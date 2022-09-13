Our Place has been dropping new kitchen products one after the other lately, and this week is no exception: Three new additions for your cooking cabinet have just dropped, and they’re all about expanding the limits of what you can do in the kitchen.
A smaller version of the Always Cast-Iron Pan is here.
This handy tool prevents hot oil splatter and is made to fit your Always Pan
Pick up a set of three durable glass containers in clear, teal and amber hues
First up is the tiny version of one of Our Place’s summer releases, the Always Cast-Iron Pan. The 6.5-inch diameter pan is perfect for people living alone or in twos (or if you want a smaller cast iron pan for the stovetop while the other is in the oven.
For those of us with dreams of deep-frying but fears of fire, there’s the new Fearless Fry add-on, which is designed to keep splatter from reaching the countertop (or bare skin) when you’re frying with the brand’s regular-sized Perfect Pots and Always Pans.
Finally, there’s the brand’s new container collection, a trio of lidded, stackable glass containers that can freeze sauces, store snacks, and more — and they come in amber, teal, or clear glass so you can color-coordinate or mix and match. The sets ship in early October and are available in three- or six-piece sets.
Shop all three pieces now over at Our Place and get in the mood for some autumnal cooking sessions.