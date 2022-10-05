We get to test hundreds of products here at CNN Underscored, from coolers and air mattresses to electric bikes and perfumes. And now we want to share our favorite tried and tested products with you, our valued reader (or at least give you something to help shoulder the costs for your favorite Underscored recommendations).

Whether you’re refilling staples in your home, you’re looking for deals on the products you’ve been eyeing or you need to snag an item at the last minute with expedited Prime shipping, chances are you’re not a stranger to Amazon shopping. Ahead of Amazon’s impending 2022 Prime Early Access Sale, we’re giving away a $500 Amazon e-gift card to help you pack your cart full of products you love.

We know our readers return to Amazon time after time to find their favorite products. And while the Prime Early Access Sale is sure to have great deals, having some extra money to spend can help you save even more on a major splurge or give you a head start on your holiday gift prep.

If having an extra $500 to spend on Amazon sounds good to you, then enter for a chance to win by following the steps below before midnight on Oct. 9. Make sure to follow @CNNUnderscored on Instagram for more product reviews and recommendations, including your chance to win more of our favorite editor-approved products.

Here’s how to enter

Starting at 12 p.m. EST on Oct. 5, follow these steps to enter before Oct. 9:

On Instagram:

Follow @cnnunderscored (if you don’t already)

Like this post

Tag three friends who love product reviews and should be following @cnnunderscored

The winner will be selected on or around Oct. 10, 2022. Check out the official rules here, and good luck!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY — VOID WHERE PROHIBITED — SEE OFFICIAL RULES https://cnn.it/3x8J1kI.

(This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram or Facebook. Open to US residents ages 18+. Sweepstakes will close at 11:59 p.m. EST on Oct. 9, 2022. A winner will be selected on or around Oct. 10, 2022, and contacted by 11:59 p.m. EST on Oct. 15, 2022.)