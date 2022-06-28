We get to test hundreds of products here at CNN Underscored, from juicers and litter robots to outdoor furniture and sleep products. And now we want to share our favorite tried and tested products with you, our valued reader.

Having a cool, temperature-controlled space to come home to can be the difference between spending your summer in comfortable bliss or sweltering suffering. And if you’re not equipped with centralized air conditioning, you’ll likely need a powerful AC unit to keep you feeling fresh. That’s why for the June Underscored Faves Sweepstakes, we’re giving away a Windmill AC unit, just in time for summer’s sweatiest months.

Those with window AC units know that while they’re a functional feature, they aren’t always the most stylish. Our editor loved that the Windmill not only looked great but worked pretty great too, saying the unit “quickly circulates cool air throughout the space without the buzzing and rattling noises that accompany so many other units. Plus, the remote control means I can adjust the mode or temperature without getting up from bed.”

We’re big fans of the Windmill, and we’re not the only ones who love these top-rated units. Now you can join the fan club by entering for a chance to win a Windmill unit. All you need to do is follow the steps below before midnight on July 2. Make sure to follow @CNNUnderscored on Instagram for more product reviews and recommendations, including your chance to win more of our favorite editor-approved products.

Here’s how to enter

Starting at 12 p.m. EST on June 28, follow these steps to enter before July 2:

On Instagram:

The winner will be selected on or around July 3, 2022. Check out the official rules here, and good luck!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY — VOID WHERE PROHIBITED — SEE OFFICIAL RULES https://cnn.it/3x8J1kI.

(This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram or Facebook. Open to US residents ages 18+. Sweepstakes will close at 11:59 p.m. EST on July 2, 2022. A winner will be selected on or around July 3, 2022, and contacted by 11:59 p.m. EST on July 5, 2022.)