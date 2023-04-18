This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Earth Week, a weeklong focus on our planet and ways to celebrate and preserve it. We’ll be featuring tips on how to live more sustainably, products to help you spend more time in nature and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new, and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all.
From 100% recycled toilet paper to an internet-famous water bottle, our readers always love an eco-friendly and more sustainable alternative for all their everyday essentials. See below for 15 of their most-bought sustainable products from the past year.
We all know a reusable water bottle is the way to go to stay hydrated and help prevent too much plastic waste throughout the day. This Stanley Quencher, which comes in a massive 40-ounce size, has taken the internet by storm, and it's beloved by our editors too.
If you're sick of throwing out your loofah every month, check out the Goshi towel, which does double duty as it cleans and exfoliates your skin in the shower. Plus it's meant to last three to six months. We reviewed it and loved it.
It wouldn't be an Underscored article about sustainability without these beloved dish cloths. Reusable, sturdy and exceptionally versatile to clean with, our readers can't get enough.
According to our cleaning expert Jolie Kerr, dryer balls are the key to softer clothes, cutting down drying time and drying bulky items. Unlike fabric softener, these are reusable, so you don't ever have to buy a new set.
Once you start using silicone baking mats, you’ll wonder how you ever cooked without them. They replace aluminum foil and are not only reusable but you can throw them in the dishwasher.
Cut down on toilet paper while getting the cleanest you've ever been with the Tushy 3.0, our pick for the best bidet attachment. It's easy to install and truly lifechanging.
From shoe laces made from recycled plastic bottles to an exterior made of eucalyptus tree fiber, the Tree Runners from Allbirds are definitely our readers' favorite sustainable sneaker.
Guess our readers love bidets! This one is our pick for the best bidet overall, and features an instantaneous and endless supply of warm water along with a fully adjustable stream, dryer, remote and heated seat.
Dropps is one of our favorite eco-friendly cleaners, and these laundry pods feature natural enzymes and plant-based ingredients.
Plastic bags are so 20th century. These reusable Baggu bags are not only extremely cute, but can be used for everything from groceries to laundry to beach essentials.
Our readers take sustainable fashion seriously, and seriously love these Girlfriend Collective leggings that are made from 25 recycled water bottles.
Fantastic to store everything from snacks to toiletries when you travel, these reusable silicone bags can even make popcorn. Our readers can't resist.
Patagonia is rooted in environmental activism, and those core values are evident in everything the brand produces. The company’s Torrentshell jacket is not only made from recycled post-consumer nylon and Fair Trade-certified, but it also outperformed all the other jackets we tested in key areas.
Looking to get plastic wrap out of your kitchen and out of your life and cut down on your use of plastic bags? These beeswax-impregnated organic cotton wraps are sustainable and reusable, and can store everything from fruit and vegetables to baked goods and leftovers.
Who Gives A Crap toilet paper feels just like normal toilet paper, and the brand donates 50% of its profits to help build toilets around the world. You can take your pick between 100% recycled toilet paper or the more premium bamboo toilet paper to reduce your bathroom's environmental impact.