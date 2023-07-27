Tennis star Naomi Osaka is no stranger to adversity both on and off the court. As a fearless activist, the four-time Grand Slam champion has been a relentless trailblazer in the movements for racial justice and mental health awareness. Now, Osaka takes on a new challenge: motherhood. “While mental and physical health have always been a priority for me, I’ve really been looking at it from a different lens now that I’m caring for another human, too,” she says. But even as she welcomes a little girl into the world, Osaka continues to grow her skin care brand, KINLÒ, as well as express her creativity and inspire audiences through her partnerships with brands like Nike, Hyperice and Modern Health — a testament to her unwavering resilience. “I am so proud of this brand because as we grow, so does our ability to help educate people on the importance of sun care for melanated skin and provide greater access to affordable SPF protection [for] all communities,” she says of KINLÒ. “I am also proud of my work with Modern Health as my mental well-being and my journey to find more calm in my life is a priority now more than ever.” Inevitably, Osaka has accumulated a slew of products that help to maintain the balance between her professional life as an athlete and her personal life as a new mother. Ahead, she shares a few of her favorites with CNN Underscored. Related: 27 best mineral sunscreens, according to experts Related: 33 candles under $25 that don’t look cheap Related: The best pillows in 2023, tried and tested Related: The Hyperice Venom Go is an excellent high-tech heating pad for athletes and WFHers alike Related: Find your new summer fragrance with these 25 intoxicating perfumes and colognes Related: The best air purifiers to help you stay healthy, according to experts