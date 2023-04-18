If you know your way around the kitchen, then you also know that having a Le Creuset Dutch oven is crucial. The venerable French brand has been churning out hand-crafted, colorful enameled cast-iron cookware since 1925, gaining a century’s worth of devotees while doing so.

Which is exactly why foodies, and anyone who just appreciates having the beautiful cookware on display in their kitchen 24/7, will relish in learning that Le Creuset dropped a new colorway today, and this one is completely and utterly dreamy.

Dubbed “Shallot,” the new hue is an ultralight lavender meant to evoke the inner color revealed when peeling a shallot. The second color drop this year, Shallot is omnipresent in Le Creuset’s catalog of wares, available in both the classics (round Dutch ovens, braisers, sauce pans, skillets and casseroles) and next-generation favorites (salt and pepper mill sets, mugs and silicone coasters) alike.

So what makes Le Creuset pieces so special? Well, for one, there’s the performance. The brand’s cast-iron pieces deliver incredible heat retention and distribution, ultimately making cooking easier. Then there’s the fact that it washes like a dream, is dishwasher-friendly and doesn’t need to be seasoned ahead of time. Plus, the cookware is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and is the lightest-weight cast iron on the market. Oh, and it comes with a lifetime warranty and in dozens of colors ranging from soothing to stimulating. Sold? Us too.

Starting at just $18 (for the aforementioned coasters), the entire Shallot collection can be shopped here.