Our Place has always been here to keep our kitchen arsenal slimmed down and ready for whatever kind of action we threw its way: Its Perfect Pot and Always Pan — whether in the cast-iron versions or original nonstock — each replace eight to 10 other pieces of kitchen cookware, meaning way more storage space in small kitchens.

Now the company’s gone and done something totally unexpected: Our Place just dropped the Wonder Oven, which is basically the color-coordinated multi-tasking machine of your convenient-cooking dreams.

Our Place Wonder Oven Our Place Our Place’s first foray into kitchen appliances, the Wonder Oven boasts six functions, from air frying to steam infusing, and comes in four display-worthy colors. $195 at Our Place

The six-in-one unit air fries, steam-infuses, roasts, bakes and more. Plus, it’s bigger than it looks (it’ll roast a chicken) and will fry twice as much as a standalone air fryer thanks to its multilevel design. It’ll also help you get dinner on the table 30% faster, thanks to its quick cooking. (Not to mention, if you live somewhere hot, it’s a great alternative to firing up an oven.)

This Wonder Oven is also designed to look good — and match the rest of your Our Place cookware. It comes in Spice, Steam, Char and Blue Salt to coordinate with your preferred color scheme.

Shop the new version of the Wonder Oven over at Our Place while it’s still in stock — the company’s biggest drop yet is bound to go fast.