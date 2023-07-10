If you’re searching for a great deal on Amazon, here’s some free advice: “Take the time to compare prices across different sellers to ensure you’re getting the best deal,” says the influencer known as Simply Sal. Plus, he notes, “Amazon’s filter-and-sorting options are powerful features to narrow down products based on price, customer ratings and other relevant criteria.” He ought to know. Sal Farzin is such a savvy Amazon shopper that he recently left a 20-year career in tech to focus on his specialty. Now, his TikTok account, SimplySalFinds, an Amazon product recommendations channel, has amassed 3 million followers with more than 270 million overall views. “I consider myself a good shopper,” he says. “I have strong research skills to compare products, prices and analyze reviews as part of my decision-making process.” As an Amazon customer for over a decade, Sal learned early on how to optimize his shopping experience by using features like “Subscribe and Save,” “Lighting Deals” and “Wish Lists.” He also started poring over product reviews from other buyers. As he explains, “I was able to make informed purchasing decisions that aligned with needs and budget.” His TikTok channel began in 2020 as a side hustle to offset a pandemic-caused work furlough. After hitting 50,000 followers in three days, “I realized my finds were resonating with the public,” he says. And seeing the rapid growth, he adds, has been “an exhilarating and humbling experience.” Ahead, the Texas-based father of four partnered with Amazon to share some of his favorite finds with CNN Underscored. Related: Editors’ picks: 10 blankets that will actually help keep you cool Related: 19 kitchen organization ideas you can get on Amazon right now Related: The 23 best men’s shorts for the summer, according to style experts Related: 43 little things you can buy on Amazon that make a big difference Related: 18 of the best travel mugs for taking your hot — or cold — drinks on the road Related: The best streaming sticks and devices of 2023 Related: Best clothes steamers in 2023, tested by our editors Related: 25 travel snacks to take along on your next vacation Related: The 25 best hammocks perfect for relaxing in any outdoor space