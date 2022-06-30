EDITORS' PICKS Sometimes, everyday products our editors use don’t make it into our in-depth, long-form comparative pieces in which we vigorously test similar products head-to-head. That’s where our Editors’ Picks come in — where we highlight everyday products we personally stand by and use on a daily basis, and think you should too.

In June, we were introduced to a plethora of products, from beautifully-scented hand sanitizer to game-changing duffel bags. Some were forgettable, while others left a lasting impression. Because we’re committed to spotlighting the best products out there, we’ve decided to curate roundups of our favorite products we try each month.

Keep reading to check out the products we tested and couldn’t get enough of in June, or look back at our May favorites.

LifeStraw Peak Series Collapsible Squeeze Bottle From $32.95 at LifeStraw LifeStraw Peak Series Collapsible Squeeze Bottle Kai Burkhardt/CNN This is the perfect water bottle for any traveler, camper or backpacker. Not only is it collapsible so it can squish down to the size of your hand, it has a built-in LifeStraw filter so you can turn water from a river, lake or hotel bathroom sink into clean, drinkable water. I brought it on a recent trip and used it constantly. Instead of buying plastic water bottles because I didn’t want to drink from the tap, I could fill up at any sink with the LifeStraw bottle worry-free. It’s truly a traveling game changer. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Bille Body Buffer $7 at Billie Bille Body Buffer Stephanie Griffin/CNN I’ve used a bunch of different body exfoliators, but truthfully, none have worked as well (or are as cute and compact) as Billie’s Body Buffer. Perfectly curved, the purple bar — which is packed with gentle jojoba beads — buffs away any lingering bumps and preps my skin for a silky-smooth shave. The formula is also super hydrating and features a light, herby scent. Oh yeah, and it’s under $10. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Bokksu Premium Cat Box $69.95 at Bokksu Bokksu Premium Cat Box Rachel Lubitz/CNN I am probably a little too obsessed with my cat, and so naturally when I saw that getting a Bokksu box of cat-themed treats was an option, I said yes. This box was not only shipped directly from Japan at lightning speed, but came absolutely jam-packed with the sweetest and tastiest treats I could imagine. We're talking green tea bags with little black cat tags, cookies printed to look like chubby kittens and even a glass that looks like a cat's paw. For any cat lover out there, it literally does not get better than this. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Nyrelle Bezel-Set Diamond Drop Necklace $205 at Nyrelle Nyrelle Bezel-Set Diamond Drop Necklace Hayley Saltzman/CNN I’m a sucker for dainty gold jewelry, and this necklace from Nyrelle is a perfect addition to my daily rotation. I have worn this layered with other small gold necklaces, or even on its own to a wedding. It’s dainty and delicate enough for daily wear, but the three drops make it unique and special. I have also found that even though the necklace is very dainty, it seems to be good quality that will last a long time with proper care. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Saie Liquid Cheek Flush, Dew Blush $24 at Saie Saie Liquid Cheek Flush, Dew Blush Stephanie Griffin/CNN I own too many beloved liquid blushes to count, but up until now, Saie’s Liquid Cheek Flush has got to me my new favorite. I went with a darker shade so that it could act as part-bronzer-part-blush and require less makeup overall (it is summer after all). I use the chunky wand to dab one to two dots on the apples of my cheeks and cheekbones and the formula blends seamlessly into my skin, resulting in the perfect flush of color. A little goes a really long way, so at $24 a bottle, it’s definitely worth it. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Yeti Rambler Stackable Cup $35 at Yeti Yeti Rambler Stackable Cup Marissa Miller/CNN I often think about how much better my life would be if I managed to stay consistently hydrated. The reusable straw on this Yeti Rambler makes it so easy to take sips throughout the day. Unlike other straws, it won't harm the planet, and it's hermetically sealed to prevent any spills. At 26 ounces, it has a large enough capacity that I don't need to refill it too often. I don't go anywhere without it. — Marissa Miller, production editor

Paravel Main Line Duffel $285 at Paravel Paravel Main Line Duffel Emily McNutt/CNN After debating trying out the brand for some time, I finally took the plunge and got my first-ever piece of Paravel luggage — and I can't believe I waited so long. The Paravel Main Line Duffel is my new go-to weekender duffel bag for short (four to five days or fewer) trips. I love that it's simple in design yet packs all the punches that you expect from a duffel bag — including a removable shoulder strap and two interior zip pockets for all the little travel essentials. Best of all, I know that by carrying this bag, I'm playing a small part in making my travels more sustainable — it's made from 14 upcycled water bottles. — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor

Sahajan Essential Cleansing Oil $48 at Sahajan Sahajan Essential Cleansing Oil Sophie Shaw/CNN This cleansing oil is a great first step in a double-cleansing routine as it washes away makeup and daily dirt in a silky emulsion that doesn’t strip the skin. I usually cycle through different cleansers in my skin care routine, but this one has stayed a consistent favorite because it’s so effective at removing makeup and doesn’t irritate my eyes, even when rubbing away waterproof mascara. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Kitsch Lavender Weighted Satin Eye Mask $21.60 at Amazon Kitsch Lavender Weighted Satin Eye Mask Savannah Born/CNN This sleep mask combines the serenity of a weighted blanket with a lavender-scented soft satin fabric. Not only does it keep the light out, but it aids sleep by promoting intense relaxation. Definitely a level up from other sleep masks! — Savannah Born, Underscored intern

Gold Bond Neck & Chest Age Defense Cream $19.99 at Amazon Gold Bond Neck & Chest Age Defense Cream Lindsey Smith/CNN My mom and her sisters spent too much time in the sun when they were kids, so it’s been drilled into my brain that I must protect the delicate skin on my chest. While I think everyone should age gracefully and not fear wrinkles, it’s good to always wear sunscreen on your neck and chest as the skin is super delicate and can be prone to skin cancer. Every morning I put on Gold Bond’s Ultimate Neck & Chest SPF 20 Age Defense cream. It’s non-greasy and absorbs quicky and has some great benefits that plain sunscreen doesn’t offer. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Lewondr Automatic Cat Feeder $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon Lewondr Automatic Cat Feeder Marissa Miller/CNN Leaving the house and taking vacations used to be a huge headache before I bought this automatic cat feeder. It gives me peace of mind knowing they'll always be fed at set times (they thrive on routine!) and that I can always adjust portions or mealtimes through the associated app. It's so fun to see them running to the machine the second the first morsel of food drops. It's suitable for dogs as well, and I truly believe no pet owner should go without it — especially if you're frequently out of the house. — Marissa Miller, production editor

Hanni Weighted Razor Kit $24 at Sephora Hanni Weighted Razor Kit Sarai Thompson/CNN I’m a fan of all things self-care and was so excited to add Hanni’s Weighted Razor to my pampering regimen. What I love about this razor is that you can shave your legs in the shower or out (no water needed)! Either way, you’re going to have a smooth shave. I used their Shave Pillow Body Gel to prep my skin and let the razor glide without pressure. Pro tip: Moisturize with body butter and your skin is glowing and summertime ready! — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator

SunVilla Ella Woven Rope Loveseat Set $1,999.99 at SunVilla SunVilla Ella Woven Rope Loveseat Set Stephanie Griffin/CNN If you’ve been wondering whether or not it’s worth it to splurge on a high-end outdoor furniture set, let me tell you, it absolutely is. I went with this gorgeous 4-piece set from SunVilla, which features dark walnut-finished wood and a cord-wrapped frame, and it has completely elevated my patio space. The ivory-colored cushions are also stain- and weather-resistant, so any excess water, dirty pup paws, and even red wine stains come right out with ease. It makes me actually excited to host all summer long! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

ButcherBox Subscription From $99 per month at ButcherBox ButcherBox Subscription Tobey Grumet/CNN Some people like farm shares or CSAs, but for me, getting a big box of meat is the ultimate summer luxury. I especially love unpacking ButcherBox because I know everything I get is organic, plus free-range pork and chicken, grass-fed beef and wild-caught seafood. All packed and proportioned beautifully. I chose the Custom Box, which comes with up to 14 pounds of personally curated meat for $169 per month, but you can also decide on a more straightforward choice, like the Beef & Chicken Box, Beef & Pork Box or the Basic Box, which comes with about seven pounds of meat, chicken and pork for $9.95 per month. Whatever you decide, this is the perfect summer splurge — especially if you fancy your grill. — Tobey Grumet, contributing editor

Sony Inzone H9 Gaming Headset $298 at Amazon Sony Inzone H9 Gaming Headset Mike Andronico/CNN I've tested nearly every major gaming headset from the past few years, so it takes a lot for one to stand out to me. But the new Sony Inzone H9 manages to do just that, largely because of how great it feels. Borrowing the same soft leather as the superb Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, the H9's cushy earcups and lightweight frame make it one of the most comfortable gaming headsets I've ever worn. But it also delivers big everywhere else, with excellent sound quality, solid active noise cancellation and a handy dual-pairing feature that lets me take calls from my phone and game on my PS5 at the same time. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer

Dr. Dana Nail Renewal System $30 at Amazon Dr. Dana Nail Renewal System Sophie Shaw/CNN I love a gel manicure or a set of press-on nails, but they leave my natural nails brittle, stripped and prone to breakage. Dr. Dana’s Nail Renewal System is a lifesaver for recovering my nails in between manicures. Created by a dermatologist, the three-product set comes with a glycolic acid exfoliator, a tri-grit buffing wand and a hydrating gel-oil that leaves my nails shiny and smooth, while strengthening them, too. The instructions are easy to follow and you’ll see instant results after using the buffing tool, plus the products are scentless, unlike a lot of nail treatments. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner $189.78 $149.78 at Amazon Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner Marissa Miller/CNN I try to be good about vacuuming and mopping as often as possible, but there are so many corners and crevices I struggle to access. This Dupray steam cleaner with dozens of useful attachments has singlehandedly loosened dirt that's been caked on for god-knows-how-long, and it leaves my furniture, floors and car interior looking fresh as heck. Plus, I feel like a princess with a magic wand cleaning every surface when I use it. — Marissa Miller, production editor

Pink City Prints Cornflower Dahlia Betsy Dress $188 at Pink City Prints Pink City Prints Cornflower Dahlia Betsy Dress Stephanie Griffin/CNN Screen-printed by hand with an intricate ditsy blue floral pattern, this is without a shadow of doubt my new favorite dress for summer. It features a bow at the back to really cinch in the waist, as well as cotton lace trims and side seam pockets. It’s both super lightweight and sweat-proof (it was 90+ degrees when I took this picture) and even held up in my delicate wash cycle. It does run a size big, so if you’re eyeing one as you’re reading this, I suggest you size down. You will thank me later! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Criusia Sock Organizer, 3-Pack $15.98 at Amazon Criusia Sock Organizer, 3-Pack Daniel Toy/CNN I did some major “spring” cleaning (in June) and needed a way to organize my problematically large sock collection. This sock organizer three-pack worked perfectly for what I needed. Collectively, the three-pack holds 64 pairs of socks, and it looks great in my closet. If you need a super-simple solution for storing your socks, I’d highly recommend these organizers for anyone’s closet or dresser. — Daniel Toy, copy editor

Perfect Curve Over-the-Door Hat Rack and Organizer $15 $10.95 at Amazon Perfect Curve Over-the-Door Hat Rack and Organizer Daniel Toy/CNN My hat collection is nearly as immense as my sock collection (see above), but everything I tried to hang my hats with (suction cups, Command hooks, etc.) either didn’t work or looked tacky on the wall. Then I discovered this brilliant solution: an over-the-door organizer that’s extremely simple to set up and also looks pretty great in my bedroom. I ended up buying two sets for both sides of my closet because I loved it so much. — Daniel Toy, copy editor

Hoka Clifton 8 From $139.95 at Zappos and REI Hoka Clifton 8 Tyler Holender/CNN I am up on my feet every day. From walking around the grocery store to going on walks along the boardwalk, I am moving around constantly. I discovered these Hoka walking sneakers and it has changed my life forever. I have never felt a more form fitting and comfortable sneaker in my life. They make walking a breeze and come in amazing color variations! — Tyler Holender, Underscored intern

Year of Ours Racer Tennis Dress $167 at Shopbop Year of Ours Racer Tennis Dress Stephanie Griffin/CNN Simultaneously comfy and cute, this one-piece racerback dress is perfect for *actually* playing tennis on the court, or simply running to the grocery store — the list goes on. It features built-in shorts, a flattering slide slit, and the material is so stretchy and sweat-proof, it’s not even up for discussion. Trust me, you’ll want to buy this dress in every single color once you get your hands on it. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Glamnetic Hello Kitty and Friends Press-On Nails From $21.99 at Glamnetic Glamnetic Hello Kitty and Friends Press-On Nails Lindsey Smith/CNN I’ve been a huge Hello Kitty fan for the past 20 years and was so excited when I saw the adorable cartoon team up with Glamnetic for a nail collection. The designs are adorable without being childish and come is a ton of different colors and shapes featuring all the Sanrio characters you know and love — my favorite is Keroppi. The fact that they’re reusable is one of the big reasons I love Glamnetic. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Cozy Earth The Plush Modern Crew Sock, 3-Pack $42 at Cozy Earth Cozy Earth The Plush Modern Crew Sock, 3-Pack Rachel Lubitz/CNN I walk a lot in New York and I can't tell you how many bad socks have completely ruined my day, whether they can't stop falling down or actually cause blisters. So let me introduce you to the coziest, softest socks I've ever owned. These babies are like little clouds that wrap around your feet. Perfect for either lounging or shoving into your Docs to walk through the city, I literally look forward to putting them on. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

The Skinny Confidential Pink Balls Face Massager $99 at The Skinny Confidential The Skinny Confidential Pink Balls Face Massager Stephanie Griffin/CNN If you didn’t already know, I’m a sucker for skin care gadgets. You say it’ll de-puff my face or clear my pesky blemishes? I’ll try it. The latest in my arsenal is this bright pink facial massager which I swear actually works and is like an instant face lift. I’ve used it every single day for a week straight, rolling over the contours of my face in an upward motion, and my face visibly looks more sculpted and toned. It’s super easy to use, grips tighter than any other tool I’ve ever used, and doesn’t need to be stored anywhere special — so you can keep it on your nightstand or bring it with you when you travel! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Sony Inzone M9 Gaming Monitor $899 at Sony Sony Inzone M9 Gaming Monitor Mike Andronico/CNN Sony's first-ever gaming monitor has been a delight to have at my desk over the past week or so. This 27-inch screen packs rich colors and plenty of fine 4K detail, which has been a huge boon for long workdays and marathon play sessions alike. It's got all the fancy tech you could want in a modern gaming display, including HDMI 2.1 support for making the most of your PS5 or Xbox Series X as well as Nvidia G-Sync for keeping your PC gaming experience smooth. But my favorite thing about the M9 is its gorgeous and space-saving design, which, unlike most gaming monitors, leaves plenty of room on my desk for my mouse, keyboard and controllers. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer

Oofos Oocandoo Sandal $99.95 at Oofos Oofos Oocandoo Sandal Hayley Saltzman/CNN Before trying out these sandals, I admittedly thought they were just another “ugly-comfy” shoe, like Crocs or other brands. But I’ve been wearing these for several weeks on errands, on the dog run, for travel and after workouts, and I can safely say that these are more than just another ugly-comfy shoe. The special “OOfoam technology” makes them super lightweight but also different from any other foam shoe I’ve worn. The foam is supposed to reduce pressure on your joints, and have noticed that my normal post-run aches and pains (mainly in my right hip) seem to be noticeably improved after wearing these shoes. They’re the kind of thing you have to try to really understand, and after testing them for a few weeks, I’m a fan! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Neutrogena Body Clear Acne Body Wash $8.99 at Target Neutrogena Body Clear Acne Body Wash Lindsey Smith/CNN I’m prone to breakouts and that doesn’t exclude my back and chest. During summer months, I switch to Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash and it makes a huge difference in how badly my body breaks out. It’s definitely something you need to use consistently to see results, but it’s made me much more confident to wear sleeveless and backless clothes. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

For Love & Lemons Landon Top $135 at For Love & Lemons For Love & Lemons Landon Top Stephanie Griffin/CNN I’ve loved this brand for as long as I can remember, which is why I was so excited to test out this top this month. It’s extremely flattering, thanks to the ultra-structured, corset-like bodice, and the delicate drawstrings can be manipulated to create different shapes at the neckline! Unlike many of my other tops in my wardrobe, I can tell how well-made and high-quality the fabric is, and I know it’s an intricate, unique piece that will last me for years to come. I can’t wait to style it all summer long! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner Kit $16.49 at Amazon Whoosh! Screen Cleaner Kit Daniel Toy/CNN Admittedly, I don’t clean my electronics as often (or as safely) as I should. When I do “clean” my computer screen, for example, I just use whatever cloth I have nearby and give it a quick wipe across the screen. I knew I had to be better, so I started using this Whoosh! kit, which comes with two bottles of cleaner and three cleaning cloths. It works amazingly and is safe on all types of screens, even used as an approved cleaner for Apple devices in worldwide Apple stores. I started using it on my laptop, then I couldn’t control myself: I used it on my Nintendo Switch, my iPad and even my eyeglasses — and it worked like a charm on everything. — Daniel Toy, copy editor

Redbubble Checkerboard in White and Gold Blanket $25.25 at Redbubble Redbubble Checkerboard in White and Gold Blanket Stephanie Griffin/CNN Like most dogs, Teddy is messy and track in globs of dirt and debris on a daily basis, so it’s super important to me to preserve his pet products the best way I know how: cute, cozy blankets! The second I brought this white and gold checkered one home and laid it out on his favorite dog bed, he curled right up in it. It’s not only soft, but small enough to be rolled up and brought in the car or on-the-go when needed. This blanket comes in dozens of other fun styles and is a must-have for pet parents. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Andrew Fitzsimmons Model Volume Boosting Wave Spray $14 at Ulta Andrew Fitzsimmons Model Volume Boosting Wave Spray Hayley Saltzman/CNN I’m always looking for products that help my naturally wavy, thin hair dry with the perfect beach wave, and I’ve been loving the way my hair looks after I use this volume boosting spray from Andrew Fitzsimmons. I use this along with about 4 other hair products to achieve the perfect air-dried, beachy look. I don’t notice a significant amount of added volume to my hair, but I notice some additional weightless hold whenever I use this product, and I’ve been loving the scent as well. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

WeFidget Fidget Pad $6.95 at Amazon WeFidget Fidget Pad Daniel Toy/CNN I have an anxiety problem and a nail-biting problem, and the two aren’t mutually exclusive. In an effort to relieve both, I invested in this affordable, travel-friendly fidget pad that my friend recommended to me. It has nine “fidget features,” ranging from clickable buttons to movable joysticks to, uh, spinny thingamabobs. I love reaching for it when I feel like I’m going to bite my nails or having it nearby me on the couch while I’m watching TV in case my boredom or anxiety spikes. I think it’d also be a great plaything for kiddos with shorter attention spans. — Daniel Toy, copy editor

Paddywax Dune Candle - Eucalyptus Santal $32 at Paddywax Paddywax Dune Candle - Eucalyptus Santal Rachel Lubitz/CNN If you read this column semi-regularly you know how obsessed I am with candles. This one was my hands-down favorite this month. With a smell that I can only describe as calm, cool and cozy, I've burned it every day consistently and I've got still got a lot to go. Even lighting it for one hour fills my room with the most delicious scent. I'll definitely be buying more. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil $57 at Oribe Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil Stephanie Griffin/CNN I frequently color my hair, so as expected, it gets pretty dry and requires *a lot* of maintenance. But recently, I’ve been using this lightweight hair oil, and it’s kept my hair so healthy, I barely need to use any other products. It’s infused with a rich blend of jasmine, sandalwood, lychee (just to name a few) and not only smells luxe, but leaves my hair feeling intensely strong and nourished and best of all, looking super shiny and smooth. Trust me, it’s literally liquid gold in a bottle. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Touchland Power Mist Beach Coco $9 at Touchland Touchland Power Mist Beach Coco Rachel Lubitz/CNN I'm still aggressively sanitizing my hands throughout the day, and Touchland remains my all-time favorite hand sanitizer. It mists out just the perfect amount each time, and when I tell you this smells divine? Believe me. It smells like a day at the beach sans the sand. I've tried so many sanitizers that make me recoil every time I go to use them, but this one is just scented enough to feel almost like hand perfume. I'll be buying these in bulk next time. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Moso Natural Air Purifying Bag $12.95 at Amazon Moso Natural Air Purifying Bag Lindsey Smith/CNN I bought a couple of these Moso Natural Air Purifying Bags on a whim as I’m trying to move away from artificial air sprays for something more natural. I’ve put one in the fridge, one in the bedroom and two in the bathroom around a litter box and must say they really do work. The best part is they are reusable and after a few weeks you just have to “recharge” the charcoal in the sun. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

De Soi Can Variety Pack $75 $70 at De Soi De Soi Can Variety Pack Sophie Shaw/CNN I’ll be honest, navigating happy hour as someone who doesn’t drink alcohol can feel a bit disappointing — the options are often limited to water or soda, and neither really match that five o’clock feeling. De Soi’s sparkling non-alcoholic apéritifs, however, are refreshing and fun, offering an alternative that tastes and feels more grown-up than a soft drink. Founded by Katy Perry (yes, the pop star) and Morgan McLachlan, the beverage brand pleasantly surprised me with its adaptogen-infused bubbles. From Golden Hour’s yuzu and chamomile, to Purple Lune’s blackberry and rose, to Champignon Dreams’ strawberry and birch (my personal favorite) the flavors are earthy, aromatic and easy to sip on. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Saylor Maurice Dress $231 $138.60 at Saylor Saylor Maurice Dress Stephanie Griffin/CNN During the summer months, I pretty much exclusively only wear flowy dresses and one of my new go-tos is this baby blue-and-white floral printed mini from Saylor. Its a super dainty, peasant-style dress that hits above the knees and can be worn in even the hottest of temps since the material is so lightweight and breathable. It also comes with a back-tie to really cinch in the waist, as well as a matching hair tie, a small detail I especially love. Best of all, it’s currently on sale! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Apto Turmeric Mask & Apto Pomegranate Moisturizer $16 at Apto or Target & $18 at Apto or Target Apto Turmeric Mask & Apto Pomegranate Moisturizer Rachel Lubitz/CNN I had a really gnarly breakout this month that would not go away. That is, until I tried these products. I first used the turmeric mask as a leave-on mask for 15 minutes, and then used it as a spot treatment overnight and I swear my pimples were minimized by morning. Then I used the ultra-moisturizing and gentle pomegranate moisturizer (which I'm happy to report doesn't smell like you're rubbing a smoothie on your face) and my face was not only instantly glowy but calmed in a matter of minutes. These two were truly lifesavers. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Morphée Sleep Aid $99.99 at Amazon Morphée Sleep Aid Daniel Toy/CNN This compact, travel-friendly, non-digital meditation device comes loaded with 210 meditations ranging from body scans to nature sounds to breathing exercises to help you get a better night’s rest without the negatives of a digital screen or the internet. I’ve been using it for a few months now, and I can say that it’s greatly improved my sleep, helping me fall asleep faster and experience fewer night terrors. I’d recommend it to anyone looking to dip their toes into a before-bed meditation practice. — Daniel Toy, copy editor

Knix x Ashley Graham Deep-V Bra in Ginger Cookie $48 at Knix Knix x Ashley Graham Deep-V Bra in Ginger Cookie Hayley Saltzman/CNN This is my new favorite bra. I’m a 34B so I don’t typically need anything super supportive and I can’t speak to that aspect of the bra, but I can say that it’s one of the most comfortable bras I’ve ever worn! I love that it has some wireless support, and the mesh fabric feels super breathable and light for summer. I pretty much want to wear this bra every day, which is saying a lot. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Instant Milk Frother $49.99 $37.97 at Amazon Instant Milk Frother Lindsey Smith/CNN In the past few months, I have gone from someone who doesn’t drink coffee regularly to drinking it almost every day. I blame the Instagram algorithm for showing me Reels of fancy and delicious looking coffee. This prompted me to buy the Instant 4-in-1 Milk Frother + Steamer and it is a game changer. More importantly, it’s saved me money as I now make my coffee at home instead of hitting up Dunkin’ (I still love you though, Dunks). — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Abbode Narrow Bubble Vase $25 at Abbode Abbode Narrow Bubble Vase Rachel Lubitz/CNN Let me introduce you to Abbode, my favorite home decor shop in New York City. All of their pieces — both vintage and new — are incredible. Whenever I want the next new item in my apartment to feel extra special, this is where I go. This month I got this funky green bubble vase that I am now completely obsessed with. The store even made a little dried bouquet to go in it. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller $44.99 at Amazon Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller Daniel Toy/CNN When the mobile game Diablo Immortal came out, I wanted to find a better way to play it on my phone with my friends, and the Razer Kishi was the solution. Basically, the Kishi turns your mobile device into a full-fledged, Switch-like controller. It’s completely changed the way I play mobile games for the better, and it’s perfect for gaming in bed or on the go. — Daniel Toy, copy editor

Brooks Women’s Launch GTS 9 Supportive Running Shoe $109.95 at Amazon Brooks Women’s Launch GTS 9 Supportive Running Shoe Hayley Saltzman/CNN I’ve been wearing the Brooks Launch running shoe for over 5 years, so I was excited to try out the newest version, the Launch GTS 9 for my daily runs. I have been a fan of this shoe for so long because it is incredibly light weight, yet supportive enough that a foot injury from nearly a decade ago never acts up, and the newest model of these shoes is even better in both regards. While I thought my Launch 8 shoe was pretty much as supportive and lightweight as a shoe could be, the Launch GTS 9 is somehow even lighter and more supportive. Plus, when a shoe comes in hot pink, it’s always a plus in my book. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Kierkegaard Retro Liquid Swirl Pet Mat $20 at Redbubble Kierkegaard Retro Liquid Swirl Pet Mat Rachel Lubitz/CNN My cat's a bit of a messy eater, so I knew I needed a mat that goes under her food to keep things clean. The problem? Every pet mat I found was extremely ugly. That is, until I found Redbubble's new array of pet products. Available in pretty much every pattern you could think of, I loved this ultra-plush swirly green one since it provided a nice pop of color in my kitchen. Eartha seems to have really taken to it too. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Koala Eco Natural Multi-Purpose Cleaner $13.90 at Koala Eco Koala Eco Natural Multi-Purpose Cleaner Sophie Shaw/CNN I love the lemony scent of this eco-friendly multipurpose cleaner that smells fresh rather than perfumy. It’s safe to use on all kitchen surfaces — counters, cooktops, refrigerators, microwaves — and any other area of the house that might need a wipe-down. The spray, along with Koala Eco’s dish soap (which comes with a handy pump dispenser), have become my go-to cleaning products. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Brunch Le Classic Slippers in Key Lime $88 at Brunch Brunch Le Classic Slippers in Key Lime Hayley Saltzman/CNN Brunch just launched a new summer collection, and I’m in love with the Key Lime color that puts me in a better mood almost instantly. The terry cloth fabric feels lightweight enough for summer, yet cozy enough that I pretty much refuse to take these off. These slippers feel soft and cushioned without being too bulky, and they’re oddly supportive, for a slipper. Once I started wearing these I knew I would never go back to any other type of slipper. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

BB x Ellie Lip Plumping Oil $23 at Beaubble BB x Ellie Lip Plumping Oil Sophie Shaw/CNN This lip oil adds shine and subtle plumping effect, but feels more like a lip balm. The Rose Petal shade has a subtle shimmer to it, and I even like to layer it with the Desert Sand for a more opaque, glossy look. Made in collaboration with influencer Ellie Thumann, Beaubble releases them in limited drops, so snag one when you get the chance! — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor