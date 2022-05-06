EDITORS' PICKS Sometimes, everyday products our editors use don’t make it into our in-depth, long-form comparative pieces in which we vigorously test similar products head-to-head. That’s where our Editors’ Picks come in — where we highlight everyday products we personally stand by and use on a daily basis, and think you should too.

In April, we were introduced to a plethora of products, from customizable doormats to an ergonomic mouse. Some were forgettable, while others left a lasting impression. Because we’re committed to spotlighting the best products out there, we’ve decided to curate roundups of our favorite products we try each month.

Keep reading to check out the products we tested and couldn’t get enough of in April, or look back at our March favorites.

Lululemon Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe $148 at Lululemon Lululemon Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe Hayley Saltzman/CNN I’ve been wearing these shoes almost daily since I first got them, and I immediately encouraged my sister and mom to buy them as well. While they’re meant for running, I tested them instead of my normal Brooks running shoes and I didn’t like them as much on the treadmill, so I wear them daily for running errands and pretty much doing anything except running. They’re light, supportive and fit my foot perfectly, and I now own them in two color variations because I wear them so much. I’d highly recommend these shoes to anyone who needs support but wants something lighter than a HOKA shoe, and for anyone who walks a lot. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Twelve South AirFly Duo $49.99 $44.99 at Amazon Twelve South AirFly Duo Emily McNutt/CNN If you’ve flown with a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones before, you know the struggle of not being able to watch a film on the seatback entertainment screen. Enter the Twelve South AirFly Duo. The device is a life-saver for any frequent traveler, as it wirelessly transmits audio from the in-flight entertainment screen to your favorite pair of Bluetooth headphones. It’s super simple to set up and works like a charm. I won’t travel without it again! — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor

Cozy Earth Comforter $469 $299.25 at Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Comforter Stephanie Griffin/CNN I never thought I’d discover my “holy grail” bedding after testing dozens of different brands over the years and not really loving anything, but here I am. My bed, which I often refer to as a fluffy white cloud, is currently made up of 90% Cozy Earth products — and the most recent addition to my collection is this silky soft, queen-sized comforter. It’s lightweight and cooling, yet still keeps me warm and cozy when the temperature dips (and when my partner inevitably opens the window at night). The only downside is that I can never get out of bed in the morning! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Treslúce Beauty Line It Up Edge Corrector $12 at Ulta Treslúce Beauty Line It Up Edge Corrector Sophie Shaw/CNN Winged eyeliner has been my go-to beauty look for years, but even with experience there are days when I struggle with making the cat-eye flicks symmetrical or I can’t get the lines sharp enough. This pen is essentially an eyeliner eraser that cleans up any mistakes or smudges, without having to start over completely. It’s super easy to use — it looks like an eyeliner pen, but dispenses a tiny amount of makeup remover instead — and even helps with waterproof liquid

liners. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

EarFun Air Pro 2 $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon EarFun Air Pro 2 Mike Andronico/CNN The EarFun Air Pro 2 might cost less than $80, but you wouldn't necessarily know that just by wearing them. These budget earbuds make very few sacrifices for the price, offering great sound quality, all-day comfort and truly excellent battery life, a combination that made it easy to ditch my much more expensive Beats Fit Pro for a few days. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer

Open Spaces Underbed Storage, 2-Pack $148 at Pattern Open Spaces Underbed Storage, 2-Pack Chelsea Stone/CNN I recently completed my biannual closet swap (in which I shove all my winter clothes under my bed and take out all my warm-weather clothes for spring and summer) and was genuinely surprised at how much these storage bins could fit. I managed to cram several puffy jackets into just one! And even though they’re typically hidden under the bed, they’re easy on the eyes when they do make an appearance. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

45mm Mineral Green Solo Loop Apple Watch Band $49 at Apple 45mm Mineral Green Solo Loop Apple Watch Band Hayley Saltzman/CNN I switched to the Solo Loop watch bands for my workouts, and this mineral green color has been in my regular rotation. I switch out my watch band every morning when I go for a run and I love how easy it is to slip this one on. If you order, be sure to size down a bit — I initially had a bigger size and it fits perfectly now that I sized down! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Too Faced Fluff & Hold Laminating Brow Wax $25 at Ulta Too Faced Fluff & Hold Laminating Brow Wax Sophie Shaw/CNN This new liquid brow wax (it has the consistency of a gel) has quickly become one of my favorite brow products. The tube is more sizable than similar products from Glossier and Benefit, and the cap also hides a brow brush and comb so you can push your brows into place before applying the wax with the spoolie end for the laminated brow effect. After I fill in my brows, this product keeps them in place all day with a clear yet strong hold that doesn’t get crunchy. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Who Gives A Crap Dream Cloths, 3-Pack $12 at Who Gives A Crap Who Gives A Crap Dream Cloths, 3-Pack Kai Burkhardt/CNN I have never used any sort of Swedish dishcloth, but I finally got a pack from Who Gives A Crap, the brand behind our favorite eco-friendly toilet paper. Made from FSC-certified cellulose and repurposed cotton, they’re insanely absorbent and made my weekend-long spring cleaning session easy and low waste. They’re also just a joy to look at and I can feel good about my purchase since 50% of Who Gives A Crap’s profits goes to charities working to provide clean water and toilets to communities around the globe. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Hillside Harvest Sun-Kissed Tomato Hot Sauce $11.99 at Amazon Hillside Harvest Sun-Kissed Tomato Hot Sauce Sarai Thompson/CNN Growing up with West Indian parents, I grew up eating meals with a wide range of spices. All my life I’ve always grabbed a bottle of hot sauce to spice up even the spiciest of dishes. So honestly, I was skeptical of trying Hillside Harvest’s hot sauces, but when I found out the founder was Jamaican like myself, I had to put this to the test — and my expectations were exceeded. My favorite sauce from the brand’s collection is the Sun-Kissed Tomato Hot Sauce. The flavor is light enough to please those who are spicy lovers like myself, but mild enough for those who want to add a little zest to their meals. I recommend trying this sauce on your tacos or French fries, and you can thank me later. — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil $48 at Amazon and Ulta Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil Stephanie Griffin/CNN Let me start by saying that I have extremely dry skin due to almost a year on Accutane, which left me with uncomfortable dry patches all over my body — but thanks to this Osea oil, they’ve completely disappeared for good. This oil, which is packaged in a gorgeous glass bottle, is formulated with powerhouse healing ingredients like undaria seaweed, acai and passion fruit. And when I tell you my skin has never felt so soft and smooth or looked so supple and glowy, I truly mean it. Also, it’s a non-greasy and fast-absorbing formula, and the smell is intoxicating. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Therabody TheraFace Pro $399 at Therabody Therabody TheraFace Pro Sophie Shaw/CNN I was able to test the TheraFace Pro before its launch this month, and it has remained a consistent part of my beauty routine since I got my hands on it. The multi-use device has so many attachments and options that it can deliver exactly what my face needs on a day-to-day basis. If I’m feeling puffy or swollen, the microcurrent attachment helps lift and sculpt. If my TMJ is extra intense, the percussive therapy helps relax my jaw muscles. If my skin is looking dull, the LED therapy gives a little boost. It feels like a beauty treatment that’s rooted in wellness. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Letterfolk Tile Mat $75 at Pattern Letterfolk Tile Mat Chelsea Stone/CNN Here’s something I didn’t know I needed: A doormat that doubles as an activity. The Tile Mat already looks pretty sleek with its hexagonal pattern, but the main draw here is customization: Pick up colorful little hexagons and use them to create pictures, write words or just generally decorate your mat. It’s fun to do too — akin to putting a puzzle together. I started off with two colors of additional tiles, but I can definitely see myself scooping up more and swapping out designs seasonally. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

Material The Sauce Pot $95 at Material Material The Sauce Pot Rachel Lubitz/CNN I was long overdue for a pots and pans upgrade since I've been using the same ones since college. In my quest to find the perfect pot to make pasta in, this one has been the star. The handle doesn't get too hot, the cover actually helps insulate the heat so water boils faster and it's just the right size for making pasta for one or two. It also cleans so incredibly quickly, the sauce always slides right off. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Backbone One Controller $99.99 at Backbone Backbone One Controller Matt Cabral/CNN Underscored Using a controller for playing games on your phone has long been a frustrating process of clunky peripherals and laggy wireless connections, but the Backbone One finally solves that problem. This accessory turns your iPhone into a full-on, Nintendo Switch-like gaming machine, with sturdy, console quality controls that make it perfect for the bevy of games on the App Store and the growing number of game streaming services out there. But what really brings it all together is the Backbone app, which funnels all of your games from different services into one central location that makes it easy to start playing with a single click. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer

FP Movement Mesmerize Me Solid Pants $108 at Free People FP Movement Mesmerize Me Solid Pants Sophie Shaw/CNN I’ve been searching for cargo pants because I love the utilitarian look of the trend, but because I’m petite — 5’2” — and getting pants hemmed is a hassle, I hadn’t found any that worked with my proportions. This pair from Free People’s activewear line ended up being perfect, with a high-waist fit and cuffable hem that makes them just the right length. I sized down and got an XS because they have a relaxed, oversize fit and a stretchy waistband. The material is lightweight, not too see-through for being white (although not completely opaque) and the low placement of the pockets is actually more flattering than other cargo styles that I’ve tried. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask From $29 at Sephora K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Hayley Saltzman/CNN I got highlights for summer, and my colorist recommended this “liquid gold” to help with color damage and keep my hair from looking dry and frayed. I have used it several times since bleaching my hair, and I see why it’s the new product every colorist seems to be recommending. It’s easier to use than Olaplex because you simply leave it in your hair after the shower, and it seems to add a nice softness and strength after use. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Highball Glass, 2-Pack $33 at Amazon Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Highball Glass, 2-Pack Tobey Grumet/CNN Spring has sprung. Which means it's time to mix some refreshing cocktails in my favorite Riedel highball glasses. I like to pack them with mint, cut citrus and ice, then layer gin, rum or tequila with soda, tonic or juice. Or just put them out for water or seltzer. No matter what you pour, these glasses look great in any setting. — Tobey Grumet, contributing editor

Scunci Black Bobby Pins for All Hair Types, 80-Pack $2.59 at Target Scunci Black Bobby Pins for All Hair Types, 80-Pack Lindsey Smith/CNN I have lost hundreds — if not thousands — of bobby pins in my lifetime and was getting tired of the flimsy cardboard most come on. During a Target run, I saw this bobby pin case by Scunci and haven’t lost one yet. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Isntree Hyaluronic Watery Sun Gel $26 $22.10 at Amazon Isntree Hyaluronic Watery Sun Gel Caroline Curran/CNN I’m really picky when it comes to sunscreen. Like, really picky — I don’t even like the much-beloved Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen for everyday wear. I have acne-prone skin and bangs, so I don’t want anything that will make my forehead at all oily. Thankfully, the Korean skincare brand Isntree came to the rescue, offering SPF 50+ and an almost-instantaneous clear matte finish. If you live in New York City, you can pick this sunscreen up at the store oo35mm in Chinatown (they also sell the Sunprise watery light sunscreen, another option I love), but otherwise it’s conveniently available on Amazon. — Caroline Curran, associate editor

Dolce Vita Haize Sandals in Black Stella $90 at Nordstrom and Dolce Vita Dolce Vita Haize Sandals in Black Stella Stephanie Griffin/CNN Dolce Vita is hands-down my favorite shoe brand because it's equally trendy and affordable. And at the moment, my new favorite pair of theirs happens to be these effortlessly chic, all-black sandals, which I can confirm are super comfortable to walk around in. Seriously, I walked the streets of NYC in these for too many hours to count, and not a single blister as a result! I also love that this sandal is simple enough to wear every day, but the 1.2-inch heel and double straps add a little extra oomph if you want to dress them up. Best of all, even after putting them to use over the course of this month, they still look as good as they did when I first got them. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

For Love & Lemons Josie Sweatsuit $129 $89.99 at For Love & Lemons For Love & Lemons Josie Sweatsuit Rachel Lubitz/CNN It's hard to remember a time when I was more enthusiastic about a piece of clothing. Given that I work from home, I take cozywear extremely seriously. And this jumpsuit sweatsuit has completely stolen my heart. Not only is it cute enough to wear to brunch or my local bagel spot, it's also perfect for doing absolutely nothing. The best kind of clothing there is! The color is adorable and I've even gotten stopped on the street by people asking me where I got it. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

R+Co Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist $29 at Amazon R+Co Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist Lindsey Smith/CNN I love dry shampoo so much and am always looking for a new kind to try out. The R+Co Spiritualized piqued my interest because it’s a mist instead of a powder. It not only smells great but makes my hair look refreshed and feel clean. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Sunwink Digestion Lemonade Superfood Mix $26.99 at Target Sunwink Digestion Lemonade Superfood Mix Hayley Saltzman/CNN I have been drinking this digestion mix from Sunwink first thing every morning, and I love it! It has a super bright, light lemony flavor and I love the taste, plus it is less harsh on my stomach first thing in the morning than coffee. If you like tart flavors, this is a great product! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

The Skinny Confidential The Hot Mess Ice Roller $69 at The Skinny Confidential The Skinny Confidential The Hot Mess Ice Roller Stephanie Griffin/CNN I am the absolute biggest fan of The Skinny Confidential podcast, so you can probably imagine my excitement when I found out I got to test out their cult-favorite, all-aluminum ice roller for work. First of all, the way this thing looks is just a whole vibe — no explanation is needed. Secondly, it gets cold faster *and* stays cold longer than the $16 Amazon ice roller I’ve been using for years — and the results are immeasurable; after use, my face instantly looks depuffed, tighter and glowy, and any red marks from pesky blemishes appear brighter. I officially tossed my old ice roller, and religiously use this every morning and night. Bonus: You can also purchase the cutest little sleeping bag for your ice roller to keep it protected, pristine and clean! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Nudestix Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Color $34 at Target and Sephora Nudestix Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Color Lindsey Smith/CNN My friends have raved about Nudestix Nudies, and it was about time I tried them out for myself. The convenient packaging —which includes a brush — makes it great to throw in your bag for touchups. It has a rich color payoff while still looking natural. Plus, it pulls triple duty as blush, eyeshadow and lip color. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Cuup Bras $68 at Cuup Cuup Bras Rachel Lubitz/CNN I haven't been shy about my love for Cuup. As a 32H bra size, the brand has been revolutionary for me, and this month I tried not only the new colorways — the bright blue and soft blue — but also the Scoop silhouette, which is hands-down the most comfortable bra I've ever worn. Made with a buttery-soft fabric that gives you both nice support and shape, it's changed the game for me from here on out. For all the large busted and small band-sized people out there, check out this brand. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm $35 at Sephora Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm Chelsea Stone/CNN I’m usually a matte lip kind of gal — I think I have PTSD from years of getting my hair stuck in my lipgloss as a tween — but this new Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm by Hourglass has me rethinking everything. It glides on so smoothly, looks perfectly shiny, feels super hydrating and is accompanied by a pleasing menthol-like tingly taste/feeling. My favorite shade is Thrill, a bright red that’s just bold enough. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

MZ Wallace Pippa $245 at MZ Wallace MZ Wallace Pippa Stephanie Griffin/CNN If you’re a regular Underscored reader, you’ve probably seen me recommend MZ Wallace bags before — they’re just *that* good. I’ve particularly been loving the Pippa recently, because it looks super cute and compact, yet is deceivingly spacious. The timeless crossbody features five (yes, five!) interior compartments, a zip-top closer and even comes with a detachable strap if I ever feel like using the bag as a clutch. I also love how lightweight it feels (sometimes I forget I even have it on!) and that it’s made with 100% recycled materials. Need I say more? — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Leeada Realm Dome Wrap Ring $75 at Leeada Leeada Realm Dome Wrap Ring Rachel Lubitz/CNN It's hard to find a ring that I not only want to wear every day, but remember to wear every day, and this one does both. Simple enough to go with any outfit and cool enough to actually heighten it, I've worn this ring every single day since I got it. It's withstood plenty of hand-washing and hand sanitizer already too. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Ceremonia Pequi Curl Activator $27 at Ceremonia Ceremonia Pequi Curl Activator Hayley Saltzman/CNN At this point I have pretty much recommended every Ceremonia product, and that’s because I truly love every single one I try. I just started using the Curl Activator in the past few weeks, and it’s a great second step in my air dry hair routine. I recently used it while on a bachelorette party and got so many compliments on my hair — all I had done was a quick towel dry, a “scrunch,” and then the Pequi curl activator! The scent is also just as good as the rest of the Ceremonia scents, and it leaves my hair feeling styled without weighing it down. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Snow Days Grain-Free Pizza Bites From $34.99 at Snow Days Snow Days Grain-Free Pizza Bites Hayley Saltzman/CNN These pizza bites are my new favorite snack, meal and quick lunch! I have tried every single flavor at this point, and each one is tastier than the next! I pop these in the toaster oven and have a crispy, hot, nostalgic and somewhat healthy meal ready with zero effort. These are very filling and tasty, and I can't wait to try any other flavors they come out with. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Florence By Mills Pout Party Coffee Lip Scrub $16 at Ulta and Florence By Mills Florence By Mills Pout Party Coffee Lip Scrub Stephanie Griffin/CNN Before I even knew what this thing was, or how it worked, I wanted to buy it because of the cute compact purple tub it came in. But, boy, is this lip scrub life-changing if you’re prone to dry lips like I am! It *actually* smells like coffee and glides on gently and easily like a balm. It seriously works to remove any dead skin and after use, my looks instantly look and feel smoother. Pro tip: Use this lip scrub before you apply your lipstick or lipgloss. You will thank me later! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Logitech Lift $69.99 at Logitech Logitech Lift Chelsea Stone/CNN I am unfortunately wearing a hand brace for the next few weeks, which is inconvenient enough when your job requires you to type all day. But by far the greatest adjustment I’ve made in light of my new accessory is picking up the Logitech Lift — in fact, I wish I’d gotten it before my injury, as it probably would have helped me avoid the brace all together! It feels lightyears better on my hand and wrist than my old Magic Mouse (sorry, Apple), and — I’ve never said this about a mouse before — it’s downright cute in a rosy pink hue. Obviously, I needed to get the matching MX Keys Mini keyboard too, and I’m equally impressed with it. No wonder the Lift is our pick for best vertical ergonomic mouse. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

Selfmade True Grit Resilience Scrub $34 at Selfmade Selfmade True Grit Resilience Scrub Stephanie Griffin/CNN I am beyond picky when it comes to body care, but after consistently testing out this scrub over the course of April, I can say that it’s been awarded a permanent place in my shower caddy. Not only is it formulated with some of my all-time favorite anti-inflammatory ingredients like vitamin C, tea tree oil and more, but it’s also a multiuse product (you can use it on your scalp and body) that works to reduce dead cell build-up, eliminate ingrowns and promote healthy hair growth. It doesn’t have that overly perfume-y scent I often hate in skin care products, and I’ve been loving using this before self-tanning or shaving. My legs have never felt softer! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream for Dark Circles $65 at Sephora Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream for Dark Circles Hayley Saltzman/CNN I will try any product that claims to help with under-eye circles, and I have been pleasantly surprised with this one. I notice a clear improvement in under eye puffiness after use, and the light reflecting particles in the product make my under eyes noticeably brighter. I use this before applying makeup and it's a new favorite! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Homecourt Cipres Mint Candle $60 at Homecourt Homecourt Cipres Mint Candle Chelsea Stone/CNN Mint is typically a flavor I look for in gum, not scented candles, but this Cipres Mint Candle from Courtney Cox’s aptly named home line, Homecourt, ended up being the exact refreshing smell I was after for spring. I’m also obsessed with its minimal aesthetic; I’m already sure that I’ll hold onto the kiln-fired ceramic vessel once I’ve burned through the candle. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

AYR The Pool Boy Shirt & The Staycation Short $145 at AYR & $95 at AYR AYR The Pool Boy Shirt & The Staycation Short Stephanie Griffin/CNN I’ve seen this women-owned brand all over my Instagram feed lately and I can confirm that it lives up to the hype. I tested (and obsessed over) this lightweight, silky and slightly oversized bright green striped set this month, and truly plan on wearing it all spring and summer long. It can be dressed up or down, or even mixed with other pieces in my wardrobe, making it super versatile and worth the splurge. I currently have some of their other pieces in my cart right now! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Negative Underwear Sieve Cutout Bra $65 at Negative Underwear Negative Underwear Sieve Cutout Bra Caroline Curran/CNN I looked high and low on the internet for the perfect everyday bra and finally settled on the Sieve Cutout Bra from Negative Underwear earlier this month. Initially I was skeptical of the mesh fabric, thinking it might snag or have an athleticwear feel, but it doesn’t. The bras are soft, stretchy and lightweight — perfect under everything from tees to dresses. For anyone with a small- to medium-sized bust who likes to avoid wearing underwire bras whenever humanly possible, these are a perfect solution. — Caroline Curran, associate editor