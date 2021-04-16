CNN —

While there are lots of reasons to look forward to the summertime, the uptick in warm weather, fresh flower blooms and sunny skies are chief among them.

To make that dream a reality, we whittled down the thousands of options for outdoor patio furniture on Amazon, choosing the best-looking, most affordable and highest-rated picks for both tiny and sprawling spaces alike. Best of all? All of our picks are under $400.

Patio umbrellas and lights

$13.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light Amazon

We promise we’ll get to the real furniture, but first we have to introduce you to this battery-operated light that clamps on to your umbrella pole (it can accommodate sizes from 0.86 to 1.81 inches in diameter) and will illuminate your outdoor experience. With a price of just around 12 bucks, this is one outdoor accessory that’s a no-brainer. More to know: The light has three settings (dim, bright and super bright) and hooks that allow it to be hung anywhere, from camping tents to trees in your yard.

$54.99 at Amazon

Blissun 9-Foot Outdoor Aluminum Patio Umbrella Amazon

Channel the French Riviera with this crisp patio umbrella that will not only offer some much-needed shade in the summer but will also add a hefty dose of chic style to your outdoor patio area. Available on Amazon in 11 patterns and colors — we’re partial to those preppy blue-and-white stripes — the waterproof and UV-resistant umbrella has a crank-open system and a push button to tilt for more angles.

From $24.99 at Amazon

Brightech Ambiance Pro Waterproof Outdoor String Lights Amazon

Looking for an immediate ambiance booster for your outdoor living room? Retro-inspired bistro lights are the answer, and this weatherproof, dimmable option from Brightech has more than 5,000 5-star reviews. We recommend stringing them overhead or along the perimeter of your space to create a canopy of warm lighting — ya know, just like the restaurants perched on the cliffs of the Amalfi Coast. (Need something to attach them to? This pole is your answer.)

$45.99 $39.99 at Amazon

DC America 18-Inch Cast Stone Umbrella Base Amazon

Don’t forget the umbrella base! The price is right on this 18-inch cast stone one from DC America that has more than 9,000 5-star reviews.

From $101.99 at Amazon

wikiwiki 10ft Patio Umbrella Amazon

We all need a break from the sun sometimes. This patio umbrella lets you create a shady nook so the outdoor fun never has to stop.

Hammocks and swings

From $39.99 at Amazon

Y- Stop Hammock Chair Amazon

Whether you’re overlooking the ocean from your beachfront patio or staring at your neighbor’s fence from your backyard, this cozy cotton rope hammock chair will get you relaxed in no time. Allowing you to both sit and lie down, the cocoonlike chair features two pillowy cushions and a side pocket for holding all your things. Fear not: If you’re worried about stains with the white fabric, the chair is also available in light and dark gray hues.

From $68.49 at Amazon

Lazy Daze Hammocks 55-Inch Double-Quilted Fabric Hammock Amazon

We all certainly deserve some lazy days, which is exactly what this ultra-comfy hammock is going to deliver. Double quilted and oversized to fit two people, the hammock comes with a pillow and two chains and hooks for mounting. Prefer something more stable? Check out this hammock stand for $119. And if that still doesn’t do it for you, take a look at our best hammock coverage.

$68.99 at Amazon

Sorbus Hammock Chair Macrame Swing Amazon

Want to bring that boho feel to your outdoor space? These macrame swing chairs are not only perfect if you can’t get enough of that Free People and Anthropologie vibe, they’re also super comfy and will let you relax for hours in boho bliss.

Patio chairs and furniture sets

$129.99 From $99.99 at Amazon

Devoko 3-Piece Rocking Bistro Set Amazon

Is there anything better than passing a summer’s day with a cold drink and a slow rock? Nope! Get the job done with this totally sleek-looking set from Devoko, which comes with red or blue cushions for the same price. The wicker rockers also come with a side table with tempered glass.

From $88.99 at Amazon

Devoko 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set Amazon

Simple, chic and totally useful in any size outdoor space, this rattan set is a must-have, especially given its price. Featuring removable cushion covers, two chairs and a glass-topped side table, the set would be perfect for condo balconies, sunrooms and beyond.

From $389.99 at Amazon

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set Amazon

Including five pieces, the dark brown PE wicker is ultra durable and includes water-resistant cushions (which also come in bright blue for $20 more). Separable, the pieces can join together to form a sectional, a couch and ottoman or two corner chaises — all of which is rounded out with the sleek glass coffee table. Perfect for patios, decks, balconies and beyond, the set’s best feature is its under-$400 price tag, which is great if you’re not quite ready to splurge on Outer furniture just yet.

From $299.99 at Amazon

Pamapic 5-Piece Wicker Patio Chair Set With Ottomans Amazon

Like something you’d find at a 5-star Balinese resort, this gorgeous patio set oozes with luxurious vibes. Featuring two chairs, two ottomans and a side table, the set is made of durable, all-weather wicker. We love that the ottomans tuck neatly under the chairs when not in use, and can be used as footrests or additional seating for your guests. The open-air table also features a bottom shelf, allowing for some storage for your books, blankets and more.

From $109.99 at Amazon

Grand Patio Set Folding Steel Patio Bistro Set Amazon

If your outdoor space is similar in size to a postage stamp (we get it, we’ve lived in New York City too), fear not — there’s furniture that’s just right for you. Available in seven chic colors — from Peacock Blue to Mint Green — the three powder-coated steel framed pieces each fold flat for easy-peasy storage.

From $191.10 at Amazon

POLYWOOD Classic Folding Adirondack Amazon

Get that classic Adirondack look in a way that’s easy to store with this foldable chair. Available in 15 different colors and made from recycled plastic, these chairs can travel with you if you’re headed somewhere for an extended stay or be left as a stationary staple in your home’s yard.

From $299.99 at Amazon

Best Choice Products 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set Amazon

Gray wicker is having a moment right now, which is exactly why we’re crushing on this perfectly on-trend conversation set. Featuring two chairs, a loveseat and a glass-topped coffee table, the all-weather wicker is durable and fade-resistant. Our favorite detail, however, is that the cushion covers are removable for machine washing.

From $249.99 at Amazon

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Acapulco Conversation Bistro Set Amazon

You can never go wrong with a three-piece patio set, and this option tops our list of favorites for its cool, modern design. Read: If you’re tired of wicker and rattan, this is the set for you. Constructed of handwoven, weather-resistant plastic rope over a powder-coated steel frame, the chairs come with a matching table, topped with tempered glass. The furniture is available in gray, white, blue and black, and given its compact size, it’s great for smaller spaces.

From $165.59 at Amazon

Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Black Patio Garden Set Amazon

Perfect for meals al fresco on warm nights, this dining set includes a glass table, four folding chairs and a tiltable umbrella. The set’s highlights include the ultra-lightweight chairs that are easy to store, and that ultra-affordable price too.

From $389.99 at Amazon

Devoko 9 Piece Patio Dining Set Amazon

If you have a small space, but still want room to gather and entertain, check out this nine piece dining set. The included ottomans can double as even more seating if your party grows, and when you’re done using the set, everything can be tucked away under the table to save space.

Fire pits, outdoor bar carts and more

From $79.99 at Amazon

Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table Amazon

We know, we know, a fire pit isn’t furniture per se, but it’s certainly an ambiance-defining must-have — and summer nights get chilly. This fire pit can double as a wood burning pit for chilly summer nights or, with help from some ice, act as a cooler to help keep drinks cold during your daytime events. If you’re looking for a smokeless option, we love the Solo Stove fire pit, too.

From $77.43 at Amazon

Keter Pacific Cool Bar Amazon

We love nothing more than a multifunctional product, and this cool bar is just that. Working overtime as a side table, cocktail table and cooler, the bar is just what you need to get the party started this summer.

From $47.99 at Amazon

DearHouse Artificial Ivy Privacy Fence Screen Amazon

Let’s face it: Not all outdoor spaces are created equal. And if you’ve got an eyesore in your backyard, it’s time to get creative. Enter: this faux ivy hedge that will beautifully cover up whatever ugly thing you can no longer look at. Running nearly 12 feet by 3 feet, the densely packed screen will not only provide privacy, but it will also turn your space from drab to fab in an instant.

$249.99 at Amazon

Best Choice Products Outdoor Rolling Wicker Bar Cart Amazon

We’ve never met a bar cart that we didn’t like, especially one that’s made for the great outdoors. Not only does this one come with a built-in steel ice bucket, it can also securely hold 12 wine glasses and up to six bottles of wine — not to mention 80 pounds of refreshments. Did we mention it’s on wheels? And if you need any more bar cart ideas for inside as well, we’ve got that covered too.

From $488 at Amazon

Safavieh Cadeo Cushion Daybed Amazon

Take the comfort of your bed outdoors with this Safavieh day bed. Perfect for relaxing with a book or squeezing in a little afternoon siesta in the shade.

$173.61 at Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Acacia Wood and Rustic Metal Bench Amazon

Having a bench can be a huge help in creating a transition space between your indoor and outdoor areas. You can use it as a place to leave dirty outdoor shoes, display plants, or as a sit in a quiet porch nook.

$199.99 at Amazon

Keter XXL 230 Gallon Plastic Deck Storage Container Box Amazon

Sleek storage in an outdoor space is essential for keeping tools, toys or poolside towels close by. With a 230 gallon capacity, this deck box can also hold all your outdoor cushions and pillows when you need to keep them protected from the elements.