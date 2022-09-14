For anyone looking for a quick and easy way to spruce up their bathroom, Ruggable’s newest launch may be the answer. The machine-washable rug brand recently launched a line of non-slip bath mats that are designed to keep your bathroom floor free of water without compromising on style.

Available in one size and 38 different styles, Ruggable’s bath mats are mold- and mildew-resistant and consist of an ultra-absorbent bath mat cover and a non-slip bath mat pad. The cover, which attaches to the mat pad thanks to the help of ClingEffect technology, is machine-washable and interchangeable, so you can easily switch up designs as you want.

Ahead are five of our top picks from Ruggable’s recent launch.

$129 at Ruggable

Rhodes Bath Mat Ruggable

Inspired by the Greek key pattern, this beautiful bath mat is available in three different colors: navy blue, sage green and light grey.

$129 at Ruggable

You Look Good Bath Mat Ruggable

In case you’re ever in need of a reminder, this off-white mat says it all.

$129 at Ruggable

Halo Monogram Bath Mat Ruggable

Add a personalized touch to your bathroom with this tufted, gray monogrammed bath mat.

$129 at Ruggable

Sweet Peach Bath Mat Ruggable

This peach-themed bath mat is the perfect way to incorporate a playful print into your bathroom.

$129 at Ruggable

Seascape Blue Bath Mat Ruggable

True to its name, this tufted bath mat features varying shades of blue that will transport you to the seaside.