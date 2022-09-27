Our Place’s Always Pan and Perfect Pot have already taken over our cupboards — they were recently joined by the mini counterparts — and now the DTC kitchen goods company is coming for our tables too. The brand just dropped a huge tableware collection just in time for fall entertaining, and it’s one of the brand’s coolest additions yet.

While Our Place has offered plates and glasses in the past, this tableware collection is all about being part of an “ecosystem” you can weave pieces in and out of.

The collection features ceramics that come in one of four hand-glazed shades: white, charcoal, blush or an on-trend chestnut. You can pick up midi bowls (four for $60), dinner plates (four for $60), serving platters (two for $65) and more — and coordinate colors however you prefer.

Like with other parts of its catalog, Our Place gives you the option to buy the tableware as either sets by category (i.e., sets of just plates) or as bundles available in a single shade or a mix. Sets come in a 20-piece set ($225), a “Dinner for Four” set that includes glassware and an Always Pan ($295) or a starter set ($145) with 12 place settings.

It’s not just ceramics you can include in the “ecosystem”; you can also pick up some gorgeous glassware in complementary shades, including Night + Day glasses (four for $50), plus a carafe ($125), mini plates for oils or salts (four for $30) and quads of mugs ($55).

Shop the set online at Our Place’s site before the new collection all sells out — the brand’s launches historically go fast.