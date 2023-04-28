Editors' Picks Sometimes, everyday products our editors use don’t make it into our in-depth, long-form comparative pieces in which we vigorously test similar products head-to-head. That’s where our Editors’ Picks come in — where we highlight everyday products we personally stand by and use on a daily basis, and think you should too.

In April, we were introduced to a plethora of products, from fancy floss and New Balance sneakers to a Skims dress lookalike. Some were forgettable, while others left a lasting impression. Because we’re committed to spotlighting the best products out there, we’ve decided to curate roundups of our favorite products we try each month.

Keep reading to check out the products we tested and couldn't get enough of in April

Cocofloss Rainbow Set Caroline Curran/CNN I’m proud to say that I’m a habitual daily flosser, but a little extra motivation never hurts — and Cocofloss is better than anything else I’ve used. It’s soft on the gums (and fingers) but never shreds and thick enough to grab any bits of food lodged between my teeth. Plus, the limited-edition rainbow set provides a year’s worth of floss in subtle flavors like peppermint, passion fruit, coconut and more. — Caroline Curran, deals editor $60 $40 with code MOMSPARKLE at Cocofloss

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed Sophie Shaw/CNN I love a good multi-use makeup product and I am fully obsessed with this lip and cheek color. It features the same balm-to-powder technology as Danessa Myricks’ Yummy Skin Blurry Balm Powder Foundation, which caught my eye on social media for its creamy application and matte finish. When I heard the blush version was launching, I was eager to try it — it didn’t disappoint. A little goes a long way and it’s super easy to blend for a soft, diffused look. I use my fingers to tap a bit on my cheeks and blend out as needed. If I feel like doing a matching lip, I’ll first apply some lip balm and then tap the balm powder on top. The impressive color payoff, unique formula and two-in-one factor make it a standout product that I know I’ll keep in my makeup routine. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor $35 at Sephora

New Balance 327 Sneakers Emily McNutt/CNN These sneakers from New Balance are one of the most comfortable pieces of footwear that have graced my feet. They're available in a slew of colors and pair well with just about any outfit. I've walked many miles in them with nary a blister — even on first wear. I'll be ordering more colors in this versatile sneaker in time for summer. — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor $100 at New Balance

The Landmark Project National Parks Playing Cards Kai Burkhardt/CNN I’ve been obsessed with everything about national parks for a while now, so when I was researching for a story covering our favorite national park-themed gear, I was thrilled to find The Landmark Project. The brand’s main partner is with the US Forest Service (hence all the Smokey the Bear gear), but it also makes cute park-themed products like these adorable playing cards. — Kai Burkhardt, sustainability and outdoors editor $15 at The Landmark Project

Saie Glowy Supergel Stephanie Griffin/CNN I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Saie’s Glowy Supergel is the next Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. Admittedly, it’s popped up on my TikTok For You Page quite a few times over the last year or so, but after actually trying it, I simply can’t believe it hasn’t sold out yet! The product is water-based and packed with a handful of skin-nourishing ingredients, so it’s essentially a skin-care makeup hybrid and really glides onto the skin and melts into it instantly. Lightweight enough to be worn on its own or under makeup, it also has a pearlescent hue that leaves me looking lit-from-within. Fresh, illuminated and glowy skin is just one click away, trust me! — Stephanie Griffin, social lead $28 at Saie

Ruffwear Flagline Harness Kai Burkhardt/CNN My dog Miso is barrel chested, so sometimes harnesses don’t fit very well on her. That’s not the fact, however, with this insanely adorable one from Ruffwear. The Flagline is a lightweight, minimal harness perfect for hiking. It’s got a back clip, a front clip and even a handle for when we come across obstacles that are too big for Miso to conquer by herself. — Kai Burkhardt, sustainability and outdoors editor $70 at Ruffwear

Crown Affair The Flexible Hold Finishing Gel Stephanie Griffin/CNN This gel-cream and brush companion is the key to a flawless, frizz-free slicked back bun or pony — and I’m never turning back and using an alternative product again. Unlike other gels on the market, this product is lightweight yet holds all types of hair styles all day long and doesn’t leave your hands with a sticky or greasy residue. Oh and it smells absolutely divine, too! — Stephanie Griffin, social lead $42 at Sephora

Garmin Vivosmart 4 Marissa Miller/CNN Marissa Miller/CNN I didn’t realize how obsessed I was with my Garmin Vivosmart 4 until I lost mine this week and immediately Amazon Primed myself a new one for the next day. Unlike other smartwatches/fitness trackers I’ve tried, it has a serious low profile akin to that of a bracelet so it doesn’t interfere with my look too much (or I’m able to conceal it with a scrunchy). It’s helped me get *so* much better about taking enough steps in a day, which adds to my overall feeling of productivity and well-being. I also love that when I’m training clients, I can easily use the stopwatch function so I don’t have to clunkily fiddle with my phone. — Marissa Miller, contributing editor $90 at Amazon

SheaMoisture Aloe Butter Scalp Moisture Shampoo Rachel Dennis/CNN As someone who struggles with a dry scalp, this line of products from Shea Moisture is a new favorite of mine. The shampoo and conditioner leave my scalp and 4c hair feeling clean but not stripped of moisture, while the cream (which I use whenever my scalp needs some extra attention) does a great job of soothing my scalp and leaving it flake-free. — Rachel Dennis, editorial coordinator $17 at Target

Tan-Luxe Express Water Stephanie Griffin/CNN This month, I had the chance to test out Tan-Luxe’s newest baby, Express Water, before everyone else, courtesy of the brands Global Tanning Expert, Lex DiMarchi. Unlike most self-tanners, the product is transparent and water-based, so it doesn’t transfer onto white clothing or bed sheets, or leave you feeling sticky or orange immediately after application. Also, like its name implies, a healthy, natural tan develops in only 30-minutes, which I personally love, because I’m always on-the-go and don’t have time to sit around all day and wait for results. As someone whose personally tried every single popular self-tanner on the market, I can’t recommend this product enough! — Stephanie Griffin, social lead $48 at Ulta

Quince Tencel Jersey Tank Maxi Dress Stephanie Griffin/CNN Ultra-soft, stretchy and pill-proof, this sleeveless, scoop next maxi dress is comfy, versatile and breathable, a formula that makes for THE perfect summer dress. And if we’re being real, probably the only one I’ll be wearing when the temps rise. Best of all, it’s under-$50 and comes in three neutral hues to rotate between. Add this to your cart, ASAP! — Stephanie Griffin, social lead $40 at Quince

Skandinavisk Fjord-Scented Reed Diffuser Emily McNutt/CNN I'm a sucker for a great-smelling reed diffuser, and this one from Skandinavisk is one of the freshest scents I've had. As the name might suggest, this one transports me to the Scandinavian fjords — think notes of wood, wild berries and wildflowers. While it's an investment, the brand says it provides up to three months of fragrance to keep your home smelling fresh for weeks to come. — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor $53 at Selfridges

Sonic Editions Tyrrhenian Sea Stephanie Griffin/CNN This month, I’ve specifically focused on refreshing my living space, starting with incorporating more artwork on my (many) bare white walls. Part of the brands ‘Summer Dreaming Collection’, this medium-sized piece featuring the Tyrrhenian Sea is so incredibly life-like, I either can’t stop staring at it or often times just feel like packing up my bags and moving to a coastal town and never coming back. Between the actual print and frame, it’s so high-quality and best of all, only cost me a fraction of the price compared to some other artwork brands out there on the market right now! — Stephanie Griffin, social lead From $149 at Sonic Editions

Reef X Sanctuary Cushion Vista Hi Lindsey Smith/CNN As someone who grew up in a beach town, sandals were as much as a staple as a bikini. I’ve been a huge fan of REEF since the early aughts, and the brand recently partnered up with Sanctuary to create a limited-edition vegan leather astrology collection. These gradient platforms are extremely comfortable, and I love that I can wear them with a swimsuit or with a dress. Plus, since I’m on the short side, the extra boost in height is appreciated. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor $70 at Reef

iS Clinical Active Peel System Sophie Shaw/CNN This two-step exfoliator is in my current skin cycling routine and I love feeling how baby soft my skin feels each morning after doing the peel. It also creates a cooling effect on the skin, which I find tingly and refreshing (those with skin sensitivity might want to steer clear, however, as the sensation is quite strong and is caused by menthol). The first wipe uses botanical acids to chemically exfoliate, helping to smooth the skin and clear pores. After a few minutes, I follow with the second wipe, which neutralizes the exfoliating ingredients and hydrates the skin. I’ve used the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Pads — which are also a great option — and find that these are a bit stronger. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor $88 at Amazon $88 at Dermstore

Opinel Les Forgés 1890 6-Inch Chef Knife Tobey Grumet/CNN You’ll never know for sure that you’re not using a great knife until you finally use a great knife. That’s how it felt the first time I wielded the this Les Forges 1890 Chef Knife by Opinel. Crafted in France, this workhorse of a 6-inch knife fits perfectly in my hand and is so easy to handle. The blade slices through most everything — even thinly cutting tomatoes is a simple task. Plus, the gorgeous, water-resistant beech wood handle helps keep the mess at bay and looks fantastic in my kitchen. I may not be a gourmet chef, but Opinel certainly makes me look like one. — Tobey Grumet, reviews editor $169 at Food52

FitFlop F-Mode Luxe Leather Flatform Toe-Post Sandals Stephanie Griffin/CNN I must be in my dupe era, because I discovered a pair of sandals that rival famous ready-to-wear brand, The Row’s, Ginza Sandals, that just happen to be over $900 and WAY over my budget. TikTok told me flip-flops are in again, so I was pleased to find a similar pair at the fraction of the cost. With similar minimalistic designs and high-quality leather, I’ll be wearing these with just about everything this summer! I’m also happy to report that I’ve incurred no blisters thus far! — Stephanie Griffin, social lead $130 at FitFlop

Ruffwear Powder Hound Jacket Kai Burkhardt/CNN There was a surprise snowstorm earlier this April, and I was so glad I had this insulated jacket for Miso. It’s got little sleeves to help trap in heat and is waterproof so Miso was free to run around in the snow and slush without fear of getting too wet or cold. — Kai Burkhardt, sustainability and outdoors editor $100 at Ruffwear

Quince Tencel Rib Knit Maxi Slip Dress Stephanie Griffin/CNN Could this be a dupe for the viral Skims Lounge Dress? I absolutely think so! Nearly identical in shape, cut and feel, not only does the Tencel Rib Knit Maxi Slip Dress from Quince rival the TikTok viral number, but it’s nearly half the price. Although I already have it in black, I’ll surely be stocking up on the other colors and wearing it all spring long! — Stephanie Griffin, social lead $50 at Quince

Alex Crane Sun Tee Lindsey Smith/CNN If you’re looking for an everyday tee that’ll keep you cool in summer, I highly recommend investing in the Sun Tee by Alex Crane. It’s made from 100% sustainability-grown linen and is so breathable — I always look forward to wearing mine. The brand has the shirt available for men and women and it’ll surely become a wardrobe staple. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor $65 at Alex Crane

Chanel Lunaire Satin Powder Highlighter Sophie Shaw/CNN Social media might be obsessed with Chanel’s bronzing cream at the moment, but you shouldn’t sleep on this dreamy illuminating highlighter either. The powder is 1) gorgeous in the palette, featuring an imprint of its famous No.5 perfume bottle, and 2) gorgeous on the skin, giving a warm, subtle shimmer to the complexion. I apply it all over my face (after blush and contour) for a bronzed, glowy finish. The oversized palette was launched as part of the brand’s holiday collection last year, which means the limited-edition product won’t be around forever. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor $88 at Saks Fifth Avenue $88 at Macy's

Arc’teryx Norvan Windshell Jacket Tobey Grumet/CNN Spring has sprung, and that means the weather here in NYC can change on a dime. Sunny one minute, raining the next. Which is why I love this outrageously lightweight shell jacket from the hip, outdoor purveyor Arc’teryx. Weighing in at a featherweight 65 grams, I have the fun, bright yellow Sprint color, though it comes in the white Atmos and pink Groovie colors as well. Not only does donning the Norvan Windshell feel like wearing next to nothing when I’m on a run, but it can be folded up and thrown it in my carryon bag for summer travel. And did I mention that I doubles as a cool wardrobe addition for any trip as well? — Tobey Grumet, reviews editor $130 at Arc'teryx

La Sportiva Jackal II Kai Burkhardt/CNN I’ve been getting into trail running recently and, while I’m not crushing mountains yet, these shoes have been fantastic. They’re lightweight and the grip on them is amazing. I feel fully confident running down trails, hopping on and over tree branches and rocks. They’re a really comfortable option for normal hikes too. — Kai Burkhardt, sustainability and outdoors editor $165 at La Sportiva

Buck Mason Silken Twill Studio Shirt Dress Lindsey Smith/CNN The perfect spring dress exists and it’s the Silken Twill Studio Dress by Buck Mason. It’s breezy, chic and can be dressed up or down. It’s the perfect piece that you can throw on when you’re unsure of what to wear. I absolutely adore this brand because it is so transparent about the clothes-making process (they knit all their own fabrics!). If you’re trying to swap out fast fashion for clothes that’ll last more than one season, I highly recommend this brand. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor $228 at Buck Mason

Papier Wonder Daily Planner Stephanie Griffin/CNN Truthfully, I’m a bit chaotic when it comes to taking notes. I have a million deserted Google Docs and spiral notebooks and nothing is ever systematic or organized. While I know I’m late to the party, one of my New Years’ resolutions is to be more intentional with my time, so I’m excited to start fresh with Papier’s planners. Whether I’m writing a work to-do or setting some personal growth goals, I now have a place to write each thought down and most importantly, will know where to look back too to remind myself of something and hold myself accountable. Also, you can personalize them and choose your cover colors, so if you’re like me, you won’t want to hide them under your desk or bed anymore! — Stephanie Griffin, social lead $32 at Papier

Breville Precision Brewer Thermal Coffee Maker Rachel Lubitz/CNN I moved in April, and I took my new grown-up digs as a sign to finally upgrade my own coffee maker. I had previously had a very cute but very basic Beautiful by Drew Barrymore coffee maker that was great at making drip coffee and ... nothing else. So with this coffee maker I wanted it to not only make great drip but cold brew, and offer more precision when it came to exactly how my coffee would end up tasting. This has done a remarkable job in the weeks I've used it. I pre-program it every night so that I wake up to toasty coffee every morning, and it keeps warm for hours after brewing. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor $330 $275 at Amazon $330 at Breville

Bedrock Mountain Clogs Kai Burkhardt/CNN I’m very impatiently waiting for the weather to get nicer so I can wear these cute clogs even more. They’re built for adventure with an ultra-durable and grippy outsole, but keep things cute with a clog-inspired design. I’ve been loving these close-toed sandals, and planning on wearing them all summer whether I’m at the lake or hiking up a mountain. — Kai Burkhardt, sustainability and outdoors editor $160 at Bedrock

Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Matte Setting Spray Sophie Shaw/CNN This new setting spray has helped keep my oily T-zone from becoming slick and shiny by the end of the day. I’ve used it both with foundation and on my bare skin, and either way it keeps my face looking fresh. It gives a natural finish — not flat matte — that maintains until I take my makeup off. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor $38 at Sephora

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Lindsey Smith/CNN Quince almost seems too good to be true: Luxury materials at affordable prices that are also sustainable and made in factories with equitable wages. The top-rated and bestselling Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is my new favorite piece of clothing. It is incredibly soft, versatile and lightweight enough to layer on especially chilly spring days. You can pair it with jeans as well as you can with business attire. With 14 shades to choose from there is a color for everyone and it is an item that will never go out of style. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor $50 at Quince

Revival Presse Rug Rachel Lubitz/CNN One of the most space-changing pieces of decor you can buy a new apartment is a very good rug. And man have I found one. After obsessing over tons of Moroccan rugs online, I figured that I need to scale back a bit. I wanted a vintage, one-of-a-kind feel without the one-of-a-kind price tag, which led me to the surprisingly affordable and wonderful home brand Revival. They have tons of more expensive truly one-of-a-kind rugs to pick from, but I fell in love with this hand-knotted, 100% wool, super-soft and extremely unique rug that looks perfect under a dining table. The colors are rich and I absolutely love the long shag that makes it feel soft enough to sleep on — which my cat now does regularly. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor $450 From $399 at Revival

Castlery Brighton Oval Dining Table Rachel Lubitz/CNN The dining table that looks so good on top of that rug? This beauty. While I'm rather ashamed to say that it took me 31 years of living to have a dining table of my own, the fact that it looks like this is pretty damn cool. While shopping around for one I had a few rules: I wanted it to be oval, small enough for four people but also able to squeeze in six in a pinch, and in a dark wood since that's my vibe. This ticked all the boxes and then some. It was exceptionally simple to assemble (it's amazing what a single Allen wrench and one determined woman can achieve together) and feels sturdy enough that I know I'll have it for years to come. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor $799 at Castlery

Pique Organic Sun Goddess Matcha Stephanie Griffin/CNN For a plethora of reasons, I’ve swapped coffee for a warm cup of matcha — and so far? No regrets. It’s made from organic, ceremonial-grade matcha green tea powder and isn’t totally bitter or too sweet. Also, it comes in individual packets, so I never feel like I’m wasting the precious (and slightly pricy!) powder. I no longer have the coffee jitters, but get long-lasting energy and if I do say so myself, my skin has been extra glowy lately, something I attribute to its skin-nourishing ingredients. I’m almost out, which speaks for itself, so I’ll absolutely be adding another box or two to my Amazon cart. — Stephanie Griffin, social lead $66 at Amazon

Saylor Reba Top Lindsey Smith/CNN Saylor is always my go-to brand for bright, summery clothes. I recently picked up the brand’s rainbow crocheted Reba top and it’s so fun to wear. It adds that pop of color to a basic pair of jeans and is great for brunch, date night or just walking around town. The puff sleeves are so fun and a really great addition. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor $264 $132 at Saylor

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven Rachel Lubitz/CNN I once thought that having a pizza oven at home was reserved for royalty. But then I realized, actually, yes, I really do eat *a lot* of pizza and not only that, but too I deserve the privilege of having a hot, cheesy pizza at home whenever my heart desires. The only problem? I live in a New York City apartment with no outdoor space. But that's where Ooni's new indoor electric oven comes in. It's intimidating at first, but all you have to do is slide in some dough, sauce and cheese into this futuristic-looking device and in less than 2 minutes (yes, really) you'll be eating like royalty. I'm not ashamed to say that in my first week of owning it I made a whopping seven different pizzas — and I deserved every one. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor $999 at Ooni

Troubador Ember Backpack Lindsey Smith/CNN The Troubadour Ember Backpack is the do-it-all bag of my dreams. Regular backpacks always hurt my shoulders and back after a few hours, but this bag is incredibly comfortable. There is a compartment and pocket for everything and it’s still lightweight and sleek even when packed. If you’re tired of feeling like a middle schooler while commuting, do yourself a favor and upgrade your bag. Plus, it’s waterproof and made from recycled water bottles. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor $195 at Troubador

Levity The Scandinavian Dining Chair Rachel Lubitz/CNN I'm lucky enough to have a cat whose sole purpose in life is to destroy every single piece of upholstered furniture I own. Couches, chairs and benches stand no chance of survival. So when I was shopping around for dining chairs, I had a real challenge. I wanted them to be upholstered and plush because there's nothing worse than eating while your back and butt aches, but I also wanted them to last more than 5 days in my apartment. And that's how I found Levity. These Levity chairs come with removable, machine-washable (!) covers that, if my cat were to destroy one, can easily be exchanged for another. The padding underneath is literally the most comfortable I've ever experienced with a dining chair — it's memory foam that you sink into. What's best of all though is that the covers are available in tons of cute colors and prints — like the geometric Jonathan Adler one that I chose. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor $239 at Levity