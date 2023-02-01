CNN Underscored editors regularly highlight new product launches — everything from a new colorway of that viral pan to the next must-have sneaker — through announcement posts, in-depth reviews and comparative testing pieces. What you don’t see: We sometimes know about these new products weeks, even months, in advance, and we eagerly wait until they’re shoppable to share them with you.

Now, for the first time, we’re giving readers a sneak peek at some of the most anticipated products that are set to launch in 2023 with a new feature: The Watch List.

Chosen from a pool of nearly 100 upcoming launches, the below products were standouts when it came to innovation, product specs, competitive pricing and more when compared to products already on the market, plus they come from brands that our editors trust and our readers love. We expect that these selections will continue to push their respective categories forward this year — and above all, become staples in your everyday life.

So read on to mark your calendars with these launch dates, and be sure to check back to read our full reviews once they’re released.

Tuft + Paw Porto Cat Carrier

Tuft + Paw has long been our cat-owning editors’ go-to for beds, perches and other cat accessories that seamlessly blend in with home decor. Now the brand is translating its chic, well-designed feline furniture into something more portable: The Porto cat carrier is the brand’s first foray into carriers, and it boasts tons of useful features in addition to good looks. Porto is airline compliant and can be slid over your rollerboard suitcase handle when it’s time for your feline companions to take to the skies, and for car travel, seatbelt clips ensure kitty is secure. All the while, your cat will be comfortable thanks to mesh windows and removable faux shearling bedding — you will be, too thanks to a padded shoulder strap. Once you’re back home, the carrier can be unzipped and collapsed for easy storage.

Yeti LoadOut GoBox Collection

Yeti coolers and drinkware snagged top honors in their categories when we put them to the test, and now the outdoor-centric brand is branching out with a new collection meant to keep you organized when you’re out in the wilderness. The LoadOut GoBox Collection is designed to protect any and all gear from the elements. Available in three sizes, the cases are dustproof, waterproof and built to withstand extreme impact — Yeti has always performed well in our own durability “drop tests” — so we think they’ll be a great option for adventurers at sea, at the campsite or just used as in your garage. And they’re thoughtfully made on the inside too: A removable caddy will allow you to keep smaller items in order, removable dividers will help keep everything in its place and a Pack Attic compartment (included in the GoBox 30 and 60) on the underside of the lid looks to provide an added layer of efficiency.

Stanley Legendary Classic Canteen

Stanley’s Quencher tumblers — specifically the massive 40-ounce Quencher H.20 Flowstate — are the water bottles of the moment on social media, renowned for their convenient handles, enormous size and slim base suited to car cup holders. Soon, however, the brand will be throwing things back with a new vintage-inspired hydration accessory. The Legendary Classic Canteen will combine an old-school aesthetic with modern design elements like a handy strap and leakproof lid. It will launch in four colorways — hunter green, white, black and stainless steel — and while it’s no Quencher in terms of capacity, we think this stylish smaller, more portable option is one you’ll reach for time and again on days out and about.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Linen Box Quilt and Shams

Cozy Earth’s luxe bedding and linens count Oprah Winfrey herself as a fan — along with quite a few Underscored editors — and now the brand, famous for ultra soft sheets and loungewear made from bamboo, is expanding its bedroom offerings with its first-ever quilt. The Bamboo Linen Box Quilt and Shams will combine two of temperature-regulating fabrics for a set that gets softer with every wash and works in all seasons. Meanwhile, the box quilt pattern keeps everything looking casual cool in four colors: natural, white, light gray and charcoal.

Joi By Sijo

We trust Sijo to keep us cool on summer nights with its eucalyptus bedding, and now the brand is branching out to make bedtime even better for little ones, too. Joi is Sijo’s new baby line, and will include a fitted crib sheet and coordinating sleep sack in delightful-yet-calming hues and patterns. Both will be made from sustainable, temperature-regulating materials that also happen to be super soft, and they’re made to grow with your child through multiple stages of development (and to be handed down to younger siblings).

Fellow Opus Conical Burr Grinder

The maker of one of the best electric kettles we’ve tested is coming for your coffee beans with a completely revamped grinder. The Opus Conical Burr Grinder will have 41 precision settings — that’s more than any other coffee grinder we’ve previously tested — so whether you’re into espresso, drip, pour over, French press or cold brew, your beans will be just right. A volumetric dosing lid for measuring beans and timed auto-stop feature takes the guesswork out of your daily grind, while anti-static technology keeps the experience mess free. Pricewise, this grinder is on the splurge end of the spectrum, though it’s still less expensive than our current favorite Baratza grinder. Not to mention, the sleek Opus will look really good sitting out on your countertop; aesthetically, it’s one of the nicest we’ve seen.

The PlayStation VR 2 looks to improve upon one of our favorite VR headsets in nearly every way, promising PS5 owners an immersive, fun and hassle-free virtual reality gaming experience. From our time going hands-on with Sony’s new headset, we found it offers richer OLED displays, advanced eye tracking and new haptic controllers that let you truly feel every sword hit and trigger pull — not to mention a much simpler setup process. But it’s really all about the games, and whether you’re climbing the steep cliffs of Horizon Call of the Mountain, sneaking around the spooky hallways of Resident Evil Village or slashing to the rhythm of Beat Saber, you’ll have no shortage of great titles to get completely lost in.

Cabeau TNE S3: The Neck’s Evolution

The Cabeau Evolution S3 is our pick for best travel pillow based on a variety of factors. It’s firm enough to be supportive but soft enough to sleep on. It travels marvelously, as it compresses down to half its size. It boasts smart features like a flat back that rests flush against an airplane seat and an adjustable front neck clasp. Now, Cabeau’s newest neck pillow, TNE S3: The Neck’s Evolution, has all of these attributes, and one important new innovation: A chin strap that supports the head and prevents drooping, keeping your neck aligned while you snooze.

An entire week dedicated to diamonds? Yes, please. As the internet’s favorite affordable, cool-girl jewelry purveyor, Mejuri needs no introduction, and the brand is rewarding its loyal following with a collection of new, responsibly sourced diamond-encrusted styles: the Caviar ring featuring 5-carat oval, round and princess cut gems, a stunning pair of classic diamond studs and a few different pave styles — drop earrings, a bar bracelet and necklace and a lariat necklace. Best of all, for this week only, all of the pieces are 15% off.

EarFun has consistently held the top spot of our best budget earbuds rankings — they’re renowned for good sound, great battery life and decent noise cancellation for less than $80 — and with the EarFun Air Pro 3 on the horizon, that’s not looking to change anytime soon. These are the world’s first noise-canceling earbuds to offer advanced LE Audio technology, which should allow for even better sound quality, latency and battery life than the already excellent Air Pro 2. The best part? All of this advanced audio can be yours for less than $80.

Roam Carry-On and Large Carry-On with Front Pocket

Launch date: April 12

Price: $495-$575

Roam’s customizable suitcases aren’t just fun to design — you can mix and match the colors of your hardshell’s front, back, zipper, wheels, handle and more, making it especially easy to spot at baggage claim — they’re incredibly sturdy, lightweight and smooth to roll around. And now, the case has added yet another smart design element to the mix: a front pocket, which will be available on both the regular and expandable versions of the Carry-On and Large Carry-On. The new zipper adds at least three-fourths of an inch of extra expansion without stealing any space from the main packing area (great news for overpackers), and includes a foam-padded computer compartment, a phone and glasses pocket, a zipper pocket for your passport and a full panel mesh pocket in the lid.

In the world of makeup, Charlotte Tilbury is arguably the queen of viral products, a title that is sure to hold true with the brand’s latest release, an extension of the much-beloved Pillow Talk line. The Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand, inspired by the viral Pinkgasm! blush, is a liquid blush with a matte finish and ultra convenient built-in cushion applicator. Notable for its long-lasting, blurring effect and buildable, easy-to-blend coverage the blush is available in four peachy-pink shades — that are sure to sell out fast.