Our Place’s Always Pan took over Instagram a few years ago with its good looks in fun colors and multipurpose build: You can use it to fry eggs, boil grains, simmer some pasta sauce and do pretty much anything else that can happen on a stovetop. But today, Our Place has dropped a brand-new, redesigned version — the Always Pan 2.0 — that has several significant improvements over the last pan.

Always Pan 2.0 Our Place The redesigned Always Pan 2.0 improves on its predecessor with new stovetop-to-oven capabilities, a longer-lasting non-toxic nonstick coating and a 100% recycled aluminum body and lid. $150 at Our Place

While the previous version of the Always Pan is brilliant to cook with and washes up easily, the biggest difference between the Always Pan 2.0 and the first version in terms of everyday use is that the sequel now has the ability to go from stovetop to the oven (up to temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit). Incredibly, it’s got enough capacity for a chicken, so you can use it as a roasting pan, too.

Other improvements: The 100% toxin-free nonstick ceramic coating on the pan lasts for 50% longer than before, and the pan’s core is constructed from 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum. One of the best parts of Our Place’s cookware is the colorways, and this one comes in Spice, Steam, Char, Sage, Lavender, Azul, Rosa and Blue Salt.

Shop the new version of the Always Pan over at Our Place while it’s still in stock — new releases from the brand tend to go fast.