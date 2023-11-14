The category leader in outdoor fire pits, Solo Stove expanded its offerings today with the launch of the brand’s first-ever indoor pit. Dubbed Cinder, the tabletop fire pit is also one of the brand’s smallest offerings, coming in at 4.25 inches by 6 inches in size and weighing a little less than 5 pounds. Solo Stove Cinder Tabletop Bowl The brand behind some of our favorite outdoor fire pits has brought the flame safely indoors with this gel-fueled tabletop bowl perfect for gifting season. $50 at Solo Stove While “indoor fire pit” may sound like a bad idea on paper, Solo Stove is making it possible by fueling Cinder with its clean-burning, smoke-free, food-safe gel fuel. Approved for both indoor and outdoor use, each Cinder comes with one gel fuel canister, which gives off 3,000 BTUs of heat and has a three-hour run time. Once it’s finished, you can purchase a six-pack of canisters from the brand for $40. Combining a light gray concrete exterior with a natural-hued, heat-resistant bamboo base, Cinder will be right at home on kitchen counters and coffee tables alike this winter. Priced at just $50, Cinder gives off a warm glow and a surprising amount of warmth, not to mention a true crackling fire soundtrack, making it a great gift for the fire-pit-lover on your holiday list. Did we mention it’s backed by a lifetime warranty and a free 30-day return window? Done and done.