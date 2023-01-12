You might know Onsen for its famous Japanese waffle-weave towels and robes, but it’s a new year and the brand is kicking it off with a new, completely different towel collection. For those of us who love a little luxury to wrap up in post-shower, the Wovey Collection, inspired by 5-star hotel linens, is nothing short of fluffy, plush perfection.

The new line includes towels in four sizes of soft downy cotton goodness: face towel, hand towel, bath towel and bath sheet. You can choose between oatmeal, white and fog colorways, each adding a little tranquility to your precious shower time. And most importantly, the fibers used in the Wovy towels go a long way toward softness — and longevity. They’re made from Turkish-grown Aegean cotton, which is known for its downy texture and long fibers.

Bath sheets are $60 each (or two for $108), bath towels are $40 each (or two for $72), hand towels go for $20 (or two for $36) and face towels (aka washcloths) go for $12 (or two for $22). You can also buy sets — including a set of bath sheets and bath towels — for discounted prices.