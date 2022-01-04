After what I can already tell you will be a blitz of cheese, wine, chocolate and general crud that is most definitely not healthy, I am going to be ready to shed some pounds in 2023. And though I know it’s not exactly an original New Year’s resolution, I am glad I’ve got my handy Lululemon Studio to help me feel better about myself come January. Not only does the new Lululemon Studio companion app offer classes from eight new studio partners, like Rumble, Aarmy and Pure Barre, but I also get access to over 10,000 on-demand streaming classes from the Lululemon trainers. Sadly, they won’t stop me from pigging out over the holidays, but at least I know I’ll have someone to keep me in line when the gluttony is over. — Tobey Grumet, reviews editor