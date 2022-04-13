Sur La Table is a one-stop-shop for all things high-end kitchenware, and lately the retailer has been coming out with some great collaborations and collections — see the latest Staub collab featuring the brand’s famous dutch oven and other enameled cast iron in a popping shade of blueberry. Now the brand’s gearing up for the warm season with a new line of outdoor entertainment furniture, comprised of three styles of table-and-chairs sets perfect for hosting weekend barbecues or just eating al fresco with the family. The three sets have three different vibes. The Castle Collection is comfortable and welcoming, with a teak table featuring clean lines and braided rush-and-rope chairs that’ll tempt guests to lean back, relax and have another sangria. The Fete Collection again features teak in a more traditional design, pairing it with woven, bistro-y rattan chairs in a set that would look as great with farmhouse decor as it would at the back of a bungalow. The third collection, Heritage, features headwearing metal framework for a large tabletop and comfy padded chairs piped in black for a look that’s traditional but contemporary (and easily flexible depending on the vibe of your exterior). Prices for the collections range from $4,840 for the Sika Designs George Extension Dining Table (part of the Fete collection), to as low as $4 for a decorative Lion’s Head Bowl. Shop those items and much more now at Sur La Table’s site, and get your patio prepared for spring and summer’s outdoor festivities.