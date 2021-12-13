There are so many reasons to love shopping at Nordstrom. From its trendy fashion items and timeless jewelry styles to its selection of tasteful home decor and luxe designer collections, you really can’t go wrong. But with thousands of products to choose from, knowing where to begin can sometimes seem impossible. To help jumpstart your shopping cart, we rounded up Underscored readers’ 30 most-purchased products from Nordstrom of 2022 — and they do not disappoint.

Scroll down to check them out, and be sure to check out more amazing gift ideas from Nordstrom here.

Best Tested Zella Live In High-Waist Leggings Nordstrom With close to 6,000 5-star customer ratings, it’s no wonder these Zella Live In High-Waist Leggings are one of our readers' top-purchased items from Nordstrom this year. Made from soft figure-sculpting material that wicks away moisture, these leggings keep you cool and dry all while staying perfectly in place. We named them the best leggings to wear as pants. $59 at Nordstrom

Kiehl’s Since 1851 White Eagle Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream Nordstrom For a super-soft and close shave, Underscored readers turned to Kiehl's brushless shave cream. Formulated with menthol and camphor, it preps your skin so your razor glides smoothly, with no water needed. From $10 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas Nordstrom This pair of ultra-soft pajamas is classic, comfortable and made from a sustainably produced Tencel modal fabric so you can feel good both in them and about wearing them. From $45 at Nordstrom

Ugg Ashlee Double-Knit Leggings Nordstrom Ugg is known for its signature fleece-lined boots, so it only makes sense that its fleece-lined knit leggings would be just as comfortable and warm. $78 at Nordstrom

Editor Favorite Dagne Dover Medium Dakota Neoprene Backpack Nordstrom If you’re in the market for a backpack that’s stylish, lightweight, durable and spacious, then you’ll love the Dagne Dover Medium Dakota Neoprene Backpack. It has plenty of compartments to fit all of your essentials and belongings, and features a luggage sleeve so you can easily carry it hands-free when traveling. $195 at Nordstrom

Good American Iridescent Puffer Jacket With Removable Hood Nordstrom Keep warm without sacrificing style this season with this puffer jacket from Good American. It features a removable hood, large pockets and drawstrings for the perfect fit. Choose from classic black or opt for a bright pop of purple. $185 at Nordstrom

Vince Maggie Bootie Nordstrom With a sturdy low block heel and trendy square toe, these leather ankle booties from Vince are not only comfortable, but they’re ultra-stylish as well. $350 From $210 at Nordstrom

Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm Nordstrom This must-have Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm contains ingredients and technology that use the pH levels in your lips to enhance your natural lip color while adding hydration with cherry oil and shea butter to give you a glowy and gorgeous look that’s one of a kind. $38 at Nordstrom

Zella Live In Pocket Joggers Nordstrom Whether you’re sweating it out at the gym or grabbing breakfast at your favorite coffee shop, you’re sure to do it in style and comfort with these lightweight knit joggers from Zella. They’re breathable, moisture-wicking and great dressed up or down. $65 at Nordstrom

Editor Favorite Ostrichpillow Go Memory Foam Travel Pillow Nordstrom A travel pillow is a necessity for any traveler and our readers loved this memory foam style from Ostrichpillow this year. Its ergonomic design is supportive yet soft and cushion-y. The best part? You can remove the cover to wash it if it gets dirty. Read our review of it here. $60 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Nordstrom Underscored readers know comfort when they feel it, which is probably why this luxuriously soft cashmere sweater was one of their most-purchased items this year. $129 $80 at Nordstrom

Nike Swoosh Dri-Fit Racerback Sports Bra Nordstrom Update your workout gear with this classic sports bra from Nike. It offers medium-impact support, making it perfect for workouts like running and spin classes, and features sweat-wicking fabric to help you stay dry. $38 From $30 at Nordstrom

Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt Nordstrom This Robert Barakett T-shirt checks all the boxes. It has a flattering crew-neck silhouette, is made from 100% superbly soft pima cotton, features sided vents for extra breathability and is available in 22 beautiful colors. $70 From $35 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Baby Print Bunting Nordstrom This adorable fleece-lined bunting is perfect for keeping a baby warm and cozy. It features an easy snap-up front closure, fold-over hand mittens and little ears for added cuteness. $45 $29 at Nordstrom

Wacoal B Smooth High-Cut Briefs Nordstrom Not only is this high-cut brief underwear soft and comfortable, but it's nearly invisible under clothing (no visible panty lines here!). Choose from a variety of colors including nudes, gray and pink. $15 at Nordstrom

Zella Live In High-Waist Pocket Crop Leggings Nordstrom If you prefer your leggings in a cropped length, these are for you. Just like Zella’s full-length Live In Leggings, these smooth, wick away moisture and keep you cool during workouts. Plus, they have pockets! $55 $30 at Nordstrom

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Low-Rise Thong Nordstrom Hanky Panky’s lace thongs are equal parts comfortable and sexy. Made from a soft cotton-nylon blend, they stretch perfectly while staying in place. Choose from 11 gorgeous colors. $24 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater Nordstrom Just like the Essential Crewneck Cashmere Sweater above, Underscored readers loved the brand’s V-neck silhouette this year, too. No matter which neckline you choose, you can’t go wrong with this buttery-soft cashmere knit. $129 $80 at Nordstrom

Zella Relaxed Washed Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Nordstrom If you’re looking for a wardrobe staple that you can wear for lounging, workouts or casual coffee runs, you’ll love this long-sleeve T-shirt from Zella, just like our readers. It’s made from 100% cotton and features thumb holes for added comfort. $45 $27 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Everyday V-Neck T-Shirt Nordstrom Every wardrobe needs some quality basic T-shirts, so take a cue from Underscored readers who loved this drapey V-neck tee from Nordstrom. It’s available in four colors — black, white, tan and gray — and made from sustainably sourced materials. $19 at Nordstrom

Natori Gravity Contour Underwire Sports Bra Nordstrom For anyone who needs a little extra support from a sports bra, this two-in-one style from Natori will not disappoint. Despite offering the support of two bras in one, its sweat-wicking fabric is surprisingly lightweight, making it perfect for running, cardio, spin classes and more. $74 From $30 at Nordstrom

Natori Minimal Contour Underwire Strapless Bra Nordstrom We’ll admit that finding the perfect strapless bra can be difficult, but this year, our readers loved this underwire style from Natori — and for good reason. It’s lightweight, yet offers exceptional support and has soft foam cups that provide excellent coverage without added bulkiness. $64 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Bare Hipster Panties Nordstrom Another favorite underwear style of Underscored readers this year is the Nordstrom Bare Hipster Panties. Available in sizes XS to 3X, these panties are made from a breathable nylon-spandex blend that’s so comfortable you may forget you’re even wearing them. $15 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel Nordstrom Upgrade your bath linens with these super-absorbent and plush towels from Nordstrom. Made from 100% cotton, they’re soft and warm, and look way more expensive than they actually are. $29 at Nordstrom

Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings Nordstrom Whether you’re heading to yoga or lounging on the couch, these supremely soft leggings from Zella will be the pair that you reach for time and again. Made from a recycled polyester-spandex blend, they’re comfortable, breathable and supportive. $69 From $29 at Nordstrom