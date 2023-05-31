Editors' Picks Sometimes, everyday products our editors use don’t make it into our in-depth, long-form comparative pieces in which we vigorously test similar products head-to-head. That’s where our Editors’ Picks come in — where we highlight everyday products we personally stand by and use on a daily basis, and think you should too.

In May, we were introduced to a plethora of products, from lip gloss and air purifiers to some extremely cute placemats. Some were forgettable, while others left a lasting impression. Because we’re committed to spotlighting the best products out there, we’ve decided to curate roundups of our favorite products we try each month.

Keep reading to check out the products we tested and couldn’t get enough of in May, or look back at our favorites in April.

Black Girl Sunscreen Make it Glow Sunscreen Spray Rachel Dennis/CNN True to its name, this lightweight sunscreen leaves my skin with a beautiful, healthy glow. It’s easy to carry, mess-free and infused with ingredients like jojoba and avocado oil. It also doesn’t leave behind that dreaded white-cast, which is a must for me, when it comes to sunscreen. — Rachel Dennis, editorial coordinator $16 at Target

Omsom Saucy Noodles Chelsea Stone/CNN A microwaveable meal that’s better than takeout? Yes, please. Omsom’s amazing meal starters have long been a favorite of mine, and the brand’s new Saucy Noodles line (which we reviewed this month) is just as good — and even easier to make. The spicy Chili Sesame flavor is my favorite so far! — Chelsea Stone, senior editor $49 at Omsom

Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm Jewel Lips Stephanie Griffin/CNN Part of the Summer of Lovegasm collection — which is exactly the vibe I’m manifesting for summer — this brand new, pearlescent light pink lip gloss is hydrating and leaves me with a plump-effect and a crease-free finish. It’s also not super sticky and comes in the brands signature Pinkgasm shade, which if you’ve read this column before, you know is my tried-and-true. — Stephanie Griffin, director of social $32 at Charlotte Tilbury

Woxer Baller Briefs Rachel Dennis/CNN These Woxer boxers are perfect with dresses, fit like a glove and are the most comfortable pair of panties I own. Not only are they super stretchy and breathable, but the ultra-soft modal material feels great on your skin and makes it easy to forget your wearing anything at all. — Rachel Dennis, editorial coordinator $22 at Woxer

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set Chelsea Stone/CNN Brooklinen’s cotton sheets have been a favorite of ours for a while, but until now, I had never tried them first hand. What was I waiting for? Turns out I was just missing out on gauzy, cooling softness, and I’m so glad that’s been remedied in time for summer. An added bonus: This new, limited-edition Sand Dollar print that’s, in a word, perfect. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor $189 $151 at Brooklinen

Street Fighter 6 Capcom I've been a diehard Street Fighter fan my whole life, and Street Fighter 6 is the return to form I've been waiting for. It's gorgeous, packed with fun content, has a wildly open-ended combat system and does a better job teaching actual fighting game fundamentals than just about any other brawler I've played. Between its detailed tutorials and inviting new control schemes, my friends no longer have an excuse not to play with me. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer $60 at Amazon

Feetures High Performance Cushioned Socks Rachel Dennis/CNN There isn’t a pair of socks I love as much as these cushioned ones from Feetures. The fit and design of these socks make them super comfy to wear and the days of having to continually yank my ankle socks up are long gone! — Rachel Dennis, editorial coordinator $15 at Feetures

Fishwife Rainbow Trout Jerky Gems Chelsea Stone/CNN I am officially a tinned fish girl (it’s a thing!), and in my experience, Fishwife makes some of the best. My new favorite: The brand’s Rainbow Trout Jerky Gems, which are as amazing on top of avocado toast as they are mixed into pasta. Also, I actually struggle to throw out the frame-worthy packaging. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor $36 at Fishwife

Coway Airmega 250 Art Rachel Lubitz/CNN This is one of those products that is so brilliant that I can't believe it took so long to create. This is a fantastic air purifier, from my absolute favorite purifier brand, but it's also a piece of art. It's completely silent, has a child lock on the top so my cat can't change the settings by sitting on it anymore (one of her favorite pastimes) and has in a matter of days made my cat-allergic boyfriend be able to comfortably live with a clingy, fuzzy cat for the first time ever. My favorite thing however is that it's really also a piece of decor. The art on the front attaches with some magnets, and this is just one of three very cool, abstract designs you can pick from. I'm obsessed, and love telling people that actually, that little box along the wall is the reason why the air in our apartment feels so incredibly fresh. Through June 6, CNN Underscored readers can exclusively use the promo code CNN20 to get 20% off Coway's Airmega 250 Art, 250, 250S, and the Airmega 150 and 160. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor $499 at Coway

Quiet Mind The Original Weighted Pillow Rachel Dennis/CNN I’ve been sleeping with my Quiet Mind weighted pillow every single day since it arrived in the mail. As a side sleeper, I love curling up to this pillow at night. I find the weight of it relaxing and comforting. — Rachel Dennis, editorial coordinator $179 at Quiet Mind

Supergoop Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick Marissa Miller/CNN Supergoop calls their new SPF sticks buildable, but they’re so pigmented one swipe is all I need to add a serious pop of color to my face. They glide on smoothly like a balm, come in a delicious peppermint scent that’s a far cry from the overly medicated-smelling stuff in standard SPF products and are rife with hydrating ingredients like mango, shea and murumuru butters along with natural peptides for a trendy plumping effect. The addition of SPF 30 means I no longer have to sacrifice my beauty routine for important sun protection. Out of all the shades, I’m super drawn to Lucky Me, a warm berry that brightens any complexion. I’m so glad these exist. — Marissa Miller, contributing editor $24 at Supergoop

LifeStraw Go Series Rena Behar/CNN I hate, hate, hate buying bottled water, but I also don’t want to get giardia from drinking tap water in places where it isn’t safe to do so, so I’m extremely excited that LifeStraw recently came out with this new lifestyle design. It looks just like a regular water bottle, but includes LifeStraw’s expert filter that removes everything from bacteria to silt to microplastics. The colors are great, and it’s no heavier than any other standard bottle I’ve used — just better. — Rena Behar, copy editor $60 at Lifestraw

Clorox Free & Clear Wipes, Fragrance Free Rachel Lubitz/CNN One day you're young, and the next day you're obsessed with a specific kind of cleaning wipe. I always got so sick of the lemony or overly "clean"-smell that lingered after wiping down all my surfaces, and so these compostable wipes with truly no scent at all have been life changing. I love that they're safe to use around pets and food. And even the lemon scent they do have isn't too overpowering. If you're in the market for more wipes, I cannot recommend these enough. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor $9 at Target

Ilia Mini Limitless Lash Mascara Rachel Dennis/CNN I picked up this mini mascara during a recent shopping trip and I’m so glad that I did. This mascara makes my lashes look great and it doesn’t irritate my eyes or flake. I love how it separates and lengthens my lashes without drying them out and that it’s easy to remove at the end of the day. — Rachel Dennis, editorial coordinator $13 at Ilia

Ouidad Unbreakable Bonds Bond Building Shampoo and Conditioner Chelsea Stone/CNN I typically stick to co-washing my curly hair (a process that involves skipping shampoo and washing your hair with just conditioner), but Ouidad’s relatively new Unbreakable Bonds Bond Building Shampoo and Conditioner line has convinced me to change my ways at least once or twice a week. The shampoo is free of sulfates and other substances that can harm, dry out and weigh down curls, and I’ve found it to be ultra hydrating. Best of all, it puts in the work to repair damage, so your hair only gets better over time. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor From $11 at Ouidad

Cotopaxi Todo 16L Convertible Tote Rena Behar/CNN Summer in my household means park time, which means carrying just enough extra stuff that a backpack is going to be more comfortable than a tote bag. My go-to this year is a slightly older version of this style from Cotopaxi, and the new version looks like they’ve just made it even better. I especially like the Del Dia mixed color option, which uses leftover fabric from the manufacturing process so that nothing goes to waste; not only is it more sustainable, but the varied colorblocking feels extra summery. — Rena Behar, copy editor $80 at Cotopaxi

Glossier G Suit Soft Touch Lip Crème Sophie Shaw/CNN If you partook in the matte lipstick craze circa 2016 (think the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit era), you know how drying matte lip products can feel. This "demi-matte" liquid lipstick has none of that parched, icky feeling and truly feels creamy and soft on the lips. I've been loving the shade Lane, a nude, rosy brown for every day. It's not a super long wearing formula, but it's so easy and comfortable to reapply that I don't mind. I'll also put a layer of Summer Friday's tinted Lip Butter Balm in Cherry on top when I want more of a glossy finish and to customize the color a bit. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor $22 at Glossier $22 at Sephora

Olipop Vintage Cola Rachel Dennis/CNN After testing a few different flavors of Olipop’s plant-powered and GMO-free sodas, this flavor and Orange Squeeze ended up being two of my favorites. The taste reminds me of the Haribo Happy-Cola gummies and over ice makes the perfect mid-day or end-of-day treat. — Rachel Dennis, editorial coordinator $36 at Olipop

Magic Linen Duvet Cover Chelsea Stone/CNN Linen is the material when it comes to sleeping in summer, and while I know a thing or two about linen sheets, I had never applied the fabric to my duvet cover — until now. Surprise, surprise: The same properties apply. I’m loving this one from Magic Linen; it’s breathable, super soft and comes in colors (and some fun patterns!) that will match any bedroom. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor $259 at Magic Linen

Beats Studio Buds Alex Bracetti/CNN Underscored Remember when tech products had fun, translucent designs? I'm talking the OG iMac, the Game Boy Color; the list goes on and on. The new Beats Studio Buds+ are a wonderful throwback to that bygone era, with a slick see-through look that stands out from the endless sea of earbuds I test on a monthly basis. Even if you don't opt for the translucent color option (boo!), you're still getting a great pair of $170 buds with good sound, solid active noise cancellation and plenty of features for both iOS and Android users. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer $170 at Best Buy

Tuckernuck Retro Red 15 Inch Tennis Skirt Rachel Dennis/CNN If you’re looking for a cute and fun to wear tennis skirt, look no further than this retro red one from Tuckernuck. Designed with pockets and a stretchy waistband, this tennis skirt is comfortable to wear and features built in shorts and gripper tape to prevent them from riding up. — Rachel Dennis, editorial coordinator $118 at Tuckernuck

Glerups Slip-On With Leather Sole Chelsea Stone/CNN If you think wool is only for winter, think again. The fabric is temperature regulating, which means in addition to keeping you warm in winter, wool can keep your body cool in summer due to it’s moisture-wicking abilities. That’s where Glerups come in. These slippers are super cozy and can be worn in all seasons (not so with some of my shearling-lined pairs from other brands), plus you can opt for a leather sole if you’re just wearing them inside, or a rubber one if you want to keep them on when you take out the trash. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor $100 at Glerups

Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm Sunset Beauty Light Wand Stephanie Griffin/CNN Like its name implies, this shade is giving a radiant rose-pink that quite frankly, looks just like the color of the sun when it sets on a perfect summer night. The brands liquid highlighter-blush has been a staple in my makeup routine ever since I first got off the wait list back in 2020, so it’s no surprise that I continue to stock up on (and obsess over) their new hues. — Stephanie Griffin, director of social $42 at Charlotte Tilbury

Hotel Lobby Capri Candle Chelsea Stone/CNN If you’re looking for a home scent to transport you, uh, out of the home, Hotel Lobby delivers. The brand is famous for it’s luxe candles that smell like being on vacation, and I can’t get enough of its latest Italy-inspired release. The Capri candle is intoxicatingly citrus-y and makes for the perfect summer scent. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor $56 at Hotel Lobby

New Balance 550 Marissa Miller/CNN Maybe I’m putting them on a pedestal, but I never thought I’d be cool enough to rock the New Balance 550’s, which are now *everywhere*. I’ve comfortably logged hundreds of walking miles in them and you couldn’t even tell. There was a pretty rough break-in period, sure, but they’re nothing short of pillows under my feet now that I’ve worn them in. The pink colorway is also so perfect for spring — and perhaps one way to make them look a bit less intimidating. Since they tend to sell out in stores, I highly recommend seeing if you can fit into big kids’ sizes. You’ll also save a couple bucks in the process. — Marissa Miller, contributing editor $95 at Foot Locker

Cocofloss Rainbow Sampler Chelsea Stone/CNN You might look at this sampler and think, “That’s a lot of floss.” And you’d be right! That’s the beauty of it. I’ve strategically placed one of the included 12 mini Cocofloss spools into each of my purses and around my house, so floss is always within reach. I already love the softer feel of Cocofloss, and sampling the different flavors has made the usually not-so-fun task of flossing that much more enjoyable. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor $36 at Cocofloss

Mother Science Molecular Hero Serum Sophie Shaw/CNN While it feels risky to try a brand new skin care ingredient — let alone product — I’ve been pleased with the results I’ve seen in the few weeks I’ve been using the Molecular Hero Serum. Utilizing a newfound antioxidant called malassezin, this biotechnology-backed serum helps even skin tone and treat hyperpigmentation (just what I wanted to get a jump start on ahead of summer!). Malassezin is a molecule found on the skin and, according to the clinical results, has the ability to dramatically lighten dark spots. For me, I’ve noticed an overall brighter complexion and plump skin. I added the serum to my daytime routine without a hitch — no irritation, no pilling under makeup — and will also apply it in my evening routine if my skin feels dull. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor $89 at Mother Science

Faherty x Reef Women’s Drift Away Flip Flop Stephanie Griffin/CNN I don’t know if it’s just me, but I feel like a nice pair of classic flip flops often goes overlooked when shopping for summer. That’s why, I’ve decided to finally invest in a pair that I can reach for when I’m trekking through the sand at the beach or even wear with a flowy sundress on a cooler, more casual night. This collab is actually so comfy and high-quality, and at $75, absolutely worth it. —Stephanie Griffin, director of social $75 at Faherty

Bed Threads 100% French Flax Linen Scalloped Placemats, 4-Pack Rachel Lubitz/CNN I got my first dining table just last month, and upon purchase I immediately became obsessed with table linens. The table is nice enough that I didn't want to cover it with a whole tablecloth but I definitely did need to invest in some cute placemats. These caught my eye immediately, and I waited for a sale to finally buy them. They just make me smile, and there were so many cute color options to choose from. They're extremely soft linen and have held up after a few washes already. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor From $68 at Bed Threads $80 at Anthropologie

Lily Blood Orange Functional Beverage Sophie Shaw/CNN I’m usually a one cup of coffee type of person, but sometimes I’ll fall into a tired slump by the afternoon. This functional beverage contains adaptogens to help combat that lethargic feeling, while also curbing anxiety and stress. Maybe it’s the placebo effect of cracking open a refreshing, tasty beverage, but I look forward to sipping on Lily’s blood orange drink and the little mood boost that comes with it. And as someone who doesn’t drink alcohol, I love having a healthy yet fun happy hour option that isn’t just soda or sparkling water. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor From $20 at Lily

Frankie4 Nat II Sneaker Rena Behar/CNN I’m constantly on the lookout for multitasking travel shoes, and am delighted by this sneaker that finally actually manages to look fancy. The leather soles are taking a little bit more time to break in than a foam would, but they’re so sleek-looking and chic that they’re going to get a spot on my packing list for a lot of future trips. — Rena Behar, copy editor $195 at Frankie4

Coway Airmega 150 Rachel Lubitz/CNN For smaller spaces, this is my other favorite Coway air purifier because it, again, looks like just a really cool piece of decor. I got it in the sage green color and it blends so perfectly into our room. It is, as all Coway purifiers are, completely silent and immediately helped with a ton of pollen and cat dander. I cannot recommend this little guy enough. Through June 6, CNN Underscored readers can exclusively use the promo code CNN20 to get 20% off Coway's Airmega 250 Art, 250, 250S, and the Airmega 150 and 160. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor $190 $169 at Coway $165 at Amazon

7 For All Mankind Tailorless Denim Lustre Shortall In Volcan Blue Stephanie Griffin/CNN When I first tried this jumper on, I audibly gasped at how utterly soft the fabrication — which was crafted from biodegradable and compostable fabrics — is. Besides being the softest denim I’ve ever worn in my life (and I have every type of jean under the sun), it’s also breathable and has long-lasting comfort, so even when worn over the course of a couple hours, my skin never feels irritated or uncomfortable. Best of all, the jumper is a part of the Denim Lustre collection, meaning, each piece of denim is wrinkle-free, so if you, like me, are planning on traveling all summer long, you’ll never have to worry about bringing a steamer with you! Just unpack and go — and look super cute while you’re at it! — Stephanie Griffin, director of social $278 at 7 For All Mankind

Beyond Scrunchies Mulberry Silk Scrunchies Sophie Shaw/CNN My extra long hair can feel super heavy and hot during the warmer months, which means I often wear it up during the summer. These scrunchies come in a ton of pretty colorways and prints, and I love that the mulberry silk never pulls or tugs on my hair. They also look cute when I have them on my wrist on days I want to keep a hair tie on me just in case. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor From $9 at Beyond Scrunchies

Craft Women’s Pro Hydro Running Jacket 2 Rena Behar/CNN I’ll confess that I don’t run in this, but I do hike and walk extensively at New York City speeds, so the extra ventilation is still extremely helpful. It’s also thin enough to easily throw into a suitcase while still looking sleek enough for street wear at your destination, thanks to Craft’s Scandi origins, and has great features like a snap to roll the hood up, spacious zipped pockets, and soft fabric around the cuffs. — Rena Behar, copy editor $200 at Craft

Figaro Relief Balm Lindsey Smith/CNN If you’re looking for a pain relief balm that doesn’t smell disgusting (you know the brand I’m talking about), Figaro Apothecary’s Relief Balme, made with 100% natural ingredients, is worth every single cent. It not only smells incredible but it soothes sore and strained muscles almost instantly. I also love using it on my temples when I start feeling a headache come on. I put this to the ultimate test after being in pain from head to toe because of standing at a concert for almost five hours and I swear, Girl Scout’s honor, my pain melted away. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor $65 at Figaro

Luxome Ultra Plush Throw Rachel Lubitz/CNN Introducing both me and my cat's current favorite blanket. Ultra-fuzzy, not too heavy and light enough to keep you from sweating through a nap, the bamboo textured knit blanket is perfect for your chair, couch or even a bed. I love the color too — a rich clay that goes with any color it's laid across. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor $135 at Luxome

Cou Cou The Baby Tee Black Lindsey Smith/CNN My new favorite lounge set is by the brand Cou Cou. The baby tee and shorts are super comfortable, stretchy and breathable. I like to throw these on when I start feeling a little too frumpy in an oversized tee and sweats. I sized up in them for ultimate comfort and I am so glad I did. The set works equally well to lounge in or to sleep in. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor $55 at Cou Cou

Dashing Diva Glow Gel Nail Strips in Pearl Paradise Sophie Shaw/CNN From press-ons to nail stickers, I’ve tried a number of at-home manicure options in the hopes of finding ones that are easier than painting my own nails, faster and cheaper than going to a salon and as long-lasting as a gel manicure. These gel nail strips tick all of those boxes. They are a fraction of the cost of getting a manicure, but they look just as impressive. Available in a variety of colors and designs, this velvet effect is one of my favorites since you can get the special effect without much money or effort. They're easy to apply and less fussy than actually painting my nails. Since they are made with actual gel, they require a quick cure under an LED light, and once they're set they feel as hard as a traditional gel manicure and last just as long. The box also comes with a bunch of strip sizes so I can get away with two manicures for $10. It's now my favorite weeknight manicure option that I can do while catching up on my Netflix queue. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor $10 at Sally Beauty

Proxies Bestseller Starter Set Lindsey Smith/CNN I don’t always want an alcoholic drink with meals or when friends are over, but it’s still fun to experience popping a cork and using wine glasses. Proxies have become my new favorite dinner companion because they have all the same components of your favorite wine but without the alcohol. They’re way fancier than your average juice or seltzer and make a great housewarming gift. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor $98 $94 at Proxies

Burrow Nomad Velvet Armchair Rachel Lubitz/CNN When figuring out the right accent chair for our space, I had one request: I had to be able to cross my legs while sitting in it. It's remarkable how many accent chairs don't fulfill this one requirement, but as a Burrow devotee, I knew that they'd have one that fit the bill. This gorgeous green velvet chair is deep enough to completely curl up on, and I'm obsessed with the fact that it comes with a phone charger built in. What's great too is that because it's Burrow, its velvet fabric is extra-durable, and can withstand some cat scratches every now and then too. So far it's held up perfectly against my cat's frisky tendencies. There's truly no better accent chair out there for what I was looking for. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor $899 $719 at Burrow