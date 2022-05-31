EDITORS' PICKS
Sometimes, everyday products our editors use don’t make it into our in-depth, long-form comparative pieces in which we vigorously test similar products head-to-head. That’s where our Editors’ Picks come in — where we highlight everyday products we personally stand by and use on a daily basis, and think you should too.
In May, we were introduced to a plethora of products, from cat beds and lip-plumping lipgloss to sunglasses. Some were forgettable, while others left a lasting impression. Because we’re committed to spotlighting the best products out there, we’ve decided to curate roundups of our favorite products we try each month.
Keep reading to check out the products we tested and couldn’t get enough of in May, or look back at our April favorites.
$419 at Cozy Earth
Sorry if you’re sick of me recommending literally everything from Cozy Earth by now, but this brand can simply do no wrong in my eyes. This month, I tried its new linen bamboo sheets in Natural, and they’re softer and more breathable than any other linen sheets I’ve ever tried — which is ideal for a hot sleeper like me. I absolutely can’t get enough of the rich, textured look of this linen set for summer, and I didn’t think it was possible, but they just get softer with each wash and not once have pilled or torn. Just pick up these and the comforter and you’ll never want to leave your bed again. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist
$26 at Sephora and Saie
This concealer blends beautifully and doesn’t crease. It was made to brighten the under-eye area, but I love it for covering redness around my nose and any blemishes, too. It’s lightweight, creamy and the applicator never gets overloaded with product, which makes it easy to be precise. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor
$13.99 at Target
As a woman with extra-thick thighs, I’ve always experienced discomfort when wearing shorts or dresses. This Megababe anti-friction stick just saved my summer. I usually avoid shorts altogether or opt for bike shorts under my dresses, but sometimes it can get too hot with the added layer. This goes on clear and doesn’t stain clothes and works immediately — and stays working. It’s also small enough to throw in your bag if you happen to need to reapply. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
$59.99 $48 at Amazon
Ahead of a busy summer season, I wanted to boost my entertaining prowess. I started out with one XB13 wireless Bluetooth speaker and ended up adding a second to my collection because, while they have a great sound, they're not very loud on their own. But with two, you can pair them together to create an ideal surround sound for any garden party or after-work patio chill out. Best of all, the built-in cloth strap on each is perfect for attaching these little devices to anything — from chairs to umbrellas and much more. There's a reason we dubbed the XB13 as the best portable speaker for travel — it packs a serious punch. The battery life lasts for hours (I've only charged each one twice after many hours of use), they're easy to throw in a carry-on bag and go and they have a great sound — they're a no-brainer. — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor
From $79 at Tuft + Paw
I am constantly looking for not-hideous-looking cat furniture. Tuft + Paw is my absolute favorite brand that has just that. I already love its Stellar Cat Bed and Kip Cat Cushion, and now both my cat and I love the brand's new window hammock. Modern, incredibly sturdy (its metal frame can hold up to 30 pounds) and it can come with its own fluffy blanket on top, this is the most luxe-looking cat hammock I've ever seen. My cat's been napping in it nonstop since it arrived. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor
$20 at Wild One
Tennis balls were the first thing Teddy was introduced to as a puppy so as you can imagine, he is wildly obsessed. And as much as he’d like me to throw a ball back and forth with him all day long, it’s just not realistic, especially during the busy work day. That’s why the Tennis Tumble is the absolute perfect toy for him! The tennis ball — which is wedged inside the lavender rubble barrel — will not budge no matter how hard he tries, and therefore, keeps him occupied until he quite literally can’t any longer. Normally Teddy’s toys have a very, very short lifespan but after almost a month of use, the rubber barrel has withstood all of his constant chewing and gnawing, and I’ve even found that it's easy to clean when it inevitably gets dirty. This is hands-down a must-have toy for any dog parent! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist
$549 $479 at Amazon
I finally got my hands on a pair of AirPods Max this month, and have had a hard time getting them off my head ever since. Apple's wildly expensive headphones really do give you a lot for the money — they're supremely comfortable, work like a dream with my iPhone and deliver excellent noise cancellation that's allowed me to block out my noisy New York neighborhood while I work. Using these cans with Spatial Audio on Apple Music has been a true revelation, as I'm noticing new details in songs I'd already listened to dozens of times. I still think the $399 Sony WH-1000XM5 are the better pick for most people, but now that the AirPods Max have dropped down to a slightly less eye-watering $479, they're a great pick for Apple users who have the cash to spend. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer
$16.95 at CB2
Ever since I turned 30 I have been hopelessly obsessed with glassware, and these coupe glasses are truly the cocktail glasses of my dreams. They're heavy enough to make every drink feel extra-special, and I simply can't get over the multicolored glass. At under $20 they're actually a steal. For a simpler-but-still-special look, check out the same collection's Old Fashioned glasses too. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor
$164.95 $109.95 at AeroGarden
I got into the AeroGarden world during my last round of Covid isolation and it has honestly elevated my existence. Instead of buying overpriced and plastic-wasting sleeves of herbs that I’d only use a fraction of every time I needed to add a sprinkle of dill to a recipe, I can just go over to my (frankly overflowing) Aerogarden and pull off a few sprigs. Topping a homemade margherita pizza? Pull off some basil. Making curry? Throw in some Thai basil leaves. I now add herbs to all my salads and put mint leaves in my daily water like I’m some kind of emperor. It’s even exploded to a point where I’m now propagating entire separate basil plants — it’s growing faster than I can garnish. — Rena Behar, copy editor
From $149.99 at Logitech
I recently switched over to the new Logitech MX Master mechanical keyboard and it's like a whole new world! A low-profile, full-size keyboard that makes typing a cinch, I also love that the keys light up when I touch it and that I get the satisfaction of that clicking sound when I type. You know the one. Plus, the Logitech MX Master can automatically pair to three different devices, which makes it so simple to swap it out. — Tobey Grumet, contributing editor
$128 at Universal Standard
It’s sundress season, and this linen dress is perfect for the warmer weather. It’s lightweight, breathable and extremely comfortable. The subtle high-low hem is super cute, and the length is just between midi and maxi for my petite height. It even has pockets! — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor
$7.59 at Target
I have very thick hair and my shower drain was starting to get clogged because of it. I didn’t want to pour any harsh chemicals down the drain and opted for the Clorox Drain Cleaner and wow, was it effective. I didn’t realize how satisfying it’d feel to pull out clumps of hair, but it was equally amazing as it was gross. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
$28 at Sephora
I honestly don’t know how I lived my life without a lip mask. I’ve seen the light and I can’t go back. I wear it before I go to bed and in the morning my lips feel so soft, full and moisturized. Your lips deserve this product. — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator
$115 at Lacoste
I’m a sucker for any and all platform shoes, so I was admittedly very excited to try Lacoste’s new collection of platform sneakers inspired by the brand's tennis history. Now, while I may not wear them to play tennis (I need to learn how to play first), I certainly wore them all over the streets of NYC and even in the airport, and my feet didn’t hurt once — they’re THAT comfy. Featuring a chunky sole, mesh lining, soft suede and sleek leather uppers, these court-inspired sneakers feel and look good and can easily be worn all summer long and even transition into the fall months to follow. Oh, and if you like a pop of color, there are plenty of fun, vibrant colorways you’ll be sure to LOVE. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist
$199 at Amazon
I've reviewed so many pairs of wireless earbuds that they all start to seem the same after a while, but Sony's new LinkBuds S do enough to stand out. These sleek, low-profile buds feature the same Adaptive Sound Control that I loved on Sony's over-ear headphones, meaning they can, say, turn on active noise cancellation when you're on the subway and then automatically switch to ambient sound once you start walking and need to stay aware of your surroundings. Couple that with an incredibly lightweight design and great battery life, and you've got a very good pair of $199 earbuds that may be a worthy alternative to the AirPods Pro and Galaxy Buds Pro for some. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer
$27 at Peepers
These have become my new go-to sunglasses. They’re comfortable, they go with everything and they look way more expensive than they actually are. I always lose or break my sunglasses, so I try not to invest in really expensive ones. This brand will be a new favorite for me. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social
$34 at Golde and Target
Wedding season for my household means frequent airplane travel and the accompanying long hours in an N95 mask, followed by constant makeup application and removal, all of which my skin hates. Spending a night on the couch with this face mask on between trips helps both me and my fussy skin relax, and I love that it’s from a small business and made with edible ingredients so I don’t have to worry about what’s in it. — Rena Behar, copy editor
$48 at Spanx
Spanx is undoubtedly the best shapewear brand on the market, so as you can imagine, I was very much looking forward to testing out its brand new Thinstincts 2.0 line for Underscored’s TikTok account this month. These briefs are my favorite piece in the collection and have legitimately convinced me to never wear “regular” underwear again. The fit makes them easy to wear underneath everything, but especially shorts and skirts this summer, and the fabric is tight enough that they suck everything in while still allowing movement and ultimate comfort. We love a multi-purpose product! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist
$25 at Ulta
My oily skin intensifies during summer and the Origins Zero Oil toner is the only product of its kind that I’ve found to combat shine and help mattify my skin for hours. During the hottest days when I don’t want to wear any makeup, this works great to put on in the morning before sunscreen and moisturizer. It’s on the pricier side but I think it’s worth it if you’re extra oily like me. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
$179 at Snif
There’s nothing a candle addict loves more than a giant candle. Instant Karma is my favorite scent of the Snif XL collection because it’s made up of dark and spicy notes of cardamom, cinnamon and vetiver, and truly just elevates the vibes in my household at night — which is my favorite time of the day to light it. Even better, the XL candles can go burn for up to 200+ hours, so even when I think I’ve let it burn for too long, I haven’t even made a dent. If you’re unsure about whether or not you want to drop $179 on a candle, I get it — Snif offers a try before you buy option so if you hate the smell, you can return it free of charge. But trust me, you’ll definitely not want to get rid of this one! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist
$40 at CLE Cosmetics
This set from AAPI-owned beauty brand CLE Cosmetics includes a gentle lip peel serum, a nourishing lip oil and a neutral gloss. Each of the products work on their own, or you can layer them. I love that all three are lightweight and not sticky. Plus, the packaging is super cool and includes a little mirror on the inside of the lid so you can apply on-the-go. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor
$50 at Free People
With every summer comes yet another search for me to find a pair of sandals that won't absolutely tear up my feet. So many sandals that I've tried either give me blisters or make me bleed within just 10 minutes of use, but so far, all these platform sandals have done to me is make me feel like I'm walking on little clouds. So incredibly easy to slide on for a walk to the bagel shop or a trip to the beach, and durable enough to handle hours-long walks through Brooklyn, these so-ugly-they're-cute sandals are already my favorites for the summer. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor
$319.99 $269.99 at Amazon
After trying the DustMagnent this month, I now realize that every air purifier I’ve ever used didn’t actually work. Admittedly, I could never keep up with the dust and dander that would collect underneath my bed and all around my bedroom floor, and now, I spend way less time cleaning. The DustMagnet captures 99% of dust before it settles (game changing!) and uses a five-color LED to indicate the current air quality (the blue in this photo means excellent!). I also love that it doubles as a sleek piece of furniture with a table-top for storing bedside items, barely makes any noise at all, connects to your Alexa, and even comes with a filter that can last up to 12 months before having to replace. I seriously wish I had started using the DustMagnent sooner. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist
$44.84 at Amazon
I rarely wear a full face of makeup during summer (if ever, tbh). When I need to cover any spots, I always reach for my BareMinerals concealer because I know it’ll stay in place even in the hottest climates. While the exact product I have is sadly discontinued (you can still find it on Amazon though!), I know the brand’s current concealer offering is definitely worth a buy too. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
$35 at Graza
After seeing this ALL over my TikTok and Instagram feeds, I had to see what was so special about it. I use olive oil in pretty much anything I cook/roast/bake, and after a few weeks of cooking with Graza, I’m a fan. The Sizzle bottle seems like it’s actually going to last longer than I thought it would (I truly use A LOT of olive oil when I cook), and the drizzle oil, which is meant to be used in/on foods you won’t be heating, is absolutely delicious. The best thing about this oil, though, is the genius squirt bottle. I’ve tried other high-quality olive oils before, and some of my other favorites, while delicious, are pretty messy. This bottle is a game changer in my kitchen in terms of helping me avoid any sort of oily mess, and it’s SO easy to cook with because you can just squirt a little out onto the pan. I’d recommend this as a gift for the cook in your life, or as a treat for yourself if you want to feel a little fancy when you cook. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social
$114 at Homebird
I’ve never been one to splurge on towels but now, I get why people do! Made from 100% organic cotton, these white and green bath towels not only look luxurious, but they feel straight out of a 5-star hotel; they’re super-soft, plush, and absorb excess water instantly. They’re also quick to dry, unlike most of my other “cheap” towels! I also love the rounded corners and piped edges because it gives them a modern, elevated look and just makes my shower routine feel a little extra exciting! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist
$102 at Soft Services
I've struggled with keratosis pilaris for as long as I can remember, and with summer basically here and my upper arms set to make an appearance once again, I thought now was a good time to at least try to calm it down a bit. This set has been a life-changing for me. The Buffing Bar, which is like a little soap bar with superfine sanding crystals that help buff away dead skin, is my favorite in the trio thus far. I've even started using it on my legs before shaving. Then there's the Smoothing Solution, which is a chemical exfoliator with lactic acid that targets that bumpy and dry skin too. And then the Carea Cream is the final step in the routine, adding some much-needed moisture to my skin. So far with just a week of use I have seen an astonishing difference in how smooth my upper arms are, and I expect them to just get smoother over the course of the summer. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor
$110 at Shopbop
I’ve seen this brand all over Instagram and after trying a pair of leggings for myself, I can confirm they’re 100% worth the hype. The high-waisted, cross-v-style waist is so flattering and really accentuates my waistline like no other leggings I own do. The material — which is made of nylon and spandex — feels thick in weight, but still breathable and stretchy. They’ve lasted me through everything from heated pilates and a casual boozy brunch, to the airport and more. It’s safe to say these are my favorite leggings I own, and I can’t wait to slowly but surely stock up on all 12 colors! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist
$24 at Sephora
Now that it’s summer, I find myself wanting to * look * glowy without actually covering myself in makeup and then sweating it all off. This face glaze has become a key part of my makeup routine. I apply it after SPF but before any concealer, and I’ve gotten so many compliments on my skin! It gives my entire face a nice glow and highlight, and I barely have to use any other face makeup. I also love the texture (and the fact that it doesn’t pill under other makeup), so I’ll be wearing it all summer long. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social
$140 at Dooeys
Despite the “house shoes” hype during the pandemic, I’ve never actually owned a pair — until now. These honey beige mules, which are made from plant-based and recycled materials, elevate my work-from-home outfits (which mostly consist of oversized T-shirts and leggings), while helping my feet stay cozy and feel supported at the same time. I also love that I can easily slip them on and off and they’re fashionable enough to wear outside of the house, whether I’m grabbing coffee with a friend, walking the dog, or simply just making a quick trip to the mailroom. Over the course of this month, my feet have literally molded to the insoles, and I swear they feel comfier every time I wear them. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist
$32 at Sephora
I didn’t expect to love this lip plumper as much as I do! I noticed major results after one use, and it’s definitely a lot cheaper than lip filler. I have only had this product for a few weeks but I can already see that I’m starting to use it up — part of it is that I also love the tingling sensation it leaves on your lips after application. I don’t wear many lip glosses, but this plumping one really works, and I’ll definitely continue using it regularly. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social
$40 at Canopy
I’m all about elevating the mood in my home, since I’m there so frequently now that I 100% work-from-home, and this aroma kit helps me to do just that. My favorite of the bunch is White Tea, which smells like a fresh, bouquet of flowers, but I also can’t get enough of the Grapefruit Cassis and Orange Neroli, which are both super bright and refreshing. If you don’t already own one, all you’ll need to do is get Canopy’s mini-but-powerful diffuser, drop a few drops of oil onto the signature puck, and it’ll go to work for you, diffusing up to 400 square ft. — no mist or noise included! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist
$295 at R.Chiara
I typically wear tiny earrings, but I find myself swapping my tiny hoops for these beautiful R.Chiara ones more and more frequently. They’re thin and delicate, yet the overall size of the earring is big enough that I can pop these on if I want to feel a bit more dressed up or if I want my overall outfit to seem more polished. I’ve been wearing these several times a week now, and they’ve been totally comfortable and easy to wear. I have sensitive ears so I can’t wear some larger statement earrings, but investing in quality pieces like this, that feel classic yet big enough to make a statement, just might become my new thing. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social
$98 at Free People
This cropped jacket from Free People is popular for a reason. I don’t always go for a slouchy, boho look but once I started wearing this cropped jacket, I found myself wanting to layer it with pretty much every single outfit. I am currently wearing it as I write this, and I can’t get over how comfy it is. It’s the perfect light layer to throw on during this in-between season, and the neutral color goes with pretty much anything. One thing to note is that it runs very large — an XS has an oversized fit on my 5-foot-2-inch frame. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social
$59 at Ulta
My skin can sometimes become overly sensitized if I use a new exfoliating product, but this one from Perricone MD has truly been gentle enough for regular use. I have used it regularly for a few weeks now, and my overall skin tone definitely looks brighter and more even. The dropper applicator makes it easy to add a few drops to my face before I complete my full night time skin routine, and I haven’t noticed any redness or dryness since using the product. I can see the bottle lasting a lot time — a few drops seem to go a long way! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social
$58 at Code8
For someone who doesn’t wear foundation daily, I’ve tested some pretty great face products lately — this tinted BB cream being one of them. It’s on par with the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint, but I prefer the moisturizer-like texture and application of Code8’s beauty balm. It gives sheer coverage, a little sun protection with SPF 15 and a glowy finish that has made it an early favorite for summer. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor