After seeing this ALL over my TikTok and Instagram feeds, I had to see what was so special about it. I use olive oil in pretty much anything I cook/roast/bake, and after a few weeks of cooking with Graza, I’m a fan. The Sizzle bottle seems like it’s actually going to last longer than I thought it would (I truly use A LOT of olive oil when I cook), and the drizzle oil, which is meant to be used in/on foods you won’t be heating, is absolutely delicious. The best thing about this oil, though, is the genius squirt bottle. I’ve tried other high-quality olive oils before, and some of my other favorites, while delicious, are pretty messy. This bottle is a game changer in my kitchen in terms of helping me avoid any sort of oily mess, and it’s SO easy to cook with because you can just squirt a little out onto the pan. I’d recommend this as a gift for the cook in your life, or as a treat for yourself if you want to feel a little fancy when you cook. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social