Parachute is known for its bedding and mattresses, sure, but now it’s coming for the rest of our rooms as well: The brand just launched its first living room furniture collection, and it’s just as gorgeous as the Parachute goods we know and love. Think California modern meets timeless Danish mid century lines, and you’ve got a good idea of the aesthetics ahead.

The 15-piece, comfortably clean-lined collection is made with a focus on sustainability, both in terms of materials and in terms of style: The pieces are meant to be “trendless” and timeless, meaning they’ll be adaptable to different design styles (since yours might naturally change and flex over the years). Don’t expect a ton of jewel tones or rich shades: The emphasis is on neutrals that you can accessorize with more easily swappable accents as the years go on.

Expect coordinating trios of sofas (starting at $3,100), coffee tables (starting at $1,299) and side tables (starting at $449), plus two styles of lamps in both floor and table models (starting at $349).

Pillow Swivel Chair Parachute

Some of our favorites? The Loop coffee table ($1,499), which is pleasingly simple with soft edges and a shelf for magazines and fancy books; the rounded curves of the Pillow Swivel Chair (starting at $1,800), which is neutral enough to carry you through the years and inviting for a Sunday afternoon read and the Dawn Table Lamp ($499), which is a little trendier but adds soft texture to help layer a room.

Shop the full collection now — or just pick up some inspo — at Parachute.