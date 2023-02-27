I've gotten to the age where a wine subscription sounds like just about the best idea imaginable. I'm not a huge wine connoisseur — my favorite is Lambrusco since it basically tastes like grape juice — but I do love trying new things and having people who actually know what they're doing show me the way. That's how I felt with this first shipment from Firstleaf, a wine subscription company that first gets to know what you like, then sends wines (many of which have gorgeous bottles, which is what I really care about second to the taste) that they think you'd like. So far in my first box of six bottles they've completely gotten me. All the reds are juicy and fruity, and the whites aren't too dry or sweet. All the bottles come with their own bios (like a dating profile but for wine) that tells you the level of sweetness, acidity and more you can expect. If you're looking for a fun activity with friends or you're just sick of getting the same bottle at the store every week, I can't say how exciting getting this package at my door was already. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor