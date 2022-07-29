EDITORS' PICKS Sometimes, everyday products our editors use don’t make it into our in-depth, long-form comparative pieces in which we vigorously test similar products head-to-head. That’s where our Editors’ Picks come in — where we highlight everyday products we personally stand by and use on a daily basis, and think you should too.

Our Place Ovenware Set $195 at Our Place Our Place Ovenware Set Chelsea Stone/CNN As someone who’s fine with Pyrex for my baking needs, I was unprepared for how fast I’d fall in love with Our Place’s new Ovenware Set, especially the stoneware Bakers. Of course, the pieces match my Always Pan and Perfect Pot (who doesn’t love some kitchen coordination?), but they also look lovely on their own, are easy to clean and create nicely cooked dishes to boot — please see my delicious enchiladas above for photographic evidence. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

Cadence Build Your 6 $76 at Cadence Cadence Build Your 6 Sophie Shaw/CNN The task of figuring out how to travel with my extensive beauty routine is a challenge, but Cadence’s capsules definitely help. The magnetic containers can be customized to your own routine and each one holds enough product for a week or two. They feel durable and haven’t leaked on me yet, plus, I love that you can customize the tile label on the top of the containers. They also come in a number of cute colors, so you can really make it your own. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Lululemon Multi-Pocket Cargo High-Rise Hiking Short $98 at Lululemon Lululemon Multi-Pocket Cargo High-Rise Hiking Short Lindsey Smith/CNN I’ve never bought full-priced clothing in my life, but all that changed when Lululemon dropped the Cargo High-Rise Hiking Shorts. Now, I don’t hike, and I’m not even an athletic person or someone who’s obsessed with Lululemon. But I do have big thighs that eat shorts and was desperate to find a pair I love. I bought these as a last-ditch effort to find shorts that were long enough to not ride up but also looked cute and these fit the bill. Also, ladies, the pockets! You can fit your entire life in these — it must be what men feel like on any given day. I’ve literally worn them almost every single day this summer (including right now as I type this). TBD if they’ll ever see a hiking trail. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Brooklinen Checkerboard Robe $125 at Brooklinen Brooklinen Checkerboard Robe Rachel Lubitz/CNN I own a lot of robes, and this one is hands-down the absolute cutest. I mean, when I first opened up the package I basically screamed. It hits knee-length on me (I'm 5 feet tall) which is great for the summer and the terrycloth makes it the perfect after-shower ensemble. I love even looking at it hanging in my bathroom. If you're looking for a product that will literally make you feel happy, this is it. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Bread Beauty Supply Hair Mask $28 at Sephora Bread Beauty Supply Hair Mask Chelsea Stone/CNN This ultra hydrating deep conditioner has done wonders for my thirsty curls, especially since I got some highlights a few weeks ago. It contains moisturizing superfruits like Australian kakadu plum and starflower oil, smells amazing and comes in sustainable packaging. There really is no downside. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

Our Place Always Pan $145 at Our Place Our Place Always Pan Stephanie Griffin/CNN Truth is, I might be the last person on this earth to have just gotten my hands on the cult-favorite Always Pan — and it didn’t take me more than one go in the kitchen to understand the hype! I got mine in the color Steam and it’s the perfect color if you, like me, are into neutrals. This pan truly does it all; it steams, strains, fries, boils, braises, sears, serves, stores and even has a built-in spoon rest for my spatula! It’s also nontoxic and nonstick, so any leftover food just slides right off. I wish I didn’t wait this long to get one! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Serta 4-Inch Pillowtop and Memory Foam Mattress Topper $249.99 $199.99 at Mattress Firm Serta 4-Inch Pillowtop and Memory Foam Mattress Topper Rachel Lubitz/CNN I recently stayed at an Airbnb in Santa Fe, New Mexico that had the absolute comfiest bed of my life. After one night sleeping there I messaged the host and she said that the bed I was on had a discontinued Serta mattress topper on it (naturally) but upon some investigating, this one is almost identical. And let me tell you, it's worth every penny. For people who want to sink into their bed every night and feel like they're being cradled by a cloud, this is what you get. It's made with a 3-inch layer of memory foam topped with a plush pillowtop, and I truly, seriously haven't slept this well in actual years. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Scentbird Subscription $16.95 per month at Scentbird Scentbird Subscription Marissa Miller/CNN I love having travel-sized scents on me at all times, even when I’m not traveling. The Scentbird subscription service is an incredibly affordable and low-stakes way for me to try out new scents without having to commit to a full-sized version. First up: a baby vial of Viva La Juicy Fleur, which has lasted a lot longer than I expected. — Marissa Miller, production editor

Revival Washed Cotton Sheet Set From $159 at Revival Revival Washed Cotton Sheet Set Rachel Lubitz/CNN As a hot sleeper, I take cooling sheets very seriously. And these are some of the best I've tried. Made of 100% cotton, they're super-breathable and cool to the touch. Not only that but I'm obsessed with this light orange color that makes for a nice pop on my bed. So far they've washed up beautifully too, so I know I'll have them for years. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Cozy Earth Silk Pillows $279 $223.20 at Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Silk Pillows Caroline Curran/CNN I tend to be a pretty good sleeper, so I’d never really invested much thought or money into pillows for my bed. That said, these pillows are absolutely worth the price. They’re impossibly soft and silky and keep their shape wonderfully. Excuse the cliche, but it really feels like resting your head on a cloud. — Caroline Curran, associate editor

VieBeauty Lash and Brow Serum $39.99 $28.99 at Amazon VieBeauty Lash and Brow Serum Savannah Born/CNN I’ve been using this every day for the past month or two and I’ve noticed significant growth. My eyelashes are naturally on the longer side, so I use the serum primarily on my brows. All it takes is two weeks of applying once a day to start seeing changes. Now, my morning routine would feel empty without this serum! — Savannah Born, Underscored intern

Hudson Wilder Aita Amber Base Tall Glasses $43 at The Six Bells Hudson Wilder Aita Amber Base Tall Glasses Rachel Lubitz/CNN I feel like the second I turned 30 my entire life became all about finding the coolest glassware on the internet. And with these, I may have succeeded. From a Brooklyn-based shop called The Six Bells, which specializes in antiques as well as new and often handmade pieces that look just as special as the old stuff, these glasses have made drinking anything from wine to plain water feel cool as hell. They're wonderful to hold in the hand, don't feel too delicate and there's even a shorter version that I'm now eyeing. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Grown Alchemist Body Cleanser $44 at Ulta Grown Alchemist Body Cleanser Sarai Thompson/CNN I’ve used all kinds of body washes, but I’m in love with the fragrance and deep clean when using this cleanser from Grown Alchemist. This wash is made with rosewood, tangerine and chamomile extract and does not leave my skin feeling dry and in immediate need of moisture. The aroma stays on my skin even after I get out of the shower. Even on the days when I don’t wear perfume, I get asked what fragrance I use. — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator

Modloft Beekman Bookcase $1,500 at Modloft Modloft Beekman Bookcase Marissa Miller/CNN I take so much pride in my minimalist, mid-century modern Modloft bookcase that I prefer to style it with décor items rather than books. Its smoked bronze glass panels gently reflect light, and it serves as a serious conversation piece (which usually begins with “Why are there so few books in this bookcase as a writer?”). My cats basically live in it too, so it doubles as a sturdy play and hiding area for them. I can foresee this sturdy bookcase outliving me, which I’m totally fine with. — Marissa Miller, production editor

Bearaby Large Hugget $129 at Bearaby Bearaby Large Hugget Stephanie Griffin/CNN I’m not quite sure who is more obsessed with my Rosewood Hugget, me or my dog?! Regardless, this knot-shaped pillow is gently weighted to relieve stress, and is the absolute perfect pop of color in my all-white bedroom. The material — made from plant-based foam — is so soft, and the large size makes it incredibly easy to wrap myself around it at night. I got to try this product early, but I highly suggest you join their “weight list” (pun very much intended) ahead of their launch on Aug. 9. You won’t regret it! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray From $12 at Tower 28 Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray Natasha Hatendi/CNN Very hot weather can sometimes trigger my eczema, and the Tower 28 facial spray helps to keep my skin hydrated and calm even when It’s too hot to do anything. It’s a beauty bag must-have for me and it’s perfect to carry around while on the go. — Natasha Hatendi, photo editor

Atlas Coffee Club Cold Brew From $9 at Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club Cold Brew Rachel Lubitz/CNN Summer is the time for cold brew, and when I heard my favorite coffee subscription service Atlas Coffee Club was getting into the game, I had to try it. The company sends you a bag of grounds specifically for cold brew, filters that make brewing easy and a tasting card that elaborates on the notes and flavors within each bag. I made it one very hot summer night and by morning was drinking some of the tastiest — and strongest — cold brew I've ever tried. If you're more of an iced coffee person than a hot, I can't recommend this enough. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Retrospec Zed Longboard $79.99 at Amazon Retrospec Zed Longboard Marissa Miller/CNN Longboarding is my preferred summer transportation method, and the beginner-friendly Retrospec makes it easy and relatively safe to get around and get some light cardio in. It has an extra wide and sturdy deck to make cruising over potholes and cracks in the sidewalk less of a daunting task, and most importantly, it helps me channel my inner Bart Simpson. — Marissa Miller, production editor

Merit Beauty Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade $24 at Merit Merit Beauty Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade Stephanie Griffin/CNN There hasn’t been a single day I’ve left my house this month without putting on Merit’s brow pomade. The formula is clean and cruelty-free and the wand, with each swipe, has just the right amount of product on it, always leaving my brows looking fluffy and full. I’m constantly impressed with how long my brow hairs are held in place, never smudging or flaking. I’ve even been asked by my friends whether or not I’ve gotten my brows tinted while wearing it, and to be honest, sometimes I ask myself that too — it’s just that good. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

MacBook Air M2 From $1,199 at Apple MacBook Air M2 Mike Andronico/CNN The new MacBook Air is my favorite laptop in years. It borrows everything I loved about last year's 14-inch MacBook Pro — including a more seamless display, satisfyingly big function keys and the ever-useful MagSafe charger — and packs it into a beautifully thin and light design that weighs even less than before. The M2 processor inside makes it one of the fastest laptops ever, and it handles my daily workload (and my barrage of Chrome tabs and Discord chats after-hours) without breaking a sweat. This laptop is just a joy to use, and the one I'd recommend to most people buying a new MacBook. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer

Partake All the Cookies! Family Pack, 8-Pack $39.99 at Partake Partake All the Cookies! Family Pack, 8-Pack Stephanie Griffin/CNN As someone who tries to remain gluten- and dairy-free as often as possible, it is incredibly hard to find options that don’t taste chalky. These cookies from Partake — which are free from the top nine allergens — are seriously so tasty and melt right in my mouth. These are just some of my favorites from over the month, but trust me, if you live with others, they will go fast so you should probably snag a variety pack — or 10. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Nécessaire The Sunscreen $35 at Sephora Nécessaire The Sunscreen Rachel Lubitz/CNN It's been hot this month, and as a fair-skinned redhead I have to take sun protection very seriously. I'm constantly on the quest for a sunscreen that doesn't make me break out, isn't too oily, isn't too dry and doesn't have that signature kinda-icky sunscreen smell. And this one from Nécessaire, one of my favorite body care brands on the market, has become an instant favorite. There's no white cast, no sunscreen smell and it's great for both body and face. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Botana Bedding Hemp Bedding Bundle $520 From $468 at Botana Bedding Botana Bedding Hemp Bedding Bundle Chelsea Stone/CNN We’re all about cooling sheets to help beat the summer heat. The latest set you should consider picking up? Botana Bedding’s Hemp Bedding Bundle in the pleasingly neutral Oat Milk colorway. The brand specializes in 100% hemp bedding, which is naturally antibacterial, antimicrobial, hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking and thermoregulating in addition to being eco-friendly. The sheets themselves feel ultra-luxurious, and as a sweaty sleeper, I can attest to them being particularly comfy during New York’s latest heat wave. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

Meridian The Trimmer $74 $69.99 at Amazon Meridian The Trimmer Sophie Shaw/CNN This is technically a ball trimmer, but a woman on TikTok convinced me to try it. In the video, she says she bought it because she figured something that was safe for a guy’s nether regions would be gentle enough for the bikini area, and also because “nothing pink with a blade that I’ve ever purchased has worked for me.” I felt that. The trimmer is super effective and easy to use, and I love the simple design. It comes with dual-ended guards, so you can pick how close the shave is. I haven’t gotten razor burn from it at all, and it’s honestly upgraded my grooming routine. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Oribe Côte D’azur Scented Candle, Côte D’azur Replenishing Body Wash & Côte D’Azur Restorative Body Crème $78 at Oribe, $48 at Oribe and $65 at Oribe Oribe Côte D’azur Scented Candle, Côte D’azur Replenishing Body Wash & Côte D’Azur Restorative Body Crème Stephanie Griffin/CNN There hasn’t been an Oribe hair care product I’ve tried and haven’t liked, so I was beyond excited to learn about the brand's expansion into candles and body care this past month. I can’t stop reaching for my Côte D’azur candle (the brand's signature scent) and not only is it gorgeous in itself, but it fills my entire home with hints of sandalwood, bergamot and jasmine, creating a seductive, all-around vibey environment. And naturally, when I’m not home to enjoy my new favorite candle, I lather myself in the Côte D’azur-scented body wash and cream before I leave and my skin feels super soft and hydrated, but best of all, smells incredible. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Oura Alta Towel $155 $119 at Oura Oura Alta Towel Sarai Thompson/CNN This towel is all things luxurious. From day one of testing the Alta towel, I was highly impressed by how quickly the towel dried my skin, the plush and soft cotton feel and I was lint-free! The towel feels like it came out of the wash with every use because it was actually created to kill bacteria that usually dwells in our towels over time. I honestly don’t know if I could go back to a regular towel! — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator

KBShimmer Shade Shifter Multichrome Nail Polish $13 at Amazon Lindsey Smith/CNN Nothing makes me giddy quite like color-changing nail polish. The KBShimmer Shade Shifter polish is an affordable way to get pretty nails that last. I’ve sat for way too long staring at my nails and moving them at different angles to see the different colors. I also love this brand because it’s cruelty-free and is free of formaldehyde and other gross chemicals. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover $299 From $239.20 at Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover Stephanie Griffin/CNN I can’t even begin to describe my obsession with Cozy Earth. Unless you’ve frequently read CNN Underscored’s editors' picks, then you probably get it and/or have already been influenced to try something and definitely get the hype. This month, to top off my already cloud-like bed, I added the silky soft duvet cover over my Cozy Earth comforter, and it’s simply the best ever. It looks luxe, feels like the “softest ever” as Oprah puts it, and is cozy yet breathable. Most importantly, I’ve been staying cool at night during this NYC heatwave. This piece is pricey, but trust me, it’s absolutely worth every single penny. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Brooklinen Checkerboard Bath Sheets $89 $80.10 at Brooklinen Brooklinen Checkerboard Bath Sheets Chelsea Stone/CNN Brooklinen is known for its top-notch towels, and the brand’s latest drop is no different. It was love at first sight for me and these pink and orange checkerboard bath sheets. Not only are they incredibly eye-catching for days spent poolside, but they’re also so soft that I’ve been using them at home too. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

Osea Salts of the Earth Body Scrub $48 at Nordstrom Osea Salts of the Earth Body Scrub Stephanie Griffin/CNN Award-winning and 5-star rated, this luxe scrub transports me to the spa every time I use it. Not only does it smell incredible, but the Himalayan Pink Salt gently sloughs away dead skin (it’s a must-have if you regularly self-tan) and the Shea Butter leaves my arms, legs and everything in between hydrated for days. Now I actually look forward to shower days! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Osea Red Algae Mask $48 at Revolve Osea Red Algae Mask Stephanie Griffin/CNN There’s just something about a good mask that rounds out my nighttime skin care routine. I especially love this seaweed-packed clarifying mask because I can actually feel it working, and my face always looks soft and supple after each use. I also like to apply it as an overnight spot treatment when I’m breaking out and it noticeably reduces any redness and swelling by the very next day. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Pura Diffuser Set From $44 at Pura Pura Diffuser Set Caroline Curran/CNN This plug-in diffuser set from Pura wafts pleasant fragrances through my apartment whenever I want, thanks to the associated app that lets you easily customize a schedule. I love scented candles, but this hazard-free alternative lets you safely wake up, fall asleep and arrive home to the scent of your choosing. Even better, you don’t need to constantly fill it with water like most essential oil diffusers and you can alternate seamlessly among different scents. — Caroline Curran, associate editor

Mutha No.1 Serum $140 at Mutha Mutha No.1 Serum Chelsea Stone/CNN Mutha’s Body Butter is the stuff of legend by now, but I’m personally freaking out about how much I love the cult-favorite brand’s No.1 serum. This do-it-all product is formulated with Muthaload Core Technology that’s meant to target inflammation, plus vitamin C for reducing pigmentation, preventing sun damage and increasing collagen. After only a couple weeks of use, my skin is noticeably brighter and clearer, and while it’s definitely a splurge, I’ve found that a little drop goes a long way. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

Cozy Earth Women’s Bamboo Ultra-Soft Square Neck Tank & Mid-Length Shorts $90 at Cozy Earth and $95 at Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Women’s Bamboo Ultra-Soft Square Neck Tank & Mid-Length Shorts Stephanie Griffin/CNN The only thing better than cozy bedding? Cozy loungewear. This matching black tank and shorts set have been my go-to for bed and lounging around the house all day. Despite the 90+ degree weather, it’s kept me comfortable and cool, and is so soft I have serious trouble taking it off. The neckline is flattering and even after wearing it so often this month, it’s remained good as new! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Vacation Classic Sunscreen Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $20 at Nordstrom Vacation Classic Sunscreen Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Rachel Lubitz/CNN I first fell in love with this spray sunscreen because of its packaging. (Anything with a retro '80s aesthetic right now is cool to me.) But then after spraying it and seeing how well it works, consider me hooked. The entire Vacation sunscreen line is great, but this spray was an absolute lifesaver for me while at the beach. Not only does it literally smell like a vacation, but it didn't leave me feeling greasy or sticky, which plenty of spray sunscreens have made me feel. As someone who can sweat a lot, I didn't feel like this was dripping off me either. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Pause Well Aging Cooling Mist $39 at Amazon Pause Well Aging Cooling Mist Sophie Shaw/CNN While I don’t get hot flashes (this spray was technically made for menopausal women), this summer has been scorching, and any relief is welcome. Made with a menthol derivative and other plant extracts to help you cool down, the spray has an almost immediate effect. You can spritz it on the back of the neck, wrists and even your face to feel the cooling sensation. It has a subtle minty scent (thanks to the menthol) that is refreshing, too. I won’t leave the house without it for the rest of summer. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

LG C1 OLED $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy LG C1 OLED Mike Andronico/CNN I finally bit the bullet on the mega-popular LG C1 OLED TV during a big Prime Day sale, and I'm very happy with my purchase so far. This 48-inch 4K TV has proven to be worth the hype, with sharp picture quality, deep blacks and rich colors that have all made for a big upgrade from my older Sony Bravia set. The TV's webOS interface has all the apps I need, the motion-controlled Magic Remote makes navigation a breeze, and most importantly, it's fully equipped to make the most out of my PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S while I'm gaming. Seriously, I don't know how I've gone this long without playing Halo Infinite at a blistering 120 frames per second. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer

Branche Olive Oil $40 at Branche Branche Olive Oil Chelsea Stone/CNN The latest in DTC olive oil, Branche is committed to sourcing, transparency and flavor. The brand, whose olives come from a seventh-generation, family-run farm in southern Spain, offers a set of two oils — No. 1 (bold and herbaceous) and No. 2 (delicate and buttery), also sold separately — both of which are equally delicious in different ways. I loved that the set came with a booklet about the oils’ origin and suggestions for food pairings. Not to mention, the bottles are pretty enough to display on your kitchen counter. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

Glamglow Superserum 6-Acid Refining Treatment Serum $65 at Sephora Glamglow Superserum 6-Acid Refining Treatment Serum Lindsey Smith/CNN I wish I could have an effortless skin care routine, but my life is too chaotic for that. I’m the kind of person who loves a “one and done” take and the GlamGlow Superserum does just that for me. After just a few days of using the serum, my face felt so much softer and smoother. As someone with a lot of texture it was a pleasant change. It’s a little pricey but the bottle lasts a long time since you don’t need a ton of product. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Tkees Lily Vegan Flip Flops $55 at Tkees Tkees Lily Vegan Flip Flops Caroline Curran/CNN I’m convinced these vegan leather flip flops from Tkees are the chicest slip-on shoe you can buy. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or heading to dinner, they’re a great addition to any outfit and come in a variety of shades to match or complement your skin tone. — Caroline Curran, associate editor

Daisy By Shelby Oakley $50 at Daisy By Shelby Daisy By Shelby Oakley Stephanie Griffin/CNN If you, like me, are always on the hunt for the next fashion-forward dog accessory, turn your eyes toward Daisy By Shelby. The female-led brand just launched its new line of dog collars this past month and they’re seriously too-cool. I got Teddy the Oakley, which stands out against his fluffy, light brown fur, and it features white and lime green checkers and rust-resistant metal hardware. I also love that they’re chew-proof, since Teddy has a history of sinking his teeth into…pretty much everything. I definitely have my eyes on this faux-fur-lined, floral collar for winter, too. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Bridgerton x Kitsch Satin Pillow Scrunchies $19 at Kitsch Bridgerton x Kitsch Satin Pillow Scrunchies Lindsey Smith/CNN If you have thick hair like I do, you know it can be a hassle to try and find hair ties and scrunchies that don’t fall out or snap. Because I love both “Bridgerton” and the color lavender I had to try out the show’s collab with Kitsch. While they’re meant to be used to sleep with, I like to use them as everyday scrunchies to add a bit of fun to my outfits. They keep my hair in place and don’t leave any creases. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Minor Figures Barista Oat (Light), 6-Pack $25 at Minor Figures Minor Figures Barista Oat (Light), 6-Pack Rachel Lubitz/CNN Never thought I'd see the day where I'd be recommending milk to you all, but here we are. I'm usually an almond milk girl with my coffee and cereal, but this particular oat milk has changed me forever. My coffee now tastes smoother and richer than ever before, and it adds such a nice taste to all my favorite cereals too. Am I also swayed by this super-cute carton design? Maybe. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

EspressOh Dewy Latte $30 at EspressOh EspressOh Dewy Latte Sophie Shaw/CNN This multi-use beauty product can be used as skin care, primer, a glow booster to mix with foundation or, my personal favorite, as a highlighter. It’s comparable to Glossier Futuredew, but sinks into the skin more and feels less sticky. I like to tap a little on my cheekbones, either alone or on top of highlighter, for a glowy effect. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

OTM Cannes Vanity Case $249 at OTM OTM Cannes Vanity Case Sophie Shaw/CNN I’m a bit of a bag lady — I find it easiest to keep my beauty routine organized if they have dedicated cosmetic bags, plus it makes it easy to grab and go when I have to travel, too. I have a bag for my morning skin care, nighttime products and I’ve moved my makeup into this chic leather case. Not only is it stylish but it also has a heat-resistant lining to help regulate the temperature inside and keep your products fresh. I keep my makeup near my windows, because I like doing my makeup in natural light, so knowing that the products are protected from the sun and heat is a major plus. The case is also super spacious, tall enough to store foundation and other bottles upright and it comes with a removable organizer. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

54Celsius Twist Candle From $40 at 54Celsius 54Celsius Twist Candle Tobey Grumet/CNN Now that I can finally have (controlled) dinner parties, I wanted a simple table decoration that could easily wow guests without too much fuss. I love the flexibility of this Twist candle because lo and behold: I don't need a holder! Plus it looks great and comes in so many fabulous colors. My favorite? The mint green and summery red. — Tobey Grumet, contributing editor

Aura Cacia Chill Pill Oil Roll-On $9.03 $8.10 at Amazon Aura Cacia Chill Pill Oil Roll-On Savannah Born/CNN This blend is not too overpowering. It is a subtle mixture of different essential oils like lavender, orange, chamomile and peppermint. Plus, the roll-on feature makes it very easy to apply. The box recommends applying to wrists and temples, however I’ve noticed I feel most relaxed after applying on my neck and under my nose. — Savannah Born, Underscored intern