooking. (If you don’t like the orange trim on MMmat’s sheets, Amazon Basics makes another great option.)
Black + Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum
$59.99 $49 at Amazon
You can’t beat Black + Decker’s Dustbuster for quick cleanups. Our tester deemed it the easiest handheld vacuum to use, charge and empty, and also praised the Dustbuster’s large capacity canister and versatile built-in attachments.
Nintendo Switch Sports
$49.98 at Amazon
Nintendo’s newly released “Switch Sports” recreates all the arm-flailing fun of “Wii Sports” with modern graphics and customizable avatars. “Switch Sports” comes with Nintendo’s classic tennis, bowling, and Chambara (i.e., sword fighting) games while also adding soccer, volleyball and badminton into the mix.
Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow
$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Cabeau scored top marks in our travel pillow testing for its balance of soft comfort and firm neck support. We also love that it rolls away into an included carrying case when your travels are done.
Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner
$10.18 at Amazon
Regularly cleaning your washing machine helps prevent odor-causing residue from seeping into your clothes. These Affresh tabs make it easy: just pop one into your machine and select the clean washer cycle.
Gillette Venus Mini Extra Smooth Razor
$8.54 at Amazon
This mini-sized razor come with a compact travel case so you can stay smooth on the go. (We’ve rounded up more great razors to shop here.)
ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder
$10.99 $9.89 at Amazon
This slim passport holder includes a clear pocket for your vaccination card and comes in more than 30 colors and patterns. We also like that it features RFID-blocking technology to help prevent identity theft.
Holikme Wall Mount Metal Organizer
$18.99 $13.99 at Amazon
Declutter your closet or garage with Holikme’s wall-mounted organizer, featuring four spring-loaded slots for mops, brooms and rakes. The hanger can support up to 40 pounds and also includes hooks for brushes, cleaning cloths and so on. (Want more ways to bring some order to your home? We’ve got you.)
Slice Micro Ceramic Safety Cutter
$12.80 at Amazon
With its razor-sharp ceramic blade and nonslip finish, Slice’s safety cutter is perfect for everything from opening packages to scrapbooking.
Anker Power Bank Power Core Slim
$21.99 at Amazon
Anker’s bestselling charger passes the TSA’s battery rules, meaning you can feel confident bringing it with you on your next flight. Its slim design fits easily in your purse or backpack yet packs a punch, able to recharge a phone up to three times.
Braun Digital No Touch and Forehead Thermometer
$59.99 $28.80 at Amazon
Braun blew away the competition in our thermometer testing. While admittedly a bit pricier than other thermometers, it’s also extremely easy to use and offers accurate, consistent temperature readings.
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
$19 $17.98 at Amazon
Apple’s power adaptor is a must-have for charging your new iPhone fast. It took just 90 minutes to boost an iPhone 13 to 99% power in our testing.