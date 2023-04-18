This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Earth Week, a weeklong focus on our planet and ways to celebrate and preserve it. We’ll be featuring tips on how to live more sustainably, products to help you spend more time in nature and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new, and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all.

From 100% recycled toilet paper to an internet-famous water bottle, our readers always love an eco-friendly and more sustainable alternative for all their everyday essentials. See below for 15 of their most-bought sustainable products from the past year.

Editor Favorite Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Stanley We all know a reusable water bottle is the way to go to stay hydrated and help prevent too much plastic waste throughout the day. This Stanley Quencher, which comes in a massive 40-ounce size, has taken the internet by storm, and it's beloved by our editors too. Read our review $45 at REI

Editor Favorite Goshi Exfoliating Towel Kai Burkhardt/CNN If you're sick of throwing out your loofah every month, check out the Goshi towel, which does double duty as it cleans and exfoliates your skin in the shower. Plus it's meant to last three to six months. We reviewed it and loved it. Read our review $15 at Amazon

Baggu Standard Baggu Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag Amazon Plastic bags are so 20th century. These reusable Baggu bags are not only extremely cute, but can be used for everything from groceries to laundry to beach essentials. $14 at Baggu