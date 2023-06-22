Our Place and Selena Gomez last teamed up in 2022 for a vibrant cookware and dining collection featuring cobalt blue and fuschia colorways that played tribute to Gomez’ Latinx heritage — and now they’ve dropped another edition to celebrate this summer’s gatherings. Enter this year’s Selena Gomez Summer Collection featuring Our Place’s classic shapes and sizes in two Selena-chosen colors: Cielo and Tierra.

The “sky and earth” theme translates to dark taupe and sky blue cookware, crowned with a gold-tone knob: Think the Always Pan 2.0, which is made from 100% post-consumer waste and a 10-in-one multifunctional design that lets you simmer, stew, braise, fry and more (and it’s 50% longer-lasting than the original, too). There’s also the Perfect Pot and the mini versions of both pan and pot, which are perfect for cooking for one. There’s also the Oven Pan, which bakes and roasts in the oven and acts as a griddle on the stovetop.

P.S. A solid 10% of profits from the sale of Gomez’s collection will go to her Rare Impact Fund to help young people access mental health. Shop the whole collection now over at Our Place before these colorways sell out.