Pride month is upon us. And while we encourage supporting brands founded by diverse entrepreneurs all year round, what better time to support LGBTQ-owned brands than now? We’ve scoped out recognizable and newly emerging LGBTQ-owned businesses making goods with inclusivity at the forefront of their brand missions and product design.

Many of these queer-made products are also ethically and sustainably sourced and produced, benefit social justice causes and give back to community-led organizations. From a home decor brand that fights for garment workers’ rights to a queer swimsuit brand that designs products for gender identities across the spectrum, check out these LGBTQ-owned businesses the next time you shop for your home, wardrobe and kitchen.

Clothing and apparel

Tawa Threads Bandana Tawa Threads Co. Designer Tabria Williford created Tawa Threads to combine her passion for textile design, community and the outdoors into one brand. With a give-back model supporting organizations that center on building community and celebrating cultural diversity, Tawa Threads donates a portion of its proceeds with an emphasis on funding programs that encourage and support BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and people with disabilities to explore and advance their own narratives in outdoor spaces. The popular Tawa Threads Bandana is an affordable and versatile piece of apparel featuring bold prints and bright colors. Other products like the brand’s Runners, which can be used as a table runner, wall tapestry or scarf, show off even more of Tawa Threads’ unique design and style. $20 at Tawa Threads Co.

Humankind Swim Top Humankind Haily Marzullo launched Humankind with a vision of making swimwear more inclusive for more people. In search of gender inclusive swim tops and bottoms, Marzullo designed Humankind to fit multiple body types and identities — so anyone can feel more comfortable and confident in what you wear in the water no matter how they identify. The Humankind Swim Top provides more coverage and support than your average swim top and is made with the brand’s signature stretch and quick-dry sportswear fabric. Looking for even more coverage? Check out Humankind Unisuit, a flattering full coverage suit with a sporty fit and soft stretch. $59 at Humankind

Bowtie Behavior Vivid Flower Field Bowtie Bowtie Behavior Robin Williams (aka Robbie) started designing handmade and custom-designed bowties after having a hard time finding one that fit her style and was affordable. The self-taught sewer had no prior education or background in design before making her first bowtie. Today she designs a rotating collection of bold designs and prints that an entire outfit can be built around. Her Jamaican heritage, Bronx upbringing, personal style and passion for empowering queer communities through design influence her bowtie’s colorful and vibrant patterns. $40 at Bowtie Behavior

Food and drink

GoodOnYa Hydrate Goodonya Did you know 75 percent of Americans are chronically dehydrated? To fight back against this statistic, Kris Buchanan built the wellness brand GoodOnYa as a path to better health for herself and others. Her nature-inspired electrolyte and mineral powder mix, Hydrate, ranks as a top seller among her various mineral-centric products. It’s made with mix of lemon, coconut, stevia, Himalayan pink salt and magnesium sea minerals. Throw this vitamin C-packed hydration powder in your backpack, travel bag or beach tote and you’ll likely benefit from better sleep, increased focus and even quicker hangover relief. $49 at Goodonya

Home and wellness

Suay Sew Shop Pride Linen Pillow Suay Sew Shop Activism-driven textile brand Suay Sew Shop centers on circularity for the benefit of not only the climate, but the community too. Suay makes products from a mix of postconsumer waste and deadstock organic-grown fibers. That means everything Suay creates come from materials that would’ve otherwise gone into the landfill. As of 2019, the powerhouse team of textile recyclers diverts over 250,000 pounds of garments from landfills each year to its northeast Los Angeles-based sew shop and retail space. The brand also supports and advocates for garment workers’ rights, like pushing policy reform for fair wages, and continuously highlights systemic injustices within the fashion industry, especially among indigenous communities and communities of color. Suay’s best selling Pride Linen Pillow is made of upcycled deadstock linen fabric and is one example of many other apparel and home good product lines. $80 at Suay Sew Shop

Barb Soft Clay Pomade Barb Not feeling seen or respected in the hair and beauty industries was a constant frustration for Sheena Lister. Frustrated by not being able to find a product that represented her identity and hair length, she set out to make a pomade for herself — and others in the LGBTQ community. Her product, Barb, a gender neutral pomade for short hair, was made first and foremost to serve women, trans and non-binary people. However, all short haired humans who want a quality pomade and want to support an LGBTQ-owned brand will love Barb. $30 at Barb