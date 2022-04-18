Spring cleaning can take many forms. Deep cleaning jobs like power washing the windows tend to be top of mind, but focusing your spring cleaning energy on refreshing the bedroom will lead to a big payoff in the end. After a long winter, the bedroom can feel stale and drab, instead of fresh and bright. To help you restore that fresh and bright feeling to your bedroom, we’ve created a 6-point checklist of deep cleaning jobs to revitalize your bedroom. The 6-point spring cleaning bedroom checklist Refresh the bedding Even if you’re diligent about regularly washing your sheets, your bed can benefit from a deeper cleaning. Fortunately, it’s as easy as doing a load (okay, a load or two!) of laundry: Spring cleaning is a time to wash all the bedding, including pillows, duvets, bedskirts, throw blankets, decorative pillows, shams, and any other textiles on or around your bed. Delicate or very precious items like baby blankets or stuffed animals can be washed by hand. How to wash a comforter and sheets How to wash your pillows How to hand-wash Deep clean the mattress and upholstered furniture Mattresses should be cleaned twice a year to remove allergens, eliminate odors and address any stains that have occurred. Use a vacuum fitted with an upholstery attachment on flat surfaces, and a crevice attachment to remove dirt, dust, hair and allergens from the seams of mattresses and upholstered furniture. How to clean a mattress The best stain removers Dust away dirt and grime Dust and polish, as appropriate, all hard-surface bedroom furniture and any electronics, like TVs and speakers. Move the furniture — beds, nightstands, dressers, etc. — away from the walls in order to sweep, dust and/or vacuum underneath and behind, where dust bunnies gather. When dusting, remember the two golden rules: 1) Work from the top-down and 2) Dust first, vacuum second. How to clean hard-to-reach places Deep clean the floors Even bedroom floors that are regularly vacuumed, mopped or swept will benefit from a deeper cleaning in the springtime. Step up your floorcare: If you usually sweep hardwood or laminate flooring, spring cleaning is a good time to mop; if the carpet is regularly vacuumed, use a carpet cleaning machine that gets deeper into the fibers. And don’t forget to clean the flooring under furniture, which is often overlooked during regular cleaning and can be home to dirt, dust bunnies and hairballs. How to clean your carpet and rugs Wash the windows — and the window treatments Window washing is a staple of spring cleaning that plays an important role in brightening up the bedroom. Literally, let that sun shine in! In addition to cleaning the glass, take down window treatments like curtains, sheers, blinds and shades that gather dust, hair and other environmental debris over time. Launder, vacuum or dust window treatments as appropriate to the material and style. When the window treatments are down, turn your attention to cleaning the window casings, where dirt and dust build up. How to do laundry like a pro Declutter and organize In addition to tackling heavy duty cleaning jobs, spring is also a good time to address bedroom clutter; the goal should be to find a home for everything, with a keen eye to only storing items that belong in a bedroom. If the snowshoes you bought last year are still on the floor of your bedroom, now is the time to find a better home for them. To inform your decluttering efforts, we’ve rounded up our guides to organizing everything in your bedroom, from the bedside table to the closet. 20 products under $20 that help organize your bedroom 20 products under $20 to help organize your closet 20 products under $25 that help organize your shoes 20 products under $25 that help organize your bags and luggage