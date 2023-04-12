The new “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hits theaters July 21, and there are a ton of brands getting into collaborations with the iconic doll empire in advance of the release. One of the latest and greatest? Machine-washable rug company Ruggable’s new collection of Barbie rugs.

Six designs (four rugs and two doormats) feature youthful Barbie motifs to turn your home into a Dreamhouse. Expect a lot of pink, of course: Think a white rug with a hot pink ombre splash extending to the edges, doormats with Barbie’s famous brand name emblazoned on them and another ivory rug with a tri-tone graphic design.

Less-obviously Barbie motifs are in the collection too: We’re talking beige palm trees against an ivory background, and a chevron rug in bold black and white.

If you haven’t heard of Ruggable before, the brand’s rugs are two-parters: a machine-washable cover, plus a pad underneath, which make them super easy to separate, wash and then put back together (or swap out the covers for.) They’re also spill-, stain-, dust- and dirt-resistant.

Shop the Barbie x Ruggable collection, which starts at $109, now over at Ruggable’s site.