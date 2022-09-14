For anyone looking for a quick and easy way to spruce up their bathroom, Ruggable’s newest launch may be the answer. The machine-washable rug brand recently launched a line of non-slip bath mats that are designed to keep your bathroom floor free of water without compromising on style.
Available in one size and 38 different styles, Ruggable’s bath mats are mold- and mildew-resistant and consist of an ultra-absorbent bath mat cover and a non-slip bath mat pad. The cover, which attaches to the mat pad thanks to the help of ClingEffect technology, is machine-washable and interchangeable, so you can easily switch up designs as you want.
Ahead are five of our top picks from Ruggable’s recent launch.
Rhodes Bath Mat
$129 at Ruggable
Inspired by the Greek key pattern, this beautiful bath mat is available in three different colors: navy blue, sage green and light grey.
You Look Good Bath Mat
$129 at Ruggable
In case you’re ever in need of a reminder, this off-white mat says it all.
Halo Monogram Bath Mat
$129 at Ruggable
Add a personalized touch to your bathroom with this tufted, gray monogrammed bath mat.
Sweet Peach Bath Mat
$129 at Ruggable
This peach-themed bath mat is the perfect way to incorporate a playful print into your bathroom.
Seascape Blue Bath Mat
$129 at Ruggable
True to its name, this tufted bath mat features varying shades of blue that will transport you to the seaside.